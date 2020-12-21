(KMAland) -- Seven Kansas City Chiefs were named to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the league's top vote getter while Tyreek Hill (wide receiver), Travis Kelce (tight end), Eric Fisher (offensive tackle), Chris Jones (defensive tackle), Frank Clark (defensive end) and Tyrann Mathieu (safety) were also tabbed as selections.
Additionally, Iowa alum and current Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson was named to the NFC's roster along with fellow Iowa alum and Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, a Denison native.
The Pro Bowl will be held in a virtual format in January.