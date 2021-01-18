(KMAland) -- We have reached the 22nd week of the 2020-21 sports calendar year. Let's call it Emmitt Smith's week and run for all kinds of yards on the Eagles, Giants and Washington Football Team.
Here are Seven Points.
Point 1: Five impressive girls teams this week
-Boyer Valley (1-0): The Bulldogs only got one chance to play this week, but they made the most of it. They welcomed CAM to town on Tuesday and wowed their home crowd with a significant upset of the Cougars. Big ups for Katelyn Neilsen (16 points, 5 assists), Leah Cooper (12 points) and Jess O’Day (11 points) in the win – the school’s first over CAM since January 2018.
-Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans nabbed a nice win over city rival Thomas Jefferson early in the week, but the big one was their triumph over state-ranked Hawkeye Ten foe Creston. Coach Chris Hanafan’s team won at Creston’s crib on Saturday night, coming back from an early 12-point deficit for a 10-point win.
-Nodaway Valley (1-0): Another with just one game this week, but the Wolverines have to be in this spot. Coach Brian Eisbach’s team went on the road to a state-ranked Panorama team and came out with a 13-point win. They had three in double figures, including Lexi Shike, who finished with 13 points and 21 rebounds. Twenty-one! More importantly, they nabbed another signature win.
-Southwest Valley (1-2): Here’s the story: Wayne was in prime position to land in one of these spots this week. They beat Central Decatur on Monday, Martensdale-St. Marys on Tuesday and Moravia on Thursday. It was a great start to the week. Problem is, Southwest Valley wanted to play spoiler on Saturday, and the Timberwolves did just that. With a 37-33 victory, the Timberwolves picked up their second tight win in January, and it’s pretty clear to me this team continues to improve. Despite two losses earlier in the week, I was mighty impressed with Saturday’s result.
-Underwood (1-0): A weird week with a lost day is going to lead to some one-off situations, and here’s one. The Eagles played one game, and they won that game. And it was a huge win, keeping their WIC title hopes alive with a two-point victory at Logan-Magnolia. They remain one game back in the loss column in the league (behind Treynor).
Point 2: Five impressive boys teams this week
-Abraham Lincoln (2-0): One week after seeing tests against Millard North and Bellevue West, Coach Jason Isaacson’s team took care of business in the Missouri River Conference. They opened on Tuesday with a pretty dominant win over Sioux City East and finished it with an even more dominant win over Bishop Heelan Catholic.
-CAM (1-0): The Cougars had just one chance to play this past week, and they took down Boyer Valley in Dunlap by a 43-36 final. Connor McKee was outstanding with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Every team in the league now has between two and five losses in the RVC. This is as balanced a league as we have in the area.
-Clarinda (3-0): The Cardinals needed this. They were coming off a stretch of four losses in five games, and they were all tight battles. They didn’t let that bother them this week with wins by 12 over Atlantic, 25 over Sidney and 33 over Shenandoah.
-Lewis Central (2-0): It was also a good week for the Titan boys, who ran their win streak to five with victories over Thomas Jefferson (by 15) and at Creston (by two in overtime). More than that, Saturday’s win over the Panthers was the 300th in the fine career of Dan Miller, who is one of just two coaches still coaching in the Hawkeye Ten from when I played in the league. I bet you know the other.
Tri-Center (3-0): It was a great week to be a Tri-Center Trojan. Coach Chad Harder’s team opened with a nine-point win at Logan-Magnolia last Monday before dominant performances against Riverside (56-29) and IKM-Manning (64-25). Ethan Alfers had a huge week with 28 points and eight boards against Lo-Ma starting it out.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here are the KMAland individual champions from this past weekend’s wrestling tournaments.
126 lbs: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ty Koedam was outstanding on Saturday in Perry, winning his bracket and moving to 25-6. Sioux City North senior Nick Walters also improved to 18-0 with a championship victory at the LeMars Invitational.
132 lbs: Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Triston Barncastle picked up a tournament championship at the Big Red Invitational in Centerville on Saturday.
138 lbs: Another impressive day for Logan-Magnolia’s Hagen Heistand, who moved to 32-0 with a championship in Perry. Also at 138, Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was champ at the Cougar Invitational in Ackley (AGWSR). He’s now 25-0 on the year.
145 lbs: Another Lo-Ma winner in Perry, as sophomore Wyatt Reisz won his bracket to move to 30-1. Bishop Heelan Catholic sophomore Ethan DeLeon was also a winner in Ankeny at the Bob Sharp Invitational.
152 lbs: Add another area winner in Perry in Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jack Gaukel. His championship win was a 5-3 decision over previously unbeaten Briar Reisz of Lo-Ma.
160 lbs: Another championship for Moravia sophomore Connor Golston, who moved to 19-3 with a championship at the WACO Warrior Invitational.
170 lbs: Another win for Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas at the AGWSR meet, as Tanner Dierking moved to 26-4 with a dominant day.
182 lbs: LeMars freshman Ayden Hoag put together a big day at his home tournament, moving to 19-3 with a tournament championship.
