(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket.
"We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless."
The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with three straight wins and notched their fourth consecutive win on Tuesday night against AHSTW.
"The girls have been steady," Coach Faith Bruck said. "This is one of the most consistent groups I have. A big part of that is our senior leadership. We have three seniors that are experienced and go all the way around. That's huge for our leadership. It's helped everyone on the team. It's been fun to watch."
Cara Ohl, Macanna Guritz and Kattie Troxel are the senior trio paving the way for Logan-Magnolia's success.
Guritz and Ohl pace Lo-Ma in kills with 102 and 76, respectively, while Troxel has a team-high 177 assists.
"They've played quite a bit of varsity," Bruck said. "Macanna and Cara are our two strongest hitters right now. And Kattie is our best setter."
Another senior, Emma Perkins, has been a pleasant addition to the varsity lineup with a team-high 14 blocks.
Sophomore Zoe Heim has contributed 33 kills, 3 assists and 16 digs, and Jazmyn Guritz (4 kills, 88 assists and 38 digs) and Marki Bertelsen (130 digs) have stepped up.
"All of them are playing well," Bruck said. "They're just so steady."
The Panthers have a quirk in their schedule this year -- a nine-day break. They return to action against Missouri Valley on Thursday.
Coach Bruck says her team is using this time to hone their craft.
"Our blocking stats aren't impressive," Bruck said. "We're trying to develop an offense where the block isn't our problem. We need to stay aggressive."
Check out the full interview with Bruck below.