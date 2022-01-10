(KMAland) -- It’s the 21st week of the 2021-2022 sports calendar year, and it’s time for another Seven Points.
Point 1: Five girls basketball teams that impressed
These are five girls basketball teams that really impressed me this week. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s the first five that come to my attention.
-Elmwood-Murdock (3-0): The Knights just keep on rolling. They beat D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart early in the week, rolled to a victory over last year’s D-1 state champion Weeping Water a bit later and then handed North Central their second loss on Saturday. They are now 12-0 and are giving up just 27.3 points per game. The defense was particularly strong this past week in holding Sacred Heart to 24, Weeping Water to 20 and North Central to…19!
-Fremont-Mills (2-0): First team I thought of when I was writing out the headline of the first point. The Knights beat Griswold by 22 on Tuesday, but it was their 10-point win over Shenandoah on Thursday that really impressed. The Knights have been playing without star sophomore Izzy Weldon of late, but they’re finding ways to win, including a pair of victories over Hawkeye Ten foes (Red Oak being the other) in their last three.
-Harlan (2-0): Two games, two wins – and they were both terrific games. The Cyclones won on Tuesday over Lewis Central by a 43-40 count, and then they took down the other Council Bluffs Hawkeye Ten school – St. Albert – on Friday by a 59-56 score. Harlan has now rolled off three in a row and are a strong 8-3 on the year.
-South Holt (2-0): The Knights put together a strong week with a pair of two-point wins that were nearly by the same score. They knocked off Union Star, 47-45, on Monday and then took a 46-44 win over West Platte. They’ve now won three in a row and are 6-2 on the season.
-Treynor (2-0): The Cardinals played twice, and they won twice. It was their second win that was most impressive, though, as they took a 40-33 come-from-behind win over their old pal, Underwood, on Friday evening. They also took down AHSTW, 53-20. But again, the win over Underwood is the one that will pay huge dividends as the season progresses.
Point 2: Five boys basketball teams that impressed
These are five boys basketball teams that really impressed me this week. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s the first five that come to my attention.
-AHSTW (2-0): Look who’s back on the impressive list. The Vikes beat two of the best teams in the WIC this past week, coming back to take a 50-49 win over Treynor before a 62-54 takedown of Tri-Center. They’re up to 8-0 on the season, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. They have another tough meeting with Underwood, and they will see an always-solid Earlham next week. But let me give you a little stretch here that might be fun: January 31st through February 10th. It goes Grand View Christian (1/31), Treynor (2/3), at Tri-Center (2/8) and at Denison-Schleswig (2/10).
-Ashland-Greenwood (2-0): One team I seriously considered was Falls City. The Tigers went 2-1 and had a big win over Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday evening. Well, guess who beat Falls City earlier in the week? It’s the Bluejays, which rolled to a 71-28 win. Then they went out and handled Fort Calhoun by 16. It’s been a season full of impressive performances that has Ashland-Greenwood at 8-1.
-Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0): The Blue Devils made my prediction that they will win the Pride of Iowa Conference earlier last week look pretty good. They were 15-point winners over previously-undefeated Central Decatur and took a 30-point win over Southeast Warren. They’re now 8-0 on the year and have won by an average of 25 points per game.
-Moravia (3-0): I had a coach text me about Moravia last week: “They’re pretty good.” It was a simple statement, but it seems to be very, very true. The Mohawks took wins over Orient-Macksburg by 47, Murray by 21 and Centerville by 7 this week. They are now 10-1 on the year, and they deserve some serious watching the rest of the way.
-Stanberry (2-0): The Bulldogs are absolutely rolling. They’ve now won 10 consecutive games since dropping their opener to Mound City. Their latest two wins were over two really strong clubs in Worth County and St. Joseph Christian. Now, they go about trying to win their home tournament this week.
Point 3: The champs are here
Here’s a look at the area tournament wrestling champions from this past weekend, sorted by weight.
