Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The 2022-23 All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Basketball Team features three unanimous selections.

Carson Seuntjens (Denison-Schleswig), Caden Johnson (Glenwood) and Max DeVries (Red Oak) were unanimous tabs while Colton Rasmussen (Atlantic), Luke Wiebers (Denison-Schleswig), Brad Curren (Harlan), Jacob Birch (Harlan) and Dawson Gifford (Kuemper Catholic) were also first teamers. 

Second-team selections went to Tadyn Brown (Clarinda), Cael Turner (Creston), Risto Lappala (Glenwood), DJ Vonnahme (Kuemper Catholic), Michael Kasperbauer (Kuemper Catholic), Nash Paulson (Lewis Central), Hunter Gilleland (Red Oak) and Colin Lillie (St. Albert)

Camden Lorimor (Shenandoah), Logyn Eckheart (Glenwood), Carter Pellett (Atlantic), Wyatt Schmitt (Clarinda), Jaxon Wessel (Denison-Schleswig), Lance Arkfeld (Denison-Schleswig), Teagon Kasperbauer (Harlan), Franz Reisz (Harlan), Colby Souther (Lewis Central), Kyle Strider (Creston), Curtis Witte (Lewis Central) and Brock Badding (Kuemper Catholic were honorable mentions. 

