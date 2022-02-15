(Sergeant Bluff) -- It will be a hectic week for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling program, but they are growing accustomed to those.
The Warriors assured themselves of a big week in Des Moines thanks to a team qualification at the Class 2A State Dual Tournament and eight qualifiers for the Class 2A State Individual Tournament.
"We are just so blessed to be part of the state tournament series," said Coach Clint Koedam.
This year's state dual qualification marks the eighth in program history, seventh in the past nine years and fourth in a row."
"There were days when I was happy with one kid (qualifying)," Koedam said. "The kids have become a goal-oriented group, and this is one of the things they wanted to achieve. We're pumped we get to weigh in 28 kids for Wednesday and compete against some of the best dual teams in the state."
Koedam says the path to the Warriors' annual success is year-round.
"We start the process in March when our season is over. We start looking at things and how we think we can be next year. The kids put in a significant amount of work. I never believe it's automatic, but it's something we put on our goal board."
Ethan Skoglund (106), Bo Koedam (126), Noah Parmelee (132), Ty Koedam (138), Hunter Steffans (145), Zander Ernst (152), Zayvion Ellington (160) and Garrett McHugh (182) are the state qualifiers for the Warriors this season and led Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 19-0 dual record.
"One of the things that has made this team special is that these guys have been together for a long time," Coach Koedam said. "They continue to unselfishly think about their teammates. If you wrestle for your teammates, the individual stuff will take care of itself."
Coach Koedam hopes the philosophy holds true on Wednesday when his team meets Crestwood in a state quarterfinal. The Cadets were the state runners-up last year and qualified five for state.
"They've been at the State Dual Tournament quite a bit as well," Koedam said. "On paper, we are almost identical teams. Where they are pretty talented, I would say we are pretty talented. Where they are less talented, that's where we are at, too. I really expect an exciting matchup."
As for the individual tournament, each of the Warriors' eight qualifiers brings their own story. Skoglund, Ty Koedam, Steffans and McHugh are back after missing the medal stand last season. Ernst -- a transfer from Ridge View -- is chasing a title after taking fourth in 2021, and Parmelee is making his first trip to state in his senior year while Ellington and Bo Koedam have shined in their freshmen seasons.
The backstories are different, but the philosophy is the same for the eight qualifiers.
"If you step on the mat, do everything you can and go forth with your best effort, we have to be satisfied," Koedam said. "They are very pumped to leave their mark."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96)