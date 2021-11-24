Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors

(KMAland) -- Seven Sergeant Bluff-Luton football players were named All-District with the release of the 3A District 1 awards.

Seniors Jacob Imming (LB), Kaden Smith (DB), Tyler Schenkelbergg (WR), JD Dickson (LB) and Jonas Denman (OL) and juniors Tyler Smith (QB) and Tylar Lutgen (DL) were all named all-district. Lutgen was also picked as the Defensive Line MVP of the league.

Bishop Heelan Catholic landed Liam Cleary (DL), Sir Brandon Watts (DB/RB) and Grant Hegarty (LB/FB) on the all-district team.

View the complete list of honorees below.

Download PDF Class 3A, District 1 All-District Football Team - 2021 Class 3A - 1 All District Football.pdf

