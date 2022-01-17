(KMAland) -- We are moving along to the 22nd week of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and to commemorate that fact I’ve got Seven Points for you.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams
Here is my weekly list of five impressive girls basketball teams from the past week of hooping. This is not a comprehensive list. Just five teams that stand out to me at the moment.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0): Two wins for the Crusaders last week, and the one on Tuesday was a very, very big one. They took a 53-44 road win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton before a dominant 67-41 home victory over Abraham Lincoln. The No. 2 ranked Heelan is now 11-1 on the year.
Diagonal (2-0): Let’s give some props to the Maroons, which beat both Essex and Twin Cedars last week. The win over Essex (42-33) was probably what was expected of them, but how about a road win over a solid Sabers squad (38-33)? The Maroons are getting better and better and have won three straight to improve to 9-3.
Falls City (3-0): A big week for the Falls City girls in Fairfax, claiming wins over Rock Port, East Atchison and St. Joseph Christian to claim the 90th championship at the annual Fairfax Invite. Since December 28th, Falls City has won six of eight with their only losses by 5 to Johnson-Brock and by 4 to Lourdes Central Catholic.
Falls City Sacred Heart (3-0): It was a good week for the city of Falls City and girls hoops. The Irish cruised to the A Division MUDECAS Tournament championship last week, handling Lewiston (53-30), Parkview Christian (48-20) and Johnson-Brock (59-33). The D-2 No. 2 ranked team is now 12-3 on the season and have won four in a row since their loss to Elmwood-Murdock.
Nodaway Valley (3-0): Easy call on this one. The Wolverines are starting to come into their own, and it’s coming right at the right time of the year. During the week, they beat Clarke (73-18), East Union (71-27) and — the big one — Panorama (55-54). The last of those wins came on a game-winning half court fling from Lindsey Davis. Huge, huge win over a highly-ranked Panthers team, and it shows Nodaway Valley could very well duplicate or better what they did last season. That’s six straight wins for NV.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams
Here is my weekly list of five impressive boys basketball teams from the past week of hooping. This is not a comprehensive list. Just five teams that stand out to me at the moment.
Auburn (2-0): Would you believe it? The Bulldogs are playing some strong basketball as the calendar starts to turn to postseason time. They have won five in a row to improve to 11-2. That includes wins over Lourdes Central Catholic (55-47) and Fairbury (48-31) last week. Tomorrow they have a big one against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Boyer Valley (2-0): Boyer Valley has played their way into the mix in the Rolling Valley Conference. The Bulldogs have won five in a row after a pair of victories over Logan-Magnolia (50-44) and Paton-Churdan (64-22) early last week. Their showdown with West Harrison was postponed to a later date, but the chance remains that they could find their way into the RVC championship mix.
East Atchison (2-0): Everybody wants to win their home tournament, and East Atchison has an opportunity to do just that later tonight. That’s thanks to the Wolves’ 2-0 week at the 90th Fairfax Invite in which they took down Falls City and Rock Port in pool play. The win over Falls City was by five before a 14-point victory over Rock Port — just five days after losing by 11. The 6-8 Wolves are suddenly in position to win their home tournament title tonight (on our KMAX-Stream).
Johnson-Brock (3-0): A 3-0 week for Johnson-Brock also brought with it a B Division MUDECAS Championship. All three games were dominant wins for the Eagles, as they beat Lewiston by 45, Diller-Odell by 39 and Pawnee City by 33. They’ve now won five straight and eight of their past nine to improve to 10-4.
Stanton (2-0): Impressive showing for the Vikings last week, and it showed with some movement in the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings. They’ve won five in a row after their 55-50 and 41-40 escapes over Stanton and Southwest Valley, respectively. Can they carry that into the Corner Conference Tournament this week? We’re fixin’ to find out.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here’s a look at the area tournament wrestling champions from this past weekend, sorted by weight.
106
-Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (34-6): Smith finished out his run through the Creston bracket with a fall in 2:45.
113
-Christian Ahrens, Creston (22-7): Ahrens claimed his home tournament, finishing with an 8-3 decision in the final.
-Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood (22-1): A strong week for Mayberry, which resulted in the JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week award, he finished out the Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas with a fall in 4:00.
-Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (27-1): Reisz handed West Sioux’s Braden Graff his first loss of the season in the LeMars championship, claiming a 4-3 decision.
114
-Kylee Plowman, Conestoga (24-4): Strong championship performance for Plowman at the Superior Tournament on Friday. She was a winner by fall in all three of her matches.
120
-Blake Allen, Underwood (29-1): Allen just keeps on rolling. He was an 8-2 winner in the 120-pound final in Basehor.
126
-Westin Allen, Underwood (25-4): Blake Allen’s championship was followed up by a championship from his brother Westin in Basehor. He was a 10-7 winner in the final over someone from a place called Tonganoxie.
-Jace Rose, Riverside (26-4): Rose was a dominant champion in Creston, including a fall in :46 to claim the bracket.
132
-Morgan Hensch, Conestoga (20-6): The freshman had just one opponent in Superior, but she won by fall in 1:44 and 3:55 to claim the championship.
-Easton O’Brien, Atlantic (25-14): O’Brien nabbed a 4-1 decision in the Creston championship.
