(Sergeant Bluff) -- A season full of adversity hasn't stopped the Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls from making their first state tournament appearance in over a decade.
The Warriors (20-4) are one of the eight teams left standing in Class 3A.
"Everyone is super excited," said Coach Joe Hardy. "It's been 11 years. Everybody has bought in, and we are looking forward to the opportunity presented to us on Monday night."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton secured their first trip to state in 11 years and second in school history with a 56-38 regional final win over Des Moines Christian behind a 24-8 second half.
"Des Moines Christian had us down 10-0 in the first three minutes of the game," Hardy said. "Our girls didn't panic. We switched up our defense to knock that out of rhythm. That seemed to work. Once we got into the second quarter, we closed the gap. Only being down two at halftime was beneficial to us. We switched to 1-3-1 in the second half, and their shooting cooled off."
The Warriors maneuvered through the Missouri River Activities Conference despite some setbacks. They lost leading scorer Payton Hardy to a season-ending ACL injury after only 12 games.
"Our girls have continued to compete every single night," he said. "The competition has been good, so you have to bring your A-game every night."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton returned all but two major contributors from last year's team, which lost to Glenwood in a regional final.
"We had a good team last year," Hardy said. "We were excited coming into the year. Our girls have battled through adversity all year. For our girls to battle back, they've shown everybody they have the ability to play basketball at a high level."
Senior Emma Salker -- a Missouri Western volleyball commit -- paces SBL's offense with 14.0 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Maddie Hinkel, Katelyn Sale, Nyarial Lul and Alexa Trover have also stepped up for the Warriors.
"The girls are smart with the basketball," Hardy said. "They value possessions. The girls like to run in transition. Anytime we can get running back and forth, that's beneficial to us."
The Warriors hope to carry their run-and-gun approach into Monday's Class 3A State Quarterfinal against Estherville-Lincoln Central.
The Midgets (23-2) are making their eighth state tournament trip, second in the last four years and fourth in the past 12 years.
"They feast on other team's turnovers," Hardy said. "We have to take care of the basketball and play good defense."
Freshman Haylee Stokes paces the Midgets with 16.8 points per game, while Kaitlyn Tendal (14.1 PPG) and Jaydan Nitchals (11.7 PPG) must be contained, too.
"Defense wins championships," Hardy said. "We have to limit their possessions and offensive rebounds for us to be successful."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Estherville-Lincoln Central is a 6:45 tip on Monday.
Check out the full interview with Coach Hardy below.