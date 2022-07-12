(Sergeant Bluff) -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team feels cool, calm and collected heading into Tuesday's Class 3A regional final.
Now, the Warriors (30-9) go for their ninth state tournament appearance and first since 2018.
"The mood on our team is right now," Coach Jared Ocker said. "The girls are feeling confident. It's an honor to keep playing. We get to practice. That's a fun way to look at it. We're pumped and going to play hard."
The Warriors haven't had much trouble in their two postseason contests, claiming 10-0 wins over Cherokee and Harlan.
"We've been relaxed and played clean defense," Ocker said. "We got rid of the nerves and anxiety and played clean defense. It's made things easy."
Their dominant postseason is refreshing after maneuvering through the daily grind of the Missouri River Conference with a 24-4 record to claim the conference title.
"We've played a lot of softball," Ocker said. "The competition level is pretty high. We've had a lot of quality opponents. That's what you need to prepare yourself for the postseason, so you can learn how to play situational softball."
The Warriors have leaned on four pitchers this year to split the innings. Kamea Van Kalsbeek has a 9-3 record and 2.91 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings, Regan Herbst is 5-3 with a 1.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 innings, Brooklyn Ocker owns a 2.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in her 7-3 season, and Emma Crooks is a perfect 9-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 57 innings.
Senior Addie Brown has produced at a high clip this year with a .496 average, amd Elise Evans-Murphy and Ocker have been RBI machines with 46 and 41, respectively.
Cori Griebel (.394, 29 RBI), Addison Wheeler (.389, 25 RBI), Bailey Moreau (.383, 12 RBI), Chloe Buss (.359, 28 RBI), Crooks (.354, 23 RBI), Aussie Obbink (.286, 14 RBI) and Addy Mosier (.277, 27 RBI) have contributed to the Warriors' high-octane offense that hits .368. -- the third-best in Class 3A.
Coach Ocker hopes his team can carry their hot bats into Tuesday night's regional final against Saydel (30-4).
The Eagles reached the regional final after a 1-0 win over Greene County. Junior pitcher Dakota Lake has been their leader this season. Lake has a 27-4 record this season with a 0.93 ERA and a state-best 369 strikeouts.
"We have to put the ball in play," Coach Ocker said. "It's a daunting task. She's a firm thrower -- maybe firmer than we've seen. We might have to execute some small ball. It's not our strength, but we've done it at times. If we can put pressure on them early, we'll have some success. It's probably going to be a low-scoring game. We need to win a 1-0 or 2-1 game. We'll have to pitch well and play good defense."
Check out the full interview with Coach Ocker below.