-Gable Porter, Underwood (35-0): The folks of Basehor probably were wondering when this Underwood run would stop (not here). Porter won by fall in 4:36 over previously-undefeated Tucker Cell of Abilene to win the title.
138
-Austin Evans, Creston (20-11): Another Panther with a home championship, Evans won by fall in the final.
-Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (26-5): Thompson took a 12-7 decision in the LeMars final over Sir Brandon Watts of Heelan.
145
-Hagen Heistand, Underwood (34-2): An injury default helped Heistand pick up a dominant championship in Basehor on Saturday.
-Carter Plowman, Conestoga (26-3): A perfect day for Plowman in Shelton, winning all five of his matches by fall. Plowman also won in Superior the night before.
152
-Lucas Anderson, Conestoga (13-8): Anderson won by fall twice and by injury default to claim the championship in Superior on Friday evening.
-Briley Hayes, Creston (17-12): Hayes was the winner in Creston by a slight 2-1 decision over Riverside’s Nolan Moore in the final.
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (31-1): Tremendous day in LeMars for Reisz, who finished with a fall in 1:23.
160
-Brett Bohling, Johnson County Central (16-14): Bohling went to Yutan and came out with a championship, finishing his run out with a fall in 2:00 over Emmanuel Valdovinos of Crete.
170
-Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-0): DeLeon’s 3-2 decision over Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O’Brien finished his perfect day at LeMars.
-Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (33-3): Another tournament championship for Stutzman in Creston, and he did it with a 5-4 victory over Northfield’s Darrin Kuyper.
182
-Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic-CAM (32-7): A fall in 5:02 finished the championship for Armstrong in Creston.
-Camden Feuerhelm, LeMars (27-11): A solid weekend for Feuerhelm concluded with a fall in 5:35, and that led to a home tournament championship.
195
-Gage Totilas, Conestoga (20-6): Totilas won four of his matches by fall before taking a medical forfeit in the final round of the day in Shelton.
-Terry Trew, Johnson County Central (16-9): Trew won twice by fall and another by an 8-2 decision to take Thursday’s Yutan championship.
220
-Ayden Hoag, LeMars (33-2): Hoag claimed an exciting 3-2 decision in his home tournament championship, beating Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt.
285
Nathan Messerschmidt, Riverside (18-9): Messerschmidt is on fire of late, and he finished out a Creston championship with a late match fall in the championship.
Also, a big shoutout to Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia for claiming his 150th career win during the LeMars Tournament!
Point 4: The top 10 bowling performances of the week
Here’s a look at the top 10 bowling performances of the week on the girls and boys side, sorted by series score. Shoutout to LeMars’ Kaitelin Konz and St. Albert’s Adam Denny on the top series of the week.
GIRLS
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (451 vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Ania Kaster, Harlan (410 vs. Clarinda)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (407 at Red Oak Tournament)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (380 vs. Harlan)
Hallie Orr, Creston (373 at Red Oak Tournament)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (373 vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Madison Horn, Harlan (366 vs. Clarinda)
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (362 vs. Tri-Center/Lenox)
Sophia Grote, Harlan (355 at Red Oak Tournament)
Sydney O’Neil, Harlan (350 at Red Oak Tournament)
BOYS
Adam Denny, St. Albert (532 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Blake Polzin, Denison-Schleswig (489 vs. St. Albert)
Evan White, St. Albert (463 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central (453 at Red Oak Tournament)
Kenny Mayberry, Lewis Central (445 at Red Oak Tournament)
Ben Lopez, Lewis Central (440 at Red Oak Tournament)
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (428 vs. LeMars)
Trenton Tallman, Abraham Lincoln (425 vs. LeMars)
Brenden Lewis, Sioux City East (424 vs. Sioux City North)
Andrew Andersen, Harlan (421 at Red Oak Tournament)
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
The weekly OTOOT might have a little bit of a disgusted tone. Let’s see if you can pick it up.
-The Cowboys are disgusting.
-It’s kind of sickening how they continually find ways to make you believe, but then you always expect a disgusting end to the season. And then when they go ahead and deliver exactly what you expected them to deliver, you feel surprised just because it’s in a way you could have never even fathomed.
-You know, in my mind, 1995 is not really that long ago. I can remember it like it was yesterday. But then…well, you do a little math. It’s been 26 years since the Cowboys won their last Super Bowl. It’s been 26 years since they even played for a chance at the Super Bowl. It’s rare, too. Here are the teams that have played in the NFC Championship since then: Arizona Cardinals (2), Atlanta Falcons (4), Carolina Panthers (4), Chicago Bears (2), Green Bay Packers (8), Minnesota Vikings (4), New Orleans Saints (3), New York Giants (3), Philadelphia Eagles (6), San Francisco 49ers (6), Seattle Seahawks (4), St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3).
That’s 13 teams that have all gone two times each since the 1996 season. And then there’s the Detroit Lions, the Washington Football Team….and the Dallas Cowboys. Not exactly great company. As Cowboys fans, we haven’t even been able to say, “If we win this game, we are going to the Super Bowl” since 1995! Disgusting.
-Congrats to everyone that had their favorite team win this weekend, though. I really mean it.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. -Martin Luther King Jr.
