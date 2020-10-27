(Sergeant Bluff) -- Hamburg alum Justin Smith has his Sergeant Bluff-Luton team deep in the playoffs again.
The Warriors (6-2) rolled to a 44-14 win over Denison-Schleswig this past Friday to advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“I think it’s the first game all year we played Sergeant Bluff-Luton football,” Coach Smith told KMA Sports. “We were disciplined and close to mistake-free. Kids are going to make mistakes here and there, but it was by far the closest thing resembling what we want to be.”
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith put together another fine game in the win, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns while completing 9 of his 11 passes. Ashton VerDoorn, Kaden Helt and Tyler Schenkelberg all caught touchdown passes, and Helt rushed for a pair of scores.
The names have mostly changed from SBL’s success over the last several years, but the program has turned into the plug-and-play self-sustaining variety seen in some of the most perennially successful programs across the state.
“It’s a tribute to the kids,” Smith said. “They believe in what we’re doing. They work hard all year long and try to develop as athletes. It says a lot about the kids that have put in the time and effort to put themselves in the situation.”
Another perennially successful program now stands in the Warriors way this week. Webster City (8-0) has used their unique offensive style and overall physicality in putting together another fine season. On Friday, Coach Smith and SBL will travel to Webster City.
“They’re well-coached,” Smith says. “The offense they run with the spinner series and single-wing stuff is not something you see a lot. It’s tough to get ready for, and they do a really nice job with it. It’s a good, physical, hard-nosed football team.”
Trey Mathis leads the Lynx with 1,176 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he’s hardly alone as the team has accumulated 2,799 yards and average 7.1 yards per carry. The Webster City rushing attack figures to be one of the toughest matchups of the year for a defense led by Division I recruit Jacob Imming.
The junior has 38.0 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Imming, one of the top defensive players in the state, will need plenty of help against Webster City’s dynamic attack.
“You’ve got to win the line of scrimmage,” Smith added. “If you don’t, you might as well forget it. They’re going to take four or five yards all the time and march down the field. That’s what they want to do.
“We’ve got to move the ball on offense, be consistent and take care of the ball. Try to get those big plays and see what can happen. It’s really about winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Hear KMA Sports’ complete coverage of Week 10 on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight on Friday. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Smith linked below.