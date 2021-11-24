(KMAland) -- Seven Sergeant Bluff-Luton football players were named All-District with the release of the 3A District 1 awards.
Seniors Jacob Imming (LB), Kaden Smith (DB), Tyler Schenkelbergg (WR), JD Dickson (LB) and Jonas Denman (OL) and juniors Tyler Smith (QB) and Tylar Lutgen (DL) were all named all-district. Lutgen was also picked as the Defensive Line MVP of the league.
Bishop Heelan Catholic landed Liam Cleary (DL), Sir Brandon Watts (DB/RB) and Grant Hegarty (LB/FB) on the all-district team.
View the complete list of honorees below.