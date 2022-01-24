(KMAland) -- It is the 23rd week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. And it’s the 23rd week with Seven Points.
Point 1: Josh Dix Appreciation Point
The opening point is usually about the most impressive girls basketball teams of the week. Today, I want to appreciate Josh Dix of Abraham Lincoln.
The superstar senior and Iowa signee was injured on Friday evening in a terrible accident near the end of their win over LeMars. Reports say Dix broke his tibia and fibula and had a successful surgery. This is obviously a heartbreaking injury for Dix, for AL and for all of basketball in the state of Iowa.
You didn’t have to look too long to find appreciation tweets or posts on social media from accounts all across the state. From LeMars to Ames to Treynor, people were showing support for one of the finest players we’ve ever seen in this area. And let’s be clear, that support and well wishes didn’t come because he is just a great player. It’s because of how he carried himself. With class, with integrity and with great competitiveness. Game recognize game, as they say, and I have never heard or seen a bad word about Josh.
I personally want to wish him the best in his recovery, and I can’t wait to follow his career at Iowa. In the meantime, the world of basketball will not be the same without him out there as a competitor and person.
Point 2: Five girls teams that impressed this week
This is not a comprehensive list of impressive girls basketball teams from the area that impressed this week. However, it is five that stood out at this very moment.
-Nodaway Valley, Iowa & Missouri (4-0): Here’s a fun one to start. Nodaway Valley went 4-0 this week. The Iowa team out of Greenfield was 2-0 with wins over Central Decatur (in OT) and Southwest Valley (by 40). Meanwhile, the Nodaway Valley out of Missouri – the combo of West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt – beat Osborn/Stewartsville on Friday after a win over East Atchison on Monday.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-0): Sergeant Bluff-Luton was busy, and they beat Spencer, Sioux City West, LeMars and Thomas Jefferson to keep their success rolling.
-Sioux City East (2-1): I’m pretty certain this is the first time I’ve had a team that lost during the week in the five. However, if you go out and hand my KMAland No. 1 Glenwood (from the beginning of last year up to the most recent poll) a 12-point loss then you’ve earned a spot. This is going to make things very interesting come Wednesday.
-St. Albert (2-0): Two wins for St. Albert, but the one that lands them on this list is the one that came on Friday. They tripped to Denison and came out with a 50-43 win. They also get points for edging past AHSTW when the Vikes hit ELEVEN 3-pointers.
-Stanton (3-0): Another undefeated week for the Viqueens, which won their third consecutive Corner Conference Tournament championship on Friday. The win was an expected battle from a much-improved Sidney team, coming back for a six-point win. That was after they dominated Griswold and Fremont-Mills earlier in the week.
Point 3: Five boys teams that impressed this week
This is not a comprehensive list of impressive boys basketball teams from the area that impressed this week. However, it is five that stood out at this very moment.
-Lamoni (2-0): The Demons are not slowing down. Coach Ryan Olson’s team had a really good week with a big exclamation point at the end of it. They took down Mormon Trail in a 52-50 final on Friday after trailing most of the game. Earlier in the week, they handled Moulton-Udell by 50. They’ve won four in a row and nine of their last 10.
-Plattsmouth (2-0): Good week for the Blue Devils, which took a 20-point win over Syracuse and nabbed a two-point victory over Ralston. Coach Kevin Tilson’s team has been trading little streaks and skids. They lost their first three of the season, won their next three, lost the following three and have now won three of their last four.
-Riverside (3-0): Sure seems like Riverside has turned some kind of corner here lately. What a big week for the Bulldogs boys team, beating Missouri Valley (65-37), Underwood (44-34) and IKM-Manning (50-39). Things are rounding into form for a squad that counts five underclassmen as their top five scorers.
-Stanton (3-0): Just like the girls, the Stanton boys won the Corner Conference Tournament, and they extended their win streak up to eight in the process. It wasn’t easy. They had to go to overtime to beat Sidney just to get to the final, and then they had to outlast East Mills in a grinder on Saturday. The Vikings also rolled past Griswold in their first game of the tournament. What a week.
-Tri-Center (3-0): Here’s another WIC team that had a flawless week. The Trojans beat Shenandoah by 22, IKM-Manning by 21 and Audubon by 8. They allowed no more than 38 points in any of those games. This is definitely a Chad Harder-type team. Strong defense and balance across the board.
Point 4: The champs are here!
Here’s a rundown of the area champions from this past weekend’s tournaments, sorted by weight class.
100
Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County Central – Prado was one of two Thunderbird champions on Friday at Louisville’s tournament.
105
-Molly Allen, Underwood – Wow. What a week. Allen made it known she is the best 105-pounder in all of the state with wins by fall, tech fall, fall, fall and major decision (in order) to claim the state championship.
106
-Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – One of the best from the area to do it this weekend at this weight, Skoglund finished a championship at OABCIG’s Herb Irgens Invitational with a 4-1 decision.
-Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM – He’s been scary good in his freshman season, and he claimed his first John J. title with a fall in 1:16.
