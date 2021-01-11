(KMAland) -- It’s Week 21 of the 2020-21 sports calendar year, and it’s the first Seven Points of 2021. Let’s go!
Point 1: Five girls basketball teams that impressed last week
-Harlan (3-0): Three Hawkeye Ten games, three double digit wins. The Cyclones beat Lewis Central by 22, Red Oak by 35 and St. Albert by 15 this past week. The most fun part? All five starters hit double digits at least once. Claire Schmitz did three times, Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen did twice and Jocelyn Cheek and Ashley Hall did one time apiece.
-East Mills (2-0): Beating Essex by 24 points is good, but the big win this week for the Wolverines was an overtime triumph over Sidney. The latter victory – spurred by 25 points and eight rebounds from Emily Williams – just completely opened up the Corner Conference regular season race – and gave us a lot of wonderment for how the tournament will go next week.
-Treynor (4-0): The Cardinals beat Red Oak on Monday, Tri-Center on Tuesday, Logan-Magnolia on Thursday and St. Albert on Saturday. Those last two victories are the big ones, as both Lo-Ma and St. Albert are very good squads with the Saintes now completely healthy. Sophomore Clara Teigland is now averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
-Central Decatur (2-0): Winning both of their games this week – against Martensdale-St. Marys and Davis County – was good enough. The really impressive factor to me, though, is that they didn’t seem to have much rust after a 24-day(!) break. Coach Frank Howell’s team last played on December 15th before finally playing again on Friday against MSTM. They had a pair of games canceled or postponed in between, and that led to the longer-than-normal break. Lyndsey Dale and Hallee Hamilton scored in double figures in both contests.
-Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0): The Spartans opened the second half with a 59-57 escape at previously-undefeated CAM, rolled to a 40-point win over Boyer Valley and then followed with a six-point win over ACGC (another winning team). Sophomore Quinn Grubbs was the PTP (prime-time performer) against CAM, finishing with 30!
Point 2: Five boys basketball teams that impressed last week
-Lewis Central (3-0): The Titans have a lockdown on close wins in 2021. They beat Harlan by 5, Clarinda by 3 and Elkhorn North by 4 in overtime during the course of the week. Big weeks for Wyatt Hatcher (13 vs. Harlan, 15 vs. Clarinda, 11 vs. EN) and Devin Nailor (12 vs. Harlan, 13 vs. EN). Oh, and big ups to JC Dermody on the clutch game-winning 3-pointer vs. Clarinda.
-Creston (2-0): The Creston girls also had a great week, but let’s focus on the boys and their victories over Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig. On Tuesday, they beat Clarinda by two behind a very balanced performance that saw nine players score. And on Friday, they just blitzed a full Denison-Schleswig team by 29. Really, really good week. Sign of things to come? We’ll find out.
-IKM-Manning (2-0): Their first undefeated week of the year, and it now has them on a modest three-game win streak. The Wolves beat Missouri Valley by 25 on Tuesday and then edged past Underwood for a big upset on Thursday. They had four different players score in double figures during the week, but nobody went over 12. Balance. If Coach Keith Wagner has his team playing their best ball it’s come at the right time with Treynor, Lo-Ma, Tri-Center, Riverside, AHSTW, OABCIG and Tri-Center in their next seven. Whoof.
-Riverside (2-0): The Bulldogs also have a modest three-game win streak after beating Audubon and Logan-Magnolia – both on the road – this past week. Their win on Tuesday was a defensive slugfest that saw them hold the Wheelers under 40. On Friday, it was more of an offensive game with Brogan Allensworth (26 points) and Grady Jeppesen (22 points) combining for 48. Ayden Salais, though, was the hero with a free throw to win the game. It was his only point of the contest, but it sure was a big one.
-West Harrison (2-0): I love this team. The Hawkeyes nabbed two big wins this week, but it was their Tuesday night victory over Boyer Valley that sent the shockwaves. That was Boyer Valley’s first conference loss this season, and it opened the door for a tight RVC race. Mason King (24 points), Sage Evans (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Koleson Evans (18 points, 10 rebounds) all had big games in the win. They followed that victory with another on Friday over Glidden-Ralston (63-44). King (22 points), S. Evans (15 points, 16 rebounds) and K. Evans (17 points, 16 rebounds) did the dang thing again.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here are your area wrestling champions from tournaments over the weekend. From now one, I am separating them by weight class. This weekend, there were 30 area champs.
106 lbs: Glenwood freshman Vinny Mayberry moved to 20-1 with a win at Atlantic’s Rollin Dyer Invitational. Another freshman – Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley – was another winner at 106 at the Tri-Center Invitational. Moravia junior Dalton Ervin won his bracket at Van Buren.
113 lbs: Red Oak sophomore Brandon Erp picked up a nice tournament win at the Rollin Dyer. Harlan’s Luke Freund moved to 18-3 thanks to a championship-clinching 5-0 win at the Tri-Center Invitational.
120 lbs: Nodaway Valley junior Elliot Cooney pushed his record to 26-2 with a championship win at Tri-Center. In addition, the reigning KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year Dawson Fansher of North Andrew picked up a tournament championship at Mid-Buchanan.
