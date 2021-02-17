(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls started postseason play with a victory. For their next trick, they will look to upset the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
The Trojans advanced to a regional semifinal with a 65-29 victory over Greene County on Saturday behind a stellar defensive effort.
"We saw on film that they struggle against pressure," Coach Dan Vargason said. "That's our bread and butter. We felt pretty good going in. We were able to turn them over about 25 times and turned those into points. We are starting to play really well at the right time.
Pressure has been the name of the game for Coach Vargason's team all season.
"We have played a lot of really good teams, so we have seen a lot of really good press-breaks," Vargason said. "Our girls make adjustments. They are starting to figure out rotations. It's worked much more effectively for us. I've been happy to see our girls understand the defense."
The Trojans have been efficient on offense, too.
"Early on, we were settling for threes," Vargason said. "We took way too many of those. We have some good three-point shooters, but we encourage them to get to the basket. We know if we get to the paint, we either get to the free-throw line or get easier buckets, which opens up the kick-out three. We've been focused on getting everyone to the rim and getting more touches."
Atlantic's all-time leading scorer -- Haley Rasmussen -- leads the Trojans with 21.2 points per game.
"She can inside, but she can also step out anywhere on the perimeter and shoot," Vargason said. "She's hit some from the volleyball line this year."
Sophomore Jada Jensen runs the point for the Trojans, averaging 10.7 points per game.
"She's gotten a lot more confident," Vargason said. "Everyone keying in on Haley has allowed her to get to the bucket more."
Seniors Taylor McCreedy, Lauren Nicholas, Maycie Waters and Tessa Grooms complement Rasmussen and Jensen to form an experienced rotation for Atlantic.
"They have all rotated on whose night it is to step up and hit some shots," Vargason said. "We knew these players when they were freshmen. We knew this was something we were building for. They have put a ton of time in."
If the Trojans' six seniors are to extend their playing careers, it will be because of an upset of 3A No. 1 Cherokee, who they will face Wednesday night.
The Braves (20-0) average a 3A-high 69.9 points per game and have four players averaging double figures, led by Sioux Falls commit JaMae Nichols. Cherokee is also stout on the defensive side.
"If you aren't a solid ball-handler, they will make you look silly," Vargason said. "We are going to have to keep the ball in Jada and Haley's hands on the press-break. We can score, but we want to take them out of their rhythm and not give them the easy turnovers they rely on. If we can do that, it will bode well for us."
Click below to hear the complete interview with Coach Vargason.