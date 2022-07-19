(Iowa City) -- Two years removed from a heartbreaking state quarterfinal upset as the championship favorite, it was Sergeant Bluff-Luton's turn to play the spoiler.
The Warriors' (31-11) memorable postseason run continued on Monday night with a thrilling, 5-4, eight-inning win over No. 3 seed Lewis Central in a Class 3A state quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
The instant classic battle had everything you could ask for in a high-stakes contest: momentum swings, drama, gritty play and controversy. When the smoke cleared, the underdog prevailed.
"Tremendous high school baseball game," Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Matt Nelson said. "Two really good teams with great players on each side. You could see that tonight. Hats off to Lewis Central, but we found a way to get it done."
The Warriors' win is refreshing given how their last state tournament trip went -- an upset loss to Marion as the top seed in 2020.
"I learned from 2020 that your ranking doesn't mean a whole lot," Nelson said. "There are some good teams in Class 3A. We told our kids that we were the lower seed, but if we played our game, we'd have a chance. Hats off to our guys for grinding it out."
Monday's win moved the Warriors -- the No. 3 seed in their substate bracket and No. 6 in the state tournament -- to one of the final four teams left in Class 3A.
"They're super gritty," Nelson said. "That's what I appreciate about this group. We have some tremendous talent, but this team gets it done. Everyone accepted their roles and found ways to shine."
Lewis Central scored the first run of the game in the first inning, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton took advantage of an error to put a runner on and scored on a sacrifice fly. The Warriors then plated two runs in the top of the third, including one on a balk.
The No. 3 seed Titans countered, though, with three unanswered runs as the Hawkeye Ten champs scored one in the third and two in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
The Titans held that 4-3 lead until the sixth inning when Cole Conlon squeezed an RBI hit to tie the contest at 4.
"All I want to do is keep playing," Conlon said. "They threw me a curveball. I put a good swing on it and found a hole."
Conlon didn't know it, but his game-tying hit set the stage for a wild finish.
Lewis Central put two runners on in the sixth inning, but both were caught stealing thanks to the accurate arm of catcher Bryce Click.
"I knew we just needed outs," Click said. "We had to find a way to get them out -- whatever it took."
"He's the real deal," Nelson said about Click. "He's one of the best high school players I've been around."
However, Sergeant Bluff-Luton couldn't cash in on Click's big defensive plays and came up empty in the top of the seventh, presenting Lewis Central with an opportunity to walk off a winner.
The Titans opened the inning with catcher Britton Bond reaching on a hit by pitch for the third time in the evening. His courtesy runner, Parker Heller, then took second.
Aron Harrington -- a .490 hitter with 52 RBI -- bunted into a flyout for the first out, stranding Heller at second for the time being.
However, it looked as if Harrington's miscue on the bunt wouldn't matter when Payton Fort lasered a hard hit shot down the right field line. However, umpires ultimately waved off the hit, declaring a foul ball and erasing the potential walk-off opportunity.
The Titans couldn't convert after the questionable call, sending the game to extra innings.
The controversy wasn't done yet, either. Brayden Kerr managed a two-out single and safely stole second with Scott Kroll at the plate.
Facing a 2-2 count, Kroll struck out swinging, but the third strike wasn't caught, allowing Kroll an attempt at first base. Amid his scurry to first, the ball caromed off Kroll's foot, and he reached safely. The obscure scenario allowed Kerr to wisely circle home for the go-ahead run.
After a brief discussion, the umpires upheld the run and ejected Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters for his argument with the decision.
Conlon then worked a clean inning of relief in the eighth to secure the win for Sergeant Bluff-Luton and end Lewis Central's season.
"I was calm," Conlon said. "I found ways to get outs. It's crazy. Every kid's dream is to win a state championship, and we are two wins away from it."
Conlon's relief effort came after senior Aidan Sieperda tossed six innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs.
"It's a great win," Sieperda said. "(This game) mentally drains you. I'll be honest, things weren't working for me tonight, but I found a way to battle through."
Sieperda went toe-to-toe with Lewis Central JC Dermody through six innings. Dermody muscled nine strikeouts while scattering eight hits on two walks with two earned runs in his final game as a Titan.
"We didn't play our best game," Dermody said. "That's just how it goes sometimes."
The heartbreaking and controversial finish was a cruel climax to arguably the most memorable season in Lewis Central history.
"It's hard enough to win games when you're playing well and overcoming calls." Lewis Central assistant coach Jim Waters said.
"It's another thing when you're playing badly and trying to overcome calls. I really want to go back and see the calls. If we were wrong, we were wrong, but I think those were close, questionable calls."
The loss concludes Lewis Central's season at 31-4. The Titans lose four senior starters: Dermody, Bond, Harrington and Devin Nailor.
"We're like brothers," Bond said. "I love these guys with my whole heart. I'd do anything for them."
As for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Cinderella Warriors are into a state semifinal. They continue their dream run on Wednesday when they face Western Dubuque in a state semifinal.
The Bobcats (30-11) -- led by Creston alum Casey Bryant -- also won in dramatic fashion, doing so by walking off a 4-3 winner in their quarterfinal over Winterset.
"When they read their resume at the seeding meeting, my jaw hit the floor," Nelson said. "They have some quality wins. We'll scout our tails off and give our guys a chance to win on Wednesday.
Check out several interviews from Monday's thriller below.