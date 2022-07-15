(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team is playing some of its best baseball as they head into a Class 3A state quarterfinal against Lewis Central.
The Warriors' (29-11) peak has them at the state tournament for the second time in three years and for the sixth time in program history.
"We're always shooting for the state tournament," Coach Matt Nelson said. "I felt our kids were playing well enough last year to make a state run, but that's baseball. We challenged them with our schedule to prepare them. And they really excelled down the stretch."
The Warriors emerged as the Class 3A Substate 1 champion from their No. 3 seed after wins over LeMars (7-4), Bishop Heelan (3-2) and Spencer (8-3).
"We had three good games against a really competitive group of teams in our substate," Nelson said. "We're excited to keep playing baseball this week."
Coach Nelson credits his three seniors -- Cole Conlon, Aiden Sieperda and Bryce Click -- as the leaders of the Warriors' state tournament run.
"They've got us where we need to go," Nelson said. "They shut up, get it done, and lead our team. That's had good players behind them do their jobs and know their roles."
Click hits a team-high .458 with 36 RBI and six home runs, Sieperda bats .387 with a team-best 45 RBI and six homers, and Conlon has a .328 average with 21 RBI.
Tylar Lutgen (.361, 27 RBI), Easton Wheeler (.291, 26 RBI), Brayden Kerr (.265, 13 RBI), Carter Brown (.248, 24 RBI), Drake Van Meter (.248, 25 RBI) and Scott Kroll (.177, 15 RBI) also contributed to the Warriors' offensive efforts.
Sieperda has been their ace with a 2.23 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 44 innings. Sieperda has shared time on the bump with Lutgen (2.49 ERA, 28 K), Click (3.35 ERA, 50 K) and Brody Blake (4.98 ERA, 45 K).
The Warriors carry a six-game win streak into their state tournament appearance,
"They've taken on the mission of focusing on what we need to focus on," Nelson said. "We preach that the next game is the most important of the season. When you live that way, the big games don't feel like that."
The Warriors will travel to Iowa City and face one of their friends from just down Interstate 29: Lewis Central.
The two squads did not face each other this year, but they are familiar with one another and have met eight times in the Bound era, and each team has won four times.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the No. 6 seed, and Lewis Central (31-3) enters as the No. 3 seed.
"We have a lot of respect for Lewis Central," Nelson said. "Lewis Central is the real deal. They've had a phenomenal season."
"They're going to be a tremendous challenge for us. I haven't found any weaknesses or deficiencies yet. We'll try to put together our best lineup and compete with them on Monday."
Trevor Maeder has the call of Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Lewis Central Monday at 5 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Nelson.