(KMAland) -- Twelve basketball players from the 275 Conference were tabbed as unanimous first-team selections.
Maggie Collins (Platte Valley), Jaclyn Pappert (Platte Valley), Natalie Heldund (East Atchison) and Rayleigh Guyer (South Holt) were among the unanimous picks for the girls while Tony Osburn (Mound City), Wil Young (Mound City), Memphis Billey (Platte Valley), Matt Jermain (Platte Valley), Dylan McIntyre (Northeast Nodaway) and Holden Farmer (Rock Port) were unanimous choices on the boys side.
Brylie Angle (Platte Valley), Jacquelyn Cline (North Nodaway) and Ava Graham (Nodaway Valley) were also first-team girls nods. East Atchison's Jarrett Spinnato was also a first-team selection on the boys side.
The girls second-team selections were Stephanie Turpin (Platte Valley), Sarah Langford (Platte Valley), Saryn Brown (North Nodaway), Kloe Jenkins (Nodaway Valley), Chloee Prussman (South Holt) and Tommi Martin (East Atchison).
Brendan Tubbs (Mound City), Alex Mattson (Platte Valley), Ben Boswell (Northeast Nodaway), Micah Makings (Rock Port), Hunter Dawson (Nodaway Valley), Jayce Jackson (South Holt) and Braden Graves (East Atchison) were on the boys second team.
