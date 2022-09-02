(Manning) -- An experienced lineup has produced success for the IKM-Manning cross country program.
"We're feeling pretty good right now," Coach Robert Cast said. "We have a lot of seniors providing good leadership. The offseason training went well, so we've had a good start to the season."
The offseason work allowed the Wolves to hit the ground running. The IKM-Manning boys are currently ranked No. 19 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"Cross country is always hard," Cast said. "But you just have to keep working hard."
Caden Keller paces the boys lineup. Keller was the Western Iowa Conference runner-up last year. He had a strong track season and is currently ranked No. 25 by the IATC.
"He's been very determined," Cast said. "He ran well in the offseason. I think he grew a couple of more inches over the summer, so he has a great stride. He's very motivated."
Nathan Johnson, Reed Hinners, Abe Polzien, Kasche Huehn, Camden Morris and Ryan Germer have also contributed to the boys lineup, which took first at Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday.
On the girls side, Lauren Irlbeck leads their lineup. Emily Albertsen, Reagan Garrison, Kaitlynn Spoelstra and Morgan Hanson also contribute to the lineup.
The boys team might be the favorite in the Western Iowa Conference, and the girls have the numbers to perform well at the conference meet in Treynor on October 10th.
"We want to make practice count and work to improve each meet," Cast said. "We'll keep working hard. We always have the desire to do our best."
IKM-Manning returns to action on Thursday at Audubon. Check out the full interview with Coach Cast below.