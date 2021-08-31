(Logan) -- The KMA A/1A/2A No. 2 Logan-Magnolia Panthers powered through the heat on Friday night and opened their 2021 season with a 40-14 victory over Kuemper Catholic.
"I was pleased with our performance," Coach Matt Straight said. "I was concerned with how we would battle the heat, but I think we did pretty well. All phases played well. We pushed the kids hard. That helped us."
The Panthers set the tone with a pair of early methodical drives to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
"There weren't any huge plays," Straight said. "That might have deflated them. We went up 21-0, and we knew the game was probably ours. And that happened."
Seven ball carriers had at least one touch for the Panthers rushing game, which pounded its way to 213 yards on 46 carries. Gavin Maguire led the way with 67 yards and three scores on 16 totes, while Brody West carried the rock 10 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Maguire and West lead an experienced bunch that features quarterback Carter Edney, Calvin Wallis, Dylan Oviatt, Jordan Kerger, Nicio Adame, Baker Lally, Sean Thompson, Colben Chase, Rex Johnsen and Caleb Hiatt. In total, the Panthers have 12 seniors. They made the state quarterfinals last year and have high expectations, with many of those pieces returning.
"As a coach, I take it one week at a time," Straight said. "I know the kids certainly want to go further than they did last year. And that should be their goal. I have no problem with that being the team's goal. We have a lot of parts returning, but we still aren't where we were last year. How fast we improve will be a big key."
The Radio Iowa Class A No. 2 Panthers get a stiff test on Friday when they face Class A No. 5 Woodbury Central in a Class A District 8 opener. According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, Lo-Ma and Woodbury Central have played five times. The Panthers have a 3-2 edge in the series and won the most recent battle, a 26-21 classic last September.
The Wildcats enter the Week 2 clash off a dominant 52-0 win over Hinton, where they displayed their balance with 169 yards passing and 257 on the ground.
"They are wide open offensively," Straight said. "They are one of the few teams in Class A that do both well. It's a hard week of preparing because you have to be prepared for all of it. That will be a challenge. They have a nice physical presence to them."
Woodbury Central's defense posed problems for Lo-Ma last year. Coach Straight hopes his team can prevent that this time.
"They really frustrated us," he said. "They are downhill and pack guys in the box. You don't have much space or room. We made enough big plays last year to win. So that's a concern. We know how traditionally strong they are defensively. If we don't move the ball more than we did last year, we will lose the game."
KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage begins at 6:20 Friday night with the Barrett Auto Center Preview Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Straight.