(Sergeant Bluff) -- This year's state dual tournament is at a new time and a different place, but there's one thing that didn't change: Sergeant Bluff-Luton qualified.
The Warriors are in the state dual tournament for the fifth consecutive season, seventh time in the past eight years and ninth time in program history.
"Each year is a special experience for the guys," Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Clint Koedam said. "Each year, we lose a few guys and get some new ones. This one is a bit more special. Our seniors have grown up in the program. One of my sons is a senior, and it's been a lot of fun coaching these guys in the last 12 years. The unselfishness they exhibit is unexplainable."
While the Warriors have become accustomed to state dual appearances, they never take them for granted.
"When the season is over, we start over again," Koedam said. "There's no guarantee from one year to the next. It's important to stay humble and never think it's automatic."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's latest trip to state duals comes after a 41-28 win over Atlantic Tuesday night.
"Everybody did what they were supposed to do," Koedam said. "We always talk about everybody having a job to do. Nobody rolled over. Everybody was biting, clawing and hoping for the best."
The Warriors are a talented and experienced bunch. The Warriors have six wrestlers ranked by IAWrestle in Class 2A: Ethan Skoglund (No. 10 at 120), Bo Koedam (No. 4 at 132), Ty Koedam (No. 5 at 145), Hunter Steffans (No. 4 at 152), Zayvion Ellington (No. 10 at 160) and Garrett McHugh (No. 8 at 182).
Jayce Curry (106), Dalton VanWyhe (126) and Ayden McRoberts (138) are unranked but have produced winning seasons.
"All of those guys are going to do good things," Koedam said. "We have a mix of leadership, talent and consistency. You don't need 14 studs in a lineup to be successful, but you do need a mix of leaders, talent and dudes willing to get after it."
The Warriors drew the No.3 seed in Class 2A. They face Humboldt in the first round Saturday morning. The two squads are familiar with each other. They competed against one another at the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic on January 7th and squared off in a regional dual last year, which Sergeant Bluff-Luton won.
"We're really similar teams," Koedam said. "They're going to be strong. Both teams come out to punch you in the mouth and see how you react. There's going to be some phenomenal matchups in that dual. There has to be a hero. I'm looking to forward to seeing what kid does something they weren't supposed to do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Koedam.