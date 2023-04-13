IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Underwood is the highest-ranked team. The Eagles are No. 5 in Class 1A. 

Des Moines Christian (1A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Waukee Northwest (3A) are the top-ranked teams in their respective classes.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

5. Underwood (same)

10. Bishop Heelan (same)

15. Treynor (down 1)

CLASS 2A

10. Lewis Central (same)

13. Glenwood (same)

CLASS 3A

13. Sioux City East (same)

14. Abraham Lincoln (up 1) 

