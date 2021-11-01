(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton football team is one win away from their third state semifinal appearance in the last four years.
The Warriors (8-2) moved one step closer to a return trip to Cedar Falls with a 44-14 win over Algona last Friday to open the Class 3A postseason.
The victory came behind a stellar defensive performance.
"Our defensive line did a great job of keeping a mobile quarterback in the pocket," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Justin Smith. "We just worried about keeping them in the pocket. I feel like we did a really good job from that standpoint. We played our base defense and played through blocks."
Offensively, the Warriors rode 23 second-quarter points and another stellar performance from junior quarterback Tyler Smith, who tossed for 268 yards and three touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground.
"We were making plays," said Coach Smith. "Tyler Smith had one of his better games. Noah Keokenchanh did some good things at halfback for us, and having Jacob Imming back was really important."
Stellar offensive performances have been routine for the Warriors this season. Tyler Smith leads the charge with 2,245 passing yards, 23 scores, 516 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
"Anytime the quarterback runs the ball, it makes an extra defender get involved and opens up things in the passing game," Coach Smith said. "Tyler is a decent athlete. We tried not to run him too much during the regular season, but it's playoff time, so we have to take all of the tricks out of the bag."
Aside from Smith, Imming, Keokenchanh, Jason Dickson, Jake Hamilton, Scott Kroll, Nick Henkel and Tyler Schenkelberg have been playmakers for the Warriors this season.
To return to the UNI-Dome, Coach Smith's team must avenge one of their regular-season losses when they face Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a state quarterfinal.
BHRV beat SBL 35-10 on October 8th behind a 267-yard passing performance from quarterback Tanner Te Slaa.
"They made plays," Coach Smith said. "They had three big plays for touchdowns. They're extremely athletic, big, fast and physical."
The Nighthawks are balanced, too. Te Slaa has tossed for 1650 yards and 25 scores while the rushing attack has 1,767 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns, led by Landon Van Kekerix's 529 yards and 15 scores.
"They force you to play base defense and make plays," Smith said. "Then they find ways to get you off-balanced. They are very balanced and have a creative scheme."
Defensively, the Nighthawks are stingy, surrendering only 33 points in their last four games.
"They fly to the ball and are never in the same spot," Smith said. "Their defensive and offensive philosophies are similar."
The Warriors had two red-zone drives fail to produce points in their previous meeting. Smith feels capitalizing on those opportunities and winning the trenches will dictate his team's outcome on Friday.
"Who can be physical, take on blocks and get rid of blocks?" he said. "When you have good teams in the playoffs, that's what it usually comes down to."
Don't forget to tune into KMA Sports' Keast Auto Center Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11. Check out the full interview with Coach Smith below.