100
Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central: Beatrice Invitational
Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City: Millard West Tournament
106
Mizael Gomez, Bedford/Lenox: Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Jesse Jens, Harlan: Tri-Center Invitational
Justin Parsons, Creston: Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood)
Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
107
Clarissa Moyer, Nebraska City: Millard West Tournament
113
Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: Tri-Center Invitational
Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
114
Kylee Plowman, Conestoga: Millard West Tournament
120
Blake Allen, Underwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
126
Chase England, Bedford/Lenox: Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Luke Freund, Harlan: Tri-Center Invitational
Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Emory Trofholz, Conestoga: Millard West Tournament
130
Lexi Kerwin, Stanberry: Mid-Buchanan Tournament
132
Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Dawson Fansher, North Andrew: Mid-Buchanan Invitational
Luke Musich, Harlan: Tri-Center Invitational
Gable Porter, Underwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Libby Sutton, Weeping Water: Beatrice Invitational
138
Stevie Barnes, Underwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Wyatt Olberding, Falls City: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
145
Rita Ceballos, Weeping Water: Beatrice Invitational
Conner Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox: Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Hagen Heistand, Underwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah: Mid-Buchanan Invitational
Bayler Poston, Nebraska City: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
152
Trenton Beck, Bedford/Lenox: Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Daysha Jones, Louisville: Millard West Tournament
Cael Kreifel, Nebraska City: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
160
Brennan Hayes, Creston: Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood)
Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
170
Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
182
Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox: Crusader Invitational (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Colten Stevens, Rock Port: Mid-Buchanan Invitational
Keaton White, Mount Ayr: North Mahaska Invitational
195
Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
CJ Carter, Glenwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Aly Wooten, East Atchison: Mid-Buchanan Invitational
220
Tegan Carson, Central Decatur: PCM Mustang Invitational
Max Chapman, Creston: Flanagan Invitational (at Crestwood)
Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood: Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Trent Patton, Glenwood: Rollin Dyer Invitational (at Atlantic)
Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic: Tri-Center Invitational
285
Logan Green, Clarinda: Gary Christensen Invitational (at Winterset)
Daniel Gregory, Treynor: Tri-Center Invitational
Nathan Messerschmidt, Riverside: Joe Crouthers Invitational (at North Kansas City)
Other Girls (no specific weight listed)
Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central
Grace Britten, Nodaway Valley
Jocelyn Buffum, Missouri Valley
Jacqueline Bunten, Abraham Lincoln
Bella Canada, AHSTW
Hannah Davis, Abraham Lincoln
Riley Ernst, LeMars
Ava Kennedy, Treynor
Emily Kesterson, Southwest Iowa
Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central
Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley
Clara Sapienza, Southwest Iowa
Lila Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Kyra Wolterman, Kuemper Catholic
Point 4: The top 10 individual bowling performances of the week
Here’s the weekly look at the top 10 individual bowling performances from the past week in the area, sorted by series.
GIRLS
Bailey Gill, LeMars (412 vs. Sioux City West)
Cameron Springman, Harlan (412 vs. Creston)
Aly Johnson, Clarinda (391 vs. Lewis Central)
Sam Sonier, Sioux City North (391 vs. Abraham Lincoln)
McKenna Rethmeier, Abraham Lincoln (381 vs. Sioux City North)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (379 vs. Lewis Central)
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (377 vs. Sioux City West)
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (374 vs. Red Oak)
Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central (371 vs. Red Oak)
Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central (367 vs. Red Oak)
BOYS
Eric McCoy, Abraham Lincoln (555 vs. St. Albert & Denison-Schleswig)
Blake Polzin, Denison-Schleswig (478 vs. Abraham Lincoln & St. Albert)
Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda (468 vs. Lewis Central)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (461 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Denison-Schleswig)
Caleb Martin, Sioux City East (458 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Evan White, St. Albert (455 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Denison-Schleswig)
Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (439 vs. Abraham Lincoln & Denison-Schleswig)
Karsten Beckel, Clarinda (427 vs. Lewis Central)
Tyler Sundt, LeMars (426 vs. Sioux City West)
Brenden Lewis, Sioux City East (421 vs. OABCIG & West Sioux)
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
I’m going back to the well. This fifth point started with “Other thoughts on other things,” and then I went with the gimmicky “tips of the cap.” I’m tired of that gimmick. It’s 2022 now! Let’s do some other thoughts on other things…
-Memo to the people that think Brandon Staley’s timeout changed what the Raiders were trying to do: You’re wrong. That’s it. Staley took a timeout with four seconds on the play clock. The Raiders were going to run the ball. Out of the timeout they….ran the ball. Obviously, Staley didn’t feel good about how his run defense set up on the original 3rd and 4. The run defense actually has been pretty terrible all year, so you might as well take a timeout, sell out against the run and see if you can get a stop. It didn’t happen.
