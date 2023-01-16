(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023.
There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points.
Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds
On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. One of the popular responses I heard from people that sent emails, sent texts or just talked to me within the community was: What does the Shenandoah administration think?
With that question looming, I thought I would ask Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson if she would like to respond. She sent me this:
“Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your blog, Derek. There have been ongoing conversations about whether or not Shenandoah CSD is best suited as a member of the Hawkeye 10 conference for a number of years. There are some great school districts in the conference that add a lot of value to our athletic, activities, and academic programs. However, some member districts' general size and enrollment take the competition to a much higher level.
Your blog has suggested it is time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye 10. The article by Jeff Linder and published by the Cedar Rapids Gazette has indicated that many schools across the entire State need to realign. One recommendation Linder made was for Shenandoah and other Hawkeye 10 schools (Red Oak, Clarinda, and St. Albert) to join the WIC. These are points well taken; members of our leadership team are open and receptive to the ideas presented. Our leadership team is engaging in conversations about conference alignment and is committed to doing what we believe will be best and what the Board of Education will support.We would be remiss if we were unwilling to consider the input and be open to the conversation. This stated, it is important to note there is no simple answer because the decision is not solely in the hands of one district. A district can easily leave a conference if they follow the conference bylaws, but they need to realign with a new conference willing to accept them. Some conferences require supermajority votes of the existing membership and supporting school board votes for new districts to join.”
Point 2: So you’re saying there’s a chance…
I will be writing a bit more on the subject on Wednesday, as I continue to gather some more information and thoughts, but as it stands now I think it’s pretty clear this is an issue that has been at the forefront for a bit. I think Jeff Linder’s article got some more talk out there, and it’s part of the reason I wrote what I wrote.
Frankly, when you look at the numbers and realize how stark the differences are at this point, it is a conference — as it stands — that makes very little sense for Shenandoah. Of course, I’ve made that point clear, I think. Dr. Nelson’s point is a good one and is well made. Shenandoah can’t just say, we’re out of here, and then be on their merry way. There are logistics to it. We can get into those at a later date, but it does sound like Shenandoah would be open to exploring what is best for them.
Point 3: The dread is upon us
It’s been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys made me smile for an extended period of time in the postseason. I look at some of you Cowboys fans that are 25 and younger, and I feel like consoling you. When I was young, all the Cowboys did in the playoffs was win. It was pretty neat. Then…
1996: A WildCard win over Minnesota was followed by a loss to Carolina of all teams. Barry Switzer missed the playoffs the next year and was gone.
1998: Ousted by Jake ‘the Snake’ Plummer and the Arizona Cardinals. Just reprehensible.
1999: No chance against the Minnesota Vikings. And Chan Gailey is gone.
2003: Another defeat to Carolina. It was a miracle they were even in the playoffs with Quincy Carter as their quarterback.
2006: Tony Romo drops the snap.
2007: A Divisional loss to the Giants. This was pain.
2009: A playoff win! The fact it was a rout over the Eagles — one week after routing them in the regular season finale — made it even sweeter. You know what wasn’t sweet? Losing to Brett Favre and the Vikings. Dude was out there stealing from charities and stealing happiness from me all at the same time.
2014: A playoff win! I had to wait another five years for one of those, and some would say it was rather controversial. To that I say, there were plenty of bad calls the other way, too. And also #appreciaterefs! After beating the Lions, Dez caught it. That team would have played for the Super Bowl. I believe that, wholeheartedly.
2016: Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook.
2018: A playoff win! Dak gets his first playoff win, and he does it with some special heroics that sure seemed like would portend some great postseason moments in the future. He followed it up with a strong performance against the Rams, but they were just too much on the ground.
2021: Finally back in the playoffs, but the 49ers rough them up.
So, with all of these results, don’t you sort of understand where I’m coming from when I tell you that I am not excited for tonight’s playoff game with the Bucs? I’m simply waiting for the inevitable. The dread is here. Another Cowboys playoff disappointment could very well be on the way.
