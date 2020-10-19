(Atlantic) -- Clarinda's senior trio extended their high school career by at least one more match by overcoming a 2-0 deficit in a thrilling five-set victory over Atlantic in a Class 3A Region 4 First Rounder, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10, Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
The Cardinals' comeback came 33 days after they overcame a 2-0 deficit to Atlantic in their regular-season tilt, only to lose in the fifth set.
"They didn't give up," Co-Coach Kaitlin Allen said.
"I just think they weren't ready to be done yet," fellow coach Macy Elwood echoed. "We had to play intense and we knew. After that second set, we told them we don't lose in three."
Clarinda scored the first point of all five sets Monday, but struggled in the first set, as Atlantic raced to an early 19-9.
However, Clarinda mounted a comeback and eventually tied the set at 21 before Atlantic posted four of the final five points to win it 25-22.
In the second set, it was Atlantic's turn to come back, overcoming a 16-9 deficit to win the set 25-21 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
"They came in after set two and knew we had to go," Elwood said of her team.
It took a while, but they did get going.
The third set featured seven ties in the first 22 points, but Clarinda took the lead at 12-11. The Cardinals extended their lead to 17-14, but Atlantic responded with three straight points to tie it at 17. Clarinda managed to finish the set on a strong note, though, posting eight of the final 12 points to take it 25-21 and keep the match alive.
"We knew this could be our last set," senior Teya Stickler said. "We needed to come together and get a win."
"As seniors, we didn't want to be done," classmate Faith Espinosa said. "That was a big push for us to keep going and win it."
The Cardinals controlled much of the fourth set and never trailed en route to a 25-18 victory, which forced a winner-take-all fifth set.
In the decisive set, Clarinda showed the same energy they had in the previous two sets, posting the first seven points and leaving the Atlantic crowd in awe.
"One thing we talked about prior to set five, was that we had not been loud all night," Allen said. "We told the girls to be loud. When we were up, we just had that momentum going because everybody really stepped it up and we were hyped."
Atlantic attempted a comeback, scoring nine of the next 13 to whittle the deficit to 11-9, but the Cardinals finished the match on a 5-1 spurt to seal the victory and set up a regional quarterfinal showdown with Red Oak.
"When it was 11-9, I told them we couldn't play scared," Elwood said. "We couldn't be timid or safe, we had to go at that point."
Senior Jessalee Neihart paced Clarinda's offense with a team-high 12 kills and 29 digs.
Sticker constantly set up the Cardinal hitters Monday night, posting 27 assists while also muscling six kills.
"I tried to mix up my hitters a lot and not run the same thing," Stickler said.
Espinosa was vital in Clarinda's comeback, overcoming some early-match struggles to finish the evening with nine kills and nine digs.
"At first, I was just hitting to the block," Espinosa said. "I had to see the court, see there were open spots and adjust to that."
Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe both served five aces while Allbaugh added 18 digs. Libero Taylor Cole scooped 21 digs.
Atlantic was paced in the defeat by 10 kills from Abby Smith. Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellet and Aubrey Guyer contributed nine, seven and six kills, respectively. Haley Rasmussen dished out 20 assists. The Trojans finish their season at 11-20. Derby, Rasmussen, Pellett, Maycie Waters and Mia Trotter each donned the Atlantic uniform for the final time.
Clarinda's victory pushes their record to 7-19. The Cardinals will now turn their attention to a Class 3A Region 4 Semifinal where they will face Red Oak. The 3A No. 9 Tigers swept Shenandoah Monday night and swept Clarinda on October 6th.
The Cardinals know pulling off a massive upset will not be an easy task, but they welcome the challenge.
"They know they're going to have to come in and play their best," Allen said.
"We have to compete, plain and simple," Elwood said. "If we compete, we have a chance."
Ryan Matheny will have the call Wednesday night on KMA 960. Complete interviews with Stickler, Espinosa, both coaches and a photo gallery courtesy of JCMoore Photography can be viewed below.