(Sergeant Bluff) -- It will be a busy week for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team, as they get ready for the State Dual Tournament and the 2021 Individual Tournament.
"Every year, you set goals and have big plans," Coach Clint Koedam said on Tuesday's sports feature. "Years have their ups and downs, this group of kids really got their house in order at the end of the season. We talk about things as coaches, such as goals, and being there for each other, it's really important that plays out."
The Warriors' eighth trip to the State Dual Tournament marks their third consecutive and sixth in the last eight years.
SBL's most recent trip to Des Moines came with a thrilling 39-36 victory over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in a Class 2A Regional Dual.
"On paper, that probably wasn't a dual we should have won," Koedam said. "The guys just got themselves together and got after it unselfishly. Great things happened and that rolled on into Saturday."
Coach Koedam's squad continued their momentum at the Class 2A District Meet in Sioux City, where they pushed five to state.
"I thought we could have had one state qualifier or five or six," Koedam said. "I just feel the success from Tuesday rolled into Saturday."
Ethan Skoglund (106), Ty Koedam (126), Hunter Steffans (132), Jack Gaukel (152) and Garrett McHugh (160) were state qualifiers for the Warriors.
With each state qualifier comes their own unique story.
Gaukel's story is one of dominance and heartbreak. The Iowa State commit is a three-time state finalist but has yet to capture a state title. Gaukel is 40-2 on the year and enters the 152-pound bracket as the top seed.
"I've always said the most dangerous person at the state tournament is to have to compete against a senior that has not accomplished his dream yet," Koedam said. "I think that sums up Jack. Many kids would trade places with him in a heartbeat, but he has always had his goals set high. He's as technically as good as he is going to get. Now it's just a matter of controlling what's between his ears. I think he can get it done."
Skoglund -- a freshman -- enters the 106-pound tournament at 19-8 after missing the season's first half with a broken hand.
"He has wrestled his postseason at the peak of where he needs to be," Koedam said.
Coach Koedam's brother -- Ty -- is also a state qualifier. The younger Koedam is back at the Wells Fargo Arena after an eighth-place finish last year.
"Ty's really excited for the event," Coach Koedam said. "I think he sees another opportunity to prove himself and climb the podium. Who knows how high he can get, but I know he wants to finish higher than he did in 2020."
Steffans has been a pleasant surprise at 132 pounds, posting a 38-8 record.
"That's a kid that nobody knows of," Koedam said. "He's got some beautiful shots and technique. If he's firing on all eight cylinders, he's going to surprise some people on the mat."
The Warriors' final qualifier -- McHugh -- is 36-13 this season.
"Garrett is finally competing at his weight class," Koedam said. "He served as our 170-pounder for most of the season. I think he's really excited to be able to compete against guys that are his size."
For Coach Koedam's squad, this weekend boils down to one word: opportunity.
"Everything is about an opportunity," he said. "We've got an opportunity. It's up to them what they do with it."
The Warriors are the No. 8 seed in the Class 2A State Dual Tournament, which means they will face top-seeded West Delaware. Dethroning the two-time defending champion won't be easy.
"An ideal week would be to perform a step above what it looks like on paper," Koedam said. "They (West Delaware) are hands down the toughest team in the state. That's going to be a very challenging dual. We are the eighth seed. Hopefully, we can finish higher than that."
When it comes to the individual tournament, Coach Koedam hopes his team can take of business.
"I don't care what they are ranked or seeded. It's a brand new day," Koedam said. "Just give them heck and hope for the best."
Trevor Maeder will have reports on the State Wrestling Tournament throughout the week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Koedam.