(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Tyler Smith has been named the Offensive MVP of Class 3A District 1.
Smith is one of six Warriors with All-District designations from the district’s coaches. He is joined by seniors Tylar Lutgen (DE), Scott Kroll (WR), Jake Hamilton (WR), Brennen Rooney (OL) and Reece Clausen (OL). In addition, seniors Sean Zimmerman (OL), Noah Keokenchanh (LB) and Garrett McHugh (LB) and junior Aiden Buckholtz (WR) were honorable mention choices.
Bishop Heelan Catholic junior George Tsiobanos was named the top kicker in the district and is joined as an all-district performer by teammates and classmates Isaiah Favors (RB), Joey Fitzsimmons (LB), Sir Brandon Watts (DB) and Kannon Bork (TE). Honorable mention honors went to Heelan juniors Max Delaney (OL), Quinn Olson (QB), James Cleary (OL) and senior John Halbur (DL).
View the complete list of honorees from the district below.