126 lbs: Stevie Barnes of Underwood was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Rollin Dyer, navigating through a loaded bracket to nab the W. Lewis Central’s Taber Dominguez was also a strong winner on Saturday at the West Sioux Invite.
132 lbs: Woodbine standout Cameron Cline won by fall to clinch the Tri-Center Invitational bracket.
138 lbs: Moravia sophomore Noah Kok picked up a pair of win to take his bracket at Van Buren on Saturday.
145 lbs: The JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week – Jude Ryan – of Abraham Lincoln picked up a pair of ranked wins to take the Rollin Dyer title and moved to 24-3 on the season. Also at 145, Kuemper junior Shea Parkis pushed his mark to 22-1 in winning at the Tri-Center Invite while Central Decatur/Lamoni senior Logan Jones pushed to 24-2 with a win at PCM. Another: Wayne’s Jakson Cobb won his bracket at Van Buren.
152 lbs: Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jack Gaukel is now 22-2 after winning his bracket in Atlantic. Meanwhile, Wayne senior Trent Terrell was busy picking up a 152-pound championship at Van Buren.
160 lbs: Moravia sophomore Connor Golston had a strong day on his way to winning his bracket at Van Buren, and Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad nabbed a statement win at the West Sioux tournament.
170 lbs: Another strong weekend showing for St. Albet senior Cael McLaren, who is now 15-0 after winning at Tri-Center. LeMars freshman Camden Feuerhelm also had a big day with a win at the West Sioux Invitational in his bracket.
182 lbs: If you missed Mayberry, you don’t have to wait any longer. Junior Mitch Mayberry won his bracket at the Rollin Dyer on Saturday and is now 12-1 on the year.
195 lbs: Harlan senior Jesse Schwery nabbed a tournament championship, handing Treynor’s Corey Coleman his first loss with a win by fall in the T-C Invite final. Also, Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Kale Pevestorf won his home tournament championship on Saturday.
220 lbs: Chris Gardner of Underwood rolled his way to a championship at the Rollin Dyer, and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Aaron McAlister handled business at his home tournament.
285 lbs: Big ups to Missouri Valley heavyweight Connor Murray for his championship at the Tri-Center Invitational. And also to Wayne junior Chad Kent, who won his bracket at Van Buren.
It’s also worth noting – although TrackWrestling did not list weights – Kuemper’s Grace Hoffman and Nodaway Valley’s Rose Lonsdale won championships on Saturday at the Ogden Girls Invitational.
Point 4: This Week in Bowling
Normally, I would put the top five series from the week that was among KMAland conference schools. LeMars is a KMAland conference school now with their affiliation in the MRC. However, the Bulldogs posted all of the top five series during their dual with Sioux City West. Congrats to Samantha Schiefen (428), Kaitlin Konz (422), Emily Peters (421), Alyssa Williams (397) and Olivia Schiefen (395) on being awesome. Here are the top five non-LeMars scores:
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (393) vs. Red Oak
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (388) vs. Clarinda
Andi Woods, Clarinda (364) vs. Lewis Central
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (361) vs. Red Oak
Madelyn Pulliam, Lewis Central (343) vs. Red Oak
And the top five boys scores from the week:
Evan White, St. Albert (512) vs. Denison-Schleswig/Abraham Lincoln
A.J. Schiltz, Lewis Central (469) vs. Clarinda
Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central (460) vs. Clarinda
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (458) vs. Denison-Schleswig/St. Albert
Caden Wurth, LeMars (445) vs. Sioux City West
Point 5: A big week ahead
A quick check out the KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar tells me that we have a big week ahead. Take a gander:
Tonight – Shenandoah at Griswold basketball doubleheader with Ryan Matheny at 6:00 on AM 960.
Tomorrow – Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln boys basketball with me at 7:00 on AM 960, and wrestling action in Lenox with Bedford/Lenox, Red Oak, Griswold and Southwest Valley at 5:30 on FM 99.1.
Thursday – Southwest Valley at Stanton basketball doubleheader with Trevor at 6:00 on FM 99.1.
Friday – Tri-Center at Underwood basketball doubleheader with Trevor on AM 960 at 6:20, and Clarinda at Shenandoah basketball doubleheader with Austin on FM 99.1 at 6:00. Plus, the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Ryan Matheny and me from 9:30 to 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Saturday – The girls third place and boys championship games from the Fairfax Invitational on our KMAX-Stream at 6:30.
Point 6: Some quick predictions for the week
I’ve got some quick predictions for you to fade…
-CFP Championship: Alabama 44 Ohio State 24
-NFC Playoffs: Packers over Rams and Buccaneers over Saints.
-AFC Playoffs: Ravens over Bills and Chiefs over Browns
-College Hoops: Wisconsin wins at Michigan & Okie State edges Kansas on Tuesday, Texas Tech upsets Texas on Wednesday AND Baylor on Saturday, Michigan State upsets Iowa on Thursday, Villanova finally plays another game on Friday and Gonzaga keeps on winning (hot take).
Extra Point: Be Nice
No matter what happens in life, be nice to people. Being nice to people is a peaceful way to live, and a beautiful legacy to leave behind. –Unknown
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.