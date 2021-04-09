(Clarinda) -- Lewis Central picked up nine wins and scored 172 points on their way to a win at the Cardinal Relays on Friday in Clarinda.
The Titans got individual double gold performances from Nathan Sell and Ethan Eichhorn, who won the 400 and 800 and 1600 and 3200, respectively. Sell ran a 53.63 in the quarter while posting a 2:08.11 in the half.
“I could probably run a little faster time-wise,” Sell said, “but I’m running to win it for the team and get a workout in for the next meets that are upcoming.”
Sell also anchored the winning sprint medley relay (1:39.36) and the 4x400 champs (3:43.02).
“The coaches right now are just trying to beat the (heck) out of me,” Sell added. “Eventually as the season gets more into it, I’ll be running more 8s and less 4s, hopefully.”
Sell was joined by Lucci Fidone, Brayden Loftin and Wyatt Hatcher in the 4x4 and by Jonah Pomerenke, Tyler Hinsley and Fidone in the sprint medley.
Meanwhile, Eichhorn ran to wins in the mile and two-mile, finishing with winning times of 4:48.36 and 10:05.61. Hinsley added a 100 victory in 11.74, and Quentin Allen, Luke Woltmann, Haidyn Cox and Alex Ruhaak ran to a win in the 4x800 in 9:07.08.
Clarinda edged past Glenwood for the runner-up spot, scoring 147 to the Rams’ 145. Tadyn Brown had a strong night with a win in the 200 (23.71) and a pair of thirds in the 100 and the long jump.
“I felt good all the way through (the 200),” Brown said. “I pulled away from him in the end. In the 100, I didn’t do my best. I could have done better. But the long jump I got my PR, so I did pretty good there.”
Brown’s teammate Michael Shull was the champion in the long jump (20-10.00) while Isaac Jones went over the high jump bar at 6-02.00 to win the event.
Tyler Boldra starred for Glenwood’s third-place finish, winning both the 110 and 400 hurdles with times of 17.09 and 58.99, respectively. He also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to a win in 1:09.13.
“I started out a little weak (in the 400 hurdles),” Boldra noted. “I wasn’t really ready, but I think I was able to come in and finish it through. It means a lot getting my time and my last name up on the board.”
Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll and Grant Von Essen teamed up with Boldra on the shuttle hurdle team. Tyler Huey, Brock Sell and Silas Bales were a formidable and winning trio for both the 4x100 (45.34) and 4x200 (1:32.77) while Colby Frye and Cody Krause ran the other legs in the 4x1 and 4x2, respectively.
Red Oak skipped past Shenandoah for the fourth position, finishing with 63 points to the Mustangs’ 61. The Tigers’ distance medley relay team of Bradley Sifford, Garrett Couse, Jack Kling and Baylor Bergren ran a 3:47.76 to win. Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin was also a winner in the discus with a toss of 136-00.
Abraham Lincoln (32 points), Thomas Jefferson (30), St. Albert (28), Creston (27), Bedford (19) and Southwest Valley (13) rounded out the 11-team field in Clarinda. Find full results from the meet linked here.
Check out full video interviews with Sell, Brown and Boldra below.