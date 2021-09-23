(Sergeant Bluff) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton is flying into district play after a dominant victory over Class 5A’s Sioux City East last Friday evening.
The Warriors (3-1 overall) certainly had their share of tests through the non-district slate, playing three teams that rank within the top 15 of their respective class, according to the BCMoore Rankings.
“We played really good football teams,” Warriors coach and Hamburg alum Justin Smith told KMA Sports. “We’ve got a lot of kids that got their first taste of big boy football. I think we got better, and I think our game against East was our best, most complete game.”
Along with the win over East, SBL picked up victories over LeMars and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in their opening two weeks before a week three loss to Harlan. The victory over the Black Raiders in their most recent time out was pure dominance with a pair of early scores in both the first and second periods on their way to a 35-7 win.
“I think our guys were the hammer and not the nail,” Smith said. “We grew up a lot in that Harlan game and learned a lot from that. We limited mistakes against East. We played a pretty clean football game, and the mistakes we did make mentally we overcame with physical effort.”
Junior quarterback Tyler Smith continued his early-season aerial assault in throwing for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Much of that success went to senior Tyler Schenkelberg, who pulled in nine receptions for 210 yards and a score. On the season, Smith and Schenkelberg have connected on 24 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns.
“It started coming along last year in the last two or three games we played,” Coach Smith said. “Those two worked a lot this summer together on route timing, details and specifics. When two guys get a chemistry like that, it’s fun to watch them play, especially with Schenkelberg running great routes and getting open. The last few games (Tyler Smith) has been able to put the ball on him.”
With the addition of that chemistry, it only makes SBL that much harder to defend. Iowa State commit Jacob Imming is well known for his defense, but he’s also a major threat on offense with 144 yards rushing, 179 receiving and eight offensive scores.
“He was a tight end-fullback hybrid the last couple years,” Smith said. “This year, we need to get him more touches so we put him at halfback. We’re not really using him as a true halfback, but we’re just trying to find ways to get him the ball. Just trying to get the ball in a good athlete’s hands.”
Imming is still doing his thing on defense, too, with 4.5 tackles for loss among his 19.0 tackles. Seniors Jason Dickson and Kaden Smith, though, rank one and two in the tackles category with 23.0 and 22.5, respectively. The Warriors have also forced six turnovers, led by two Imming fumble recoveries.
The tough slate continues this week for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as they open up Class 3A District 1 play with another top 15 BCMoore team, Sioux Center (2-2). The other Warriors have also played a difficult slate with their losses coming to Spencer and West Sioux. In fact, the BCMoore Rankings have the two schedules second (SBL) and seventh (Sioux Center) in terms of difficulty in Class 3A.
“The first thing you notice is their size,” Smith said of Sioux Center. “Their line is massive. Their quarterback is massive. He’s a 210-pounder and a state wrestling qualifier at 195.”
That quarterback is senior Zachary Rozeboom, who has thrown for 664 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 198 yards. Senior Brett Schouten has led the team with 18 receptions for 414 yards and three scores.
“Their kids play really hard and are really physical,” Smith added. “This will be three games in a row for us with really tough, physical football teams. It gets you better for down the road, and we’ll have to get out there and match their intensity and physicality.”
Defensively, Sioux Center has six players with at least 2.0 tackles for loss, led by sophomore Solomon Tea’s 3.5, and they’ve forced seven turnovers.
“The offense is going to have to communicate well,” Smith said. “They send guys from all over the place. Just got to make sure you’re sound on your blocking assignments. And you got to go make plays. Coaches can draw up the X’s and O’s all you want, but the kids are the ones that should get the credit out there on the field.”
Follow KMA Sports’ week five coverage Friday evening on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Smith below.