Now, if the Chargers run defense were to step up for the first time all season and get a run stop, I would have taken another timeout. That doesn’t allow for the Raiders to milk it all the way down to the final seconds and attempt the field goal. I personally think Rich Bisaccia would have punted in that situation to avoid the Chargers getting the ball near midfield with a missed field goal. Alas, they couldn’t stop a simple run, and we were all cheated out of a monumental tie.
-It’s unfair that the AFC has two byes in their playoffs.
-Klay Thompson is back and playing basketball, and all is right with the world in the NBA. I do not like the Golden State Warriors nor do I enjoy their newfound fan base. However, I am very happy a great human being and two-way player like Klay Thompson is back hooping after a loooooong layoff.
-One Golden State fan from the beginning of time passed away yesterday. Bob Saget AKA Danny Tanner died at 65, and I just….that’s a rough one. One of my favorite comedic acts in the history of the world was when Norm Macdonald “roasted” Saget many years ago. I watched it again last night, and I was laughing just as hard as I did the first time I saw it. Now, they’re both gone, and we lost a lot of laughs with them. The good thing is that many of those laughs are a click away, and we will remember those two legends forever.
-Black Monday is off and running with the firings of Vic Fangio (Broncos), Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman (Vikings), Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace (Bears) and Brian Flores (Dolphins). The Flores firing is a little surprising, but it’s not like they were lighting up the world. They did make a heck of a run after a horrific start to the season, but I think that 34-3 loss last Sunday in Tennessee did him in.
-When these owners and GMs and other front office brass are looking to hire coaches the first question needs to be: Would you kick a field goal down seven with four minutes left? If there is any hesitation at all, end the interview.
-Nebraska football is winning the offseason again. Casey Thompson, Trey Palmer, some pretty solid assistant coach hirings and on and on. Brett McMurphy even thought it would be prudent to rank them No. 25 in his way-too-early preseason poll. Don’t overreact. That is all for the clicks. The clicks from Nebraska fans wanting to believe in something, and the clicks from Iowa fans irrationally mad about it.
-One final thought, and it’s an ode back to the tips of the cap. This past weekend the AAU put on the Winter Nationals and made all kinds of money. I mean, ALL KINDS! They also brought some of the best youth wrestlers in the nation together for a terrific tournament. Here are some area winners. If I missed anybody, blame it on my ignorance of some of the clubs and then fill me in!
-Teagan Carritt, The Best Wrestler/Lo-Ma (Novice 88-100): Teagan’s win over the runner-up was an 8-4 decision.
-Jaylen Davis, Powerhouse/Council Bluffs (SchoolBoy 180): Davis finished things out with a thrilling 15-9 victory in the championship.
-Colter Frain, Powerhouse/Treynor (Bantam 70): This is Colter’s THIRD Winter Nationals championship. He’s good.
-Tracen Frain, Powerhouse/Treynor (Midget 65): This is Colter’s brother. He’s also very good. And a member of my baseball team.
-Tenley Hemmingsen, Powerhouse/Treynor (Midget 72-82): Hemmingsen won 16-0, nabbed a :28 fall and then claimed a 6-0 decision in a dominant weekend.
-Mason Koehler, Powerhouse/Glenwood (SchoolBoy HWT): The one-time UFR guest claimed his championship with a 6-1 decision in the final.
-Joseph Leick, Powerhouse/Glenwood (Novice 75): Leick finished his run through the bracket with a 9-0 major decision in the championship.
This is a group of names that we are going to be talking about a lot in the years to come!
Extra Point: This week’s quote
Today is the first day of the rest of your life. And if that doesn’t work out for you, tomorrow is the first day of the rest of your life. –Bob Saget
