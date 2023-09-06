(Carroll) -- Senior leadership has paved the way for Kuemper Catholic to start the 2023 season on a strong note.
"We're excited about what we've seen so far," Kuemper Catholic head coach Thomas Nelson tells KMA Sports. "Our premiere runners have done well, but we've also seen development. Right now, we're excited with the results we've seen and looking forward to continuing running."
The Knights had a big showing at the West Central Valley Invite Thursday. The girls finished second and scored 50 points, while the boys won the meet with 45 points.
"I think it started with our senior leaders," Nelson said. "They're all having really strong seasons. They've put in the time over the summer."
Marie Dea won the meet at West Central Valley in 22:31.71. Julia Kanne was also in the top five, collecting a fifth-place medal.
"Marie and Julie are great role models," Nelson said. "Their hard work has reflected, and the rest of the team has picked up on that."
Kyra Wolterman, Addie Davis and Shelby Greving have also contributed to the girls lineup.
On the boys side, Ryan North and Jacob Greving lead the way, while Blake Molinsky, Dayton Wiederien, Jacob McCargar and Fletch Badding also contribute.
The Knights' leadership and depth makes them a likely candidate to finish near the top of the Hawkeye Ten, which is one of Coach Nelson's goals.
"Our big goal is to improve our conference finish," he said. "The girls were sixth, and the boys were fourth. The boys can move up to third and compete with Clarinda, St. Albert and Atlantic. If we can get up there to third, that gives us a good chance in districts and make a push for state. For the girls, the goal is to get Marie and Julia to state and keep climbing up the Hawkeye Ten Conference."
Kuemper returns to action Saturday at the CYO Meet. Hear more with Coach Nelson below.