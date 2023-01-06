(Syracuse) -- A youthful Syracuse wrestling squad has navigated through the rigors of the wrestling season on the backs of their experienced seniors.
The Rockets have a 4-3 dual record after their 3-2 showing at last week's Wood River Holiday Duals.
"We're a young team this year," Coach Jeremy Goebel said. "We do have three seniors. Those seniors are great leaders. They've been on the big stage. They know what it takes. It's helped groom some of the younger kids to fill. They're consistently improving. That's all you can ask. We just have to continue that grind until February."
Barret Brandt, Treyton Jones and Jackson Nordhues are the senior leaders for the Rockets.
Brandt was a state qualifier last year and will take his talents to Concordia next season. He currently has an 8-1 record at 145 pounds. Jones is in his second year wrestling for the program. He owns a 5-12 record, and Nordhues has yet to wrestle this season due to a football injury, but his leadership has been vital to the young squad.
"They know what it takes to get to this point," Goebel said. "It's helped the younger kids grow up faster."
Coach Goebel has a strong nucleus on his hands. Sophomore Carter Wander is 9-4 at 106 pounds, and classmate Cy Petersen has a 17-1 record at 152/160. Tieran Cox, Caleb Caudill, Chance Buchanan and Kaden Knake have winning or .500 records for the Rockets this season.
If all goes well, the Rockets should have multiple wrestlers contending for state qualifications in February. It's just up to them to get to that point.
"We need to make sure we're outworking our opponents," Goebel said. "We strive to push ourselves outside our comfort zone. We've grinded the mental mindset into them of being uncomfortable in practice. Pushing through that rewards you in February."
Syracuse returns to the mat Friday at the Norm Manstedt Invitational in Columbus.
Click below to hear more with Coach Goebel.