(Harlan) -- A veteran group of golfers is ready to hit the course one last time for the Harlan boys golf team this Spring.
The Cyclones boast a seasoned core of players, along with a few talented newcomers who’ve put in a lot of work to improve their game over the past year.
“We do have a couple of younger players that definitely put some time in over the summer,” Harlan head coach Swanson said. “Other than that, a lot of our guys are multi-sport athletes, so maybe not a lot of golf tournaments, but they all played quite a bit last summer.”
The seniors on the squad are Jace Gubbels, Alex Bladt, Drew Bladt and Sam Schmitz.
Gubbels and the Bladts were major contributors to Harlan’s scoring effort last season.
“We have four seniors who are gonna be counted on,” Swanson said. “Our top players on the team will all be seniors. Alex [Bladt] was second team all-conference last year at the Hawkeye Ten tournament and then Drew Bladt and Jace Gubbels were our two low averages on the season, so they’re going to be relied upon heavily for sure.”
Gubbels turned in a 9-hole average of 42.86, while Alex Bladt came in at 47.29 and Drew Bladt 47.86.
While the 9-hole scores were solid, the 18-hole scores didn’t always follow suit, which is something the Cyclones will look to improve upon in 2023.
“It’s all about being consistent from tee to green,” Swanson said. “Keeping your concentration for 18 holes is tough for everybody. It’s tough for professionals, it’s tough for adults and it’s definitely tough for high school kids as well, so concentration and mental focus is pretty crucial. The other thing is just kind of the luck of the draw. The weather last spring was so horrendous from a wind and cold perspective… Hopefully a little better weather will help the scores come down.”
As always, the weather is a hurdle for Spring sports athletes, but Harlan is taking every opportunity to brave the elements.
“We try to get out as long as it’s not too wet,” Swanson said. “We might only play three to five holes, but you try and get used to playing in the cold. Once the meets start, unless it’s raining, if it’s just cold and windy we’ll be playing. You just have to get used to it and have a little mental toughness.”
As the season approaches, the Cyclones are working on shaking off the Winter rust, while at the same time increasing mental sharpness.
“We just talk about staying in the moment and playing hole-to-hole, shot-to-shot,” Swanson said. “The toughest thing for high school kids is being able to flush a bad shot and move onto the next one. If you have one bad shot, don’t let it spiral into a triple bogey. Bogeys and pars are our friends. It’s just being able to maintain a focus from stroke to stroke.”
Simulating competitive rounds is difficult, but Harlan golfers will look to carry their mental philosophy into competition.
“It’s a whole different ball game when you start playing in meets and duals and the invites,” Swanson said. “It’s just a different feeling. Again, it’s staying in the moment. It’s one shot at a time.”
Harlan will first tee it up in a road dual meet against Denison-Schleswig April 4 at Majestic Hills Golf Course.
