(Murray) -- A core of experienced seniors and a stingy defense has the Conestoga girls basketball team in the middle of a successful season.
"Our team is off to a pretty good start," Coach Mark Skiles tells KMA Sports.
The Cougars are 5-2 on the year after a tournament title at the Weeping Water Tournament. Conestoga won the tournament with a nine-point win over Humboldt-TRS and a four-point victory over Raymond Central.
"Winning a basketball game is a tough thing to do," Skiles said. "It starts with good players. And we have players playing at a high level. Our five seniors set the tone."
The senior leadership has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Cougars.
Haven Zimmerman, Jameson Yost, Sophia Ackerman, Mackaylee Madsen and Ali Gansemer are the senior leaders for Conestoga.
Madsen leads Conestoga's offense with 9.5 points per game.
"She can play every position out there," Skiles said. "Sometimes, we ask her to do that. She plays at a high level at all times."
Yost adds 8.3 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game, Ackerman provides a presence in the paint, Gansemer led the Cougars in scoring at the Weeping Water Tournament and Zimmerman runs the offense from a point guard position."
"We've got a great group of seniors," Skiles said. "We've had different people get hot at different times. There have been games with more of an inside game. Other times, we're out in the perimeter shooting and driving. We're multiple and have had different people step up at different times."
Defensively, Conestoga has held opponents to 39 points per game. Coach Skiles points to the defense as a vital part of their fast start.
"We're mostly a man-to-man defensive team," Skiles said. "We take a lot of pride in our defense. It starts with protecting the paint. Now and then, we'll press as well."
Conestoga returns to action on Monday against Douglas County West. They'll get another stiff test on Friday when they face Weeping Water.
The Cougars have laid the foundation for a successful season. But they aren't satisfied.
"Our motto is to get better day by day," Skiles said. "We've got room for improvement in every aspect. We'll keep working on our fundamentals and try to tweak things to help us be as successful as we can be."