Point 4: Here’s where I feel a little optimism
You saw that list of playoff appearances, and they were just these random hit-or-miss years. Usually, it was based on if Tony Romo stayed healthy or not, but the Cowboys were so inconsistent year-to-year. After winning it all in 1995, they went to the playoffs again in 1996, but they only had back-to-back playoff appearances again in 1998 and 1999 and 2006 and 2007. And now.
If there’s one thing Mike McCarthy should be given credit for it’s building a winning program. The Cowboys have won 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they did it four straight years from 1992 to 1995. And let’s try to remember, the Cowboys did this after Jerry Jones and company decided stars Amari Cooper and La’el Collins needed to go for virtually nothing. Even put in a position to fail, McCarthy still went out and won 12 games while playing in the league’s toughest division.
What I’m saying is, the Cowboys have had such a spotty postseason record because they’ve had a spotty regular season record. They’ve been so up and down and in and out of the playoffs that they haven’t really given themselves a chance to make a random run. McCarthy took Green Bay to the playoffs eight times in nine years from 2007 to 2016. There were four NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl win in that mix. Better than a lot can say. When you’re in the game, you have a chance to score.
I’m not saying the Cowboys are going to win tonight and go on to do something special. I’m just saying that if you can consistently build a winner that gets to the playoffs consistently, you have a much better chance of finding your way through this maze. Then again, maybe Jerry and Stephen will decide to subtract from this team again in the offseason, and McCarthy and company will have no chance.
Point 5: Quick playoff hits
The NFL Playoffs delivered in a great way this past weekend. We knew it would. I was not really in a position to watch a complete game, but I did see parts of all of them other than the Dolphins/Bills. Speaking of…
•C’mon, Bills. I know a win is a win is a win, but I bet you all the way down to -3.5 on an alternate spread teaser. And you had trouble beating the Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins by three? This team is a bit mystifying to me, and I think it’s pretty clear at this point they’ll play a close game with just about anybody. You know what happens once in awhile when you do that?
•Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars went from a complete disaster to getting Brandon Staley fired in just one half of work. I don’t think there’s any chance Staley is the Chargers head coach next year. He is a smart guy, but the problem is he knows it and wants you to know it. Time to get another smart guy in there that doesn’t care what you know — Sean Payton.
•The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games during the regular season. Remember what I wrote about the Bills above? If you constantly play with fire, you will get burnt. The Vikings got burnt by the Giants yesterday. Question: Does that one loss wipe away all the ridiculous fun Vikings fans had this year? The Jordan Jefferson catch and win in Buffalo. The 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants the first time they met. The countless other Houdini acts. Is all that wiped away? I guess, probably.
•Well, the Bengals had no business winning that game last night, but here we are. They will take that win and run with it. Just like Sam Hubbard did for 98 yards on the deciding score after a Tyler Huntley fumble on the goal-line. Nobody really mentions how dangerous the leap and extend play is from the QB until something like that happens. I know there was some sort of clock mismanagement at the end, but I’m lucky to stay awake until 10:30 on Sunday nights during youth wrestling season.
•Hey, the 49ers won.
Point 6: One thing I’m enjoying about this college basketball season
I don’t watch a whole bunch of college basketball, but I’m always in tune for a Nebraska game or a big game. However, there is one thing that I’ve really started to love about this particular season. The nation’s top teams are dispersed all throughout a number of conferences. Just looking at the updated KenPom rankings, and I see:
1. Houston (AAC)
2. Tennessee (SEC)
3. UCLA (PAC 12)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Purdue (Big Ten)
6. Connecticut (Big East)
7. Kansas (Big 12)
8. Saint Mary’s (WCC)
9. Texas (Big 12)
10. Gonzaga (WCC)
Among the top 10 teams, you see seven different conferences! Take it two steps further, and Virginia (ACC) is at No. 12. I can get behind this kind of fun.
Extra Point: We aren’t missing a thing
Our coverage moves fast because the sports world moves fast, but if there’s any one thing that I would like to make sure anyone and everyone that is reading this knows: We aren’t missing a thing. If there is even a thought in your head that we won’t report on this or that, get it out of there. If something happens within a 90-mile radius of KMA Radio, it’s going to be on the radio, on our website or both. Usually both. Keep that in mind. Have a great week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.