195 lbs: Clarinda’s Cole Ridnour moved to 30-2 with a championship in Centerville at the Big Red Invitational. Also, Maryville senior Keiren Watkins pushed his record to 15-1 with a tournament championship in Plattsburg at the Sam Martin Invitational.
220 lbs: Crew Howard of Clarinda followed up Ridnour’s championship with one of his own, moving to 28-1 on the season.
There were plenty of dual tournaments this week. Here are the highest-scoring wrestlers from each area tournament that scored the entire event on TrackWrestling (sorry to those at Griswold and Mount Ayr):
At ADM: Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra scored 24 team points as the Rams went 3-1.
At Kuemper: Kuemper’s Cal Wanninger, Missouri Valley’s Gage Clausen and Connor Murray and Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen all scored 30 points.
At Nebraska City: Gavin Bailey of Nebraska City and Josh Adkins and Cameron Augehnbaugh of Plattsmouth scored 30 points apiece at the Rumble in River Country duals on Saturday.
Point 4: This week in bowling
Here are the top five performances in direct KMAland bowling on the girls and boys side from this past week. (Note: Direct KMAland includes schools in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences + Council Bluffs schools.)
GIRLS
-Abby Christensen, Nodaway Valley (371 vs. Mount Ayr)
-Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (370 at Red Oak Tournament)
-Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox (350 vs. Shenandoah & Tri-Center)
-Hallie Orr, Creston (344 at Red Oak Tournament)
-Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (342 at Red Oak Tournament)
BOYS
-Josh Chavarria, Thomas Jefferson (523 vs. Sioux City West)
-Jon Piper, Red Oak (473 at Red Oak Tournament)
-Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central (468 at Red Oak Tournament)
-Zayne Zwickel, Shenandoah (440 at Red Oak Tournament)
-Andrew Andersen, Harlan (431 at Red Oak Tournament)
(Note: PHEW – a 523 for Chavarria is pretty, pretty good.)
Point 5: Here comes the Corner Conference Tournament
Oh boy, if you have followed me over the last 11-12 years, you know that I absolutely love the history of the Corner Conference Tournament. This is a tournament that has been ongoing since 1959, and I chronicled the whole dang thing in an interview series several years ago.
As is customary, we will have coverage from the tournament Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Stanton, Sidney, Tabor and Malvern, respectively. The final eight games of the tournament can be heard on KMA Radio. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are on FM 99.1 while Friday is on AM 960.
Here’s what the week looks like as a whole:
Tuesday – Indianola at Glenwood GBB with Ryan Matheny on AM 960 at 6:30 PM & Mount Ayr at Lenox GBB & BBB with Trevor Maeder at 6:00.
Wednesday – East Mills/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/Stanton GBB from Stanton on FM 99.1 at 5:30 with Austin McNorton.
Thursday – Fremont-Mills/East Mills and Stanton/Sidney BBB from Sidney on FM 99.1 at 5:30 with me.
Friday – Corner Conference Consolation and Championship GBB from Tabor on AM 960 at 5:30 with Austin McNorton, John J. Harris 106 to 145-pound championships on FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier at 6:45 and the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with me and Ryan Matheny from 9:30 to 11:00 on both stations.
Saturday – Championship matches from 152 to 285 pounds at the John J. Harris Invitational with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier at 1:45 on AM 960, and the Corner Conference Consolation and Championship BBB from Malvern on FM 99.1 with me at 5:30.
As always, you can find information on our upcoming broadcasts at our sports calendar page linked here.
Point 6: Quick predictions for the week
First, a look back at last week’s predictions…
-CFP Championship: Alabama 44 Ohio State 24. It didn’t take a genius to pick Alabama to win big, but I was pretty dang close on the score (52-24).
-NFC Playoffs: Packers over Rams and Bucs over Saints Nailed it.
-AFC Playoffs: Ravens over Bills and Chiefs over Browns Didn’t quite nail it.
-College Hoops: Wisconsin wins at Michigan (Nope) & Okie State edges Kansas (Yes!) on Tuesday, Texas Tech upsets Texas on Wednesday (YES!), Michigan State upsets Iowa on Thursday (game didn’t happen), Villanova finally plays another game on Friday (they did not) and Gonzaga keeps on winning (of course).
This week…
-NFL: Patrick Mahomes plays, and the Packers and Chiefs officially hook up.
-College Hoops: Baylor beats Kansas by less than 10 tonight, Alabama and LSU combine for over 190 points on Tuesday, Purdue wins their fourth straight on Friday over Michigan, Oklahoma continues Kansas’ struggles on Saturday and TCU upsets one of Texas Tech or Texas this week.
-NBA: Bucks lock down on the Nets and get a win tonight, Sixers rout Celtics on Wednesday and then get routed on Friday, Lakers streak continues with wins over Warriors and Bucks and Clippers lose one of their two games with OKC.
Point 7: Quote to remember
You will accomplish more by kind words and a courteous manner than by anger or sharp rebuke, which should never be used except in necessity. –Angela Merci
Have a great week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.