107
-Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water – Another championship for Wilson, who went into Louisville and came out a champion of her bracket.
114
-Zoey Barber, Plattsmouth – The Blue Devils’ standout won her home tournament on Friday.
120
-Jace Goebel, Syracuse – Big week for Goebel, who signed earlier in the week with Jamestown and then claimed a Nebraska Capitol Conference championship. He finished it out with an impressive technical fall victory in the finals.
-Jace Rose, Riverside – Another Jace and another John J. title for Rose, which eclipsed 150 career wins on Friday night. His championship came with a fall in 2:09.
-Zach Williams, St. Albert – St. Albert’s Williams went to Ogden and came out with a championship at 120. He had wins by fall in four of his five matches. The other was a major decision. Pretty dominant day.
126
-Ethan Follmann, Atlantic – Our only 126-pound championship from the area this weekend. Follmann finished out a John J. title with a fall in 4:09.
132
-Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley – He had been so close many times before, but he picked up his first John J. title on Saturday with a major decision in the final.
Pacie Lee, Nebraska City – Lee had a strong showing at the Plattsmouth Girls Invitational on Friday, winning the 132-pound bracket in leading the Pioneers to a third-place finish.
138
-Barret Brandt, Syracuse – Another Syracuse NCC champion, Brandt was a winner by fall in 5:02 in the championship round.
-Rita Ceballos, Johnson County Central – Ceballos also claimed a championship on Friday at the Louisville Invitational.
-Austin Evans, Creston – One of the key cogs in Creston’s John J. team title, Evans won his championship with a major decision in the championship.
-Hayden Fischer, AHSTW – Fischer put it all together in Ogden for a championship with wins by fall, technical fall, fall and medical forfeit.
-Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia – Thompson won at the Bishop Heelan Invitational, finishing things with a fall in 4:42 over Heelan’s Sir Brandon Watts.
145
-Kale Downey, Clarinda – Downey continued his successful season, picking up his 30th win of the year in the John J. final.
-Catalina Jones, Louisville – Jones was the champion at her home tournament on Friday evening.
-Cy Petersen, Syracuse – The freshman standout nabbed his 35th victory of the season and an NCC championship with a fall in 1:22.
152
-Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Ernst finished the weekend at OABCIG with a fall in 3:06 to claim another tournament championship.
-David Helton, St. Albert – Helton won four of his five matches in Ogden by fall and then took a win by an 11-5 decision to clinch the bracket.
-Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic – An impressive win at I-35’s Rich Gray Invitational, Parkis posted a 7-0 decision in the championship, beating Central Springs’ Preston Prazak.
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia – Another win for the one-time state champion. Reisz ended up with a 10-3 decision in the final at Heelan against Norfolk’s Jacob Licking.
160
-Dawson Bond, Red Oak – Our only 160-pound championship of the weekend was at the John J. Bond nabbed a 2-0 decision in a tough battle in the final over Logan Fairchild from Winterset.
170
-Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth – Colgrove continued his success at his home tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils star and UNK commit, won in the championship by a 1-0 decision over Seward’s Nolan Hill.
-Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic – DeLeon won his home tournament and moved to 16-0 with a 7-3 decision over Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker.
-Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM – Another win for Stutzman, which won by a 14-0 major decision in his championship at the John J.
182
-Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley – Strong weekend for Clausen, which finished it out with a 3-2 decision in the final at the John J.
-Colten Stevens, Rock Port – The JHRE KMAland Male Athlete of the Week, Stevens was on point all weekend at the Lathrop Invitational.
195
-Camden Feuerhelm, LeMars – Another championship from an area conference athlete at the Heelan Invite. Feuerhelm won by fall in :38 to clinch the title.
-Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig – Hildebrand won a much-anticipated showdown with Brecken Freeberg in the final of the John J. by a 5-3 final.
-Gage Totilas, Conestoga – Totilas was crowned champion at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet, posting a win by fall in 5:06 in the final.
220
-Tegan Carson, Central Decatur – Carson won the John J. on Saturday, picking up a 9-5 decision in the final and handing Panorama’s Cooper Andersen his first loss of the season.
-Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City – Another great Saturday for Ruiz, who won over Plattsmouth’s Caleb Adkins in the championship at Plattsmouth by a fall in 4:44.
-Savannah Sistad, Creston – Our other girls state champion and JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week, Sistad won her bracket at girls state with some grind-it-out victories along the way. She won 2-1 in her opener, and then followed with back-to-back falls before a 3-0 decision over Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum in the championship.
-Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic – This guy is showing up here every single week. Wanninger won at I-35 and finished it off with an 8-3 decision over Evan Foreman of I-35.
285
-Logan Green, Clarinda – A strong weekend for heavyweights in the area. Green finished out a championship at the John J. with a fall in 4:29.
-Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia – A third champion from Logan-Magnolia at Heelan, Johnsen posted a dominant day, finishing it off with a :27 fall in the final against Zachary Pittman from Grand Island.
-Sawyer Kiesel, AHSTW – Another WIC heavyweight was a champ at Ogden on Saturday. Kