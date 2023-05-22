(Syracuse) -- The senior-laden Syracuse boys golf team will play at the Class C State Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, completing a career-long goal.
“We’ve got five pretty good seniors, and the senior leadership is undeniable,” Coach Micah Buller told KMA Sports. “We put a lot of work in over the last couple years. Their freshman year was lost to COVID, but their sophomore, junior and senior seasons they played golf until it got dark. They played rounds before and after practice. It was a goal to make it to state by their senior year, and I’m pretty happy for them.”
At their state-qualifying district meet in Lincoln, the Rockets were led by two top-10 finishes. Robert Shanks shot an 84 to finish in fifth while Logan Zoller finished 10th with an 86. Fellow seniors Cody Damme, Gabe Dilley and Logan Johnson finished with an 89 and two 94s, respectively, for a team score of 353.
“Robert played pretty consistent throughout the round,” Buller said. “Logan Zoller started the round a little bit rough. He took a couple doubles and a triple (bogey), and then really figured it out after that. The district meet is a little bit of a beast where it can get on people and lead to some mental mistakes. (Damme) played really, really well. I was very happy with that.”
The Class C state meet this year is in Columbus at the Elks Country. Club.
“We’ve got a practice round on Monday, so we’ll get a good look at the course,” Coach Buller said. “From what I’ve heard and seen, it’s pretty tight with some big trees and small greens. Here at Syracuse, we have small greens, so we know we have to be pretty precise with our shots.
“Robert Shanks doesn’t like to pull driver, so he goes iron off the tee, and that’s good when we get into tight situations. The course plays pretty well for his game.”
Other teams in the Class C field include Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Christian, Ponca, St. Paul, Amherst, Lincoln Lutheran, Mitchell, Kearney Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend Central, Heartland, Pierce, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan.
“I haven’t looked too close into it,” Buller said of where he feels his team can finish. “A big goal for the team was to get here, and now we just have got to see what we can do. I know there’s a lot of great players at state, so we’ll just kind of see where we fall and give it our best shot.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Buller in the audio file below.