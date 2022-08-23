(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances.
The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
"Just looking at our roster, alone, we have a very heavy senior-laden class," said co-coach Claude Lang. "The stuff they've done this summer and they've made leaps and bounds in the weight room. They have very good leadership skills. That should, hopefully, relay onto the field in a positive way."
Among the returners for the Wolverines is Ryan Stortenbecker, who rushed for 474 yards and nine touchdowns last year to go along with 103 yards and one score receiving. Wide receivers Mason Crouse (45 catches, 586 yards, 5 TDs) and Davis McGrew (41 catches, 526 yards, 10 TDs) also return on the outside. The biggest question mark on offense is how East Mills will replace quarterback Ethan Meier, who threw for 1,502 yards and 20 scores and ran for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
"We have a couple guys vying for that spot right now," said Lang. "Junior Zach Thornburg has stepped up. He's been doing a lot of awesome things through camp. He's good at pre-snap reads and figuring out which guy he should be throwing the ball to. Ryan Stortenbecker also brings in that running aspect if he's going to be the quarterback. He's a little more physical. They both can throw the ball pretty well. We may use both of them. We'll have to see how the games go and how other teams gameplan against us."
Defensively, Stortenbecker and McGrew both return as the leading tacklers from last year's squad.
"We are definitely going to be looking at using our speed as much as we possibly can," said Lang. "I would say our linebacking corps is pretty quick and our cornerbacks will be quick as well. If we can get the defensive line to wreak a little havoc and screw some things up, it will make it easier for the second and third levels to make big plays."
East Mills begins the 2022 season at Woodbine Friday night. The Tigers are coming off of a 3-6 season last year.
"They are a physical team every year we've played them," said Lang. "It doesn't matter what their record was the year before, they play a great schedule. That 3-6 is not indicative of how good they can be on the football field. We don't have any game film obviously to match up to see, but we'll look at last year and compare with what we think they might be doing. It's all going to be a crapshoot when you come out in that first game and line up and see what they're going to do. They're going to be physical and they are going to be ready to play. They are a well coached team."
You can hear reports from the contest on the Friday Night Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Lang below.