(Malvern) -- Like every other team, the East Mills track program has worked through the indecisive Spring weather and is ready to open its season.
The Wolverines do not have an all-weather track, but they adjusted.
"It's usually pretty difficult at the beginning of the season," East Mills head coach Claude Lang said. "But we're doing as good as we can. As long as the kids keep the focus on the workouts we're in, we'll have some speed."
Fortunately, this year's squad is a senior-heavy bunch, so this is nothing new to them.
"We have a senior-laden class," Coach Lange said. "I count 13 or 14 seniors between the boys and girls. It's awesome we have that. The kids are resilient. I think that's going to help them in the long run."
The boys enter the year as two-time defending Corner Conference champions. Matt Haley (100), Peyton Embree (110 hurdles) were individual conference champs. They also bring back 75% of their champion shuttle hurdle relay and their entire sprint medley squad. Peyton Embree, Jackson Embree and Ryan Stortenbecker are back from the shuttle hurdle quartet, while Stortenbecker, Haley, Caleb Urban and Mason Crouse contributed to the champion sprint medley. Davis McGrew also returns and should be a factor in the sprints.
On the girls side, Emily Williams returns after taking fifth at the Class 1A State Meet in the 100-meter hurdles. Williams was a conference champion in that event and in the 100-meter dash. Cloe Brown (3rd in high jump, 4th in 400) and Aspen Crouse (2nd in 800) also return after top-five finishes at last year's conference meet.
The sprints and relays have been a strength for East Mills in years past. That's the case again this year.
"Sprints and relays have been our M.O.," Lang said. "We have fast kids. We may not have the fastest, but we've put together some good relays. We have kids that can run a 100, 200 or 800 and be successful."
The Wolverines finally get into outdoor action next week. The boys open their season on Tuesday at Audubon, and the girls begin Thursday at Griswold.
"We can finally get some times," Lang said. "We have to figure out our depth. It will be nice to get on the track."
The boys have their sights set on a third consecutive conference title, while the girls should have some strong showings in certain events. To do that, however, the Wolverines must stay healthy and focused.
"Our leaders have to lead," Lang said. "We have to improve throughout the year and be healthy. We have to get to that point in good enough shape to compete for a conference crown."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Lang.