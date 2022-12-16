(Clarinda) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys continued their winning ways Friday night with a 64-52 win over Clarinda to remain unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings.
The win was another step in the right direction for Coach Derek Fink's bunch.
"We've talked about being the aggressor and getting our game out on the court early," Fink said. "I thought we did that against a good team on their home court. If we weren't ready, we knew we would be in for a dog fight."
The Monarchs (4-1, 3-0) captured the lead early in the first quarter and never looked back. They led 15-10 after one and took a 39-21 lead into halftime. Clarinda made a late run to make the final score closer, but the Monarchs never budged in the second half.
Carson Seuntjens had a game-high 21 points. Seuntjens buried four three pointers and feverishly finished at the basket, too.
"I focused on scoring from all areas of the court," he said. "I feel like I'm a good shooter, and I can get to the rim and finish. I'm hard to stop when both of those are on."
"When you have to cover him at all three levels, he's a tough guard," Fink said. "He really stepped up and took control early on."
Luke Wiebers added 13 points, and Lance Arkfeld made his presence known in the paint with six points and seven rebounds in a physical affair.
"We played through contact," Fink said. "Sometimes, we've let that overcome us. We didn't shy away from that. We have a strong inside and outside game. We want to make sure we're never settling. When teams have to look in the post, those 3-point looks are better shots. That opens up more things for us."
Wyatt Schmitt had a stellar game for Clarinda as he paced the Cardinals (4-3, 3-3) with 20 points. Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones contributed 11 and eight points, respectively. Clarinda hopes for a rebound Tuesday when they host Harlan.
Denison-Schleswig's victory is another quality conference dub. They are optimistic for another when they face Red Oak Tuesday night. Coach Fink's squad had an early-season hiccup when they lost to Kuemper Catholic in a non-conference game earlier this year, but they've made strides since then.
"I thought we got off slow," Fink said. "We've challenged our guys to not be so passive. We've been much better on that end, but we're still looking for that for 32 minutes. We have good players. The biggest thing is getting everybody going and playing good team basketball."
Click below to watch the full interviews with Seuntjens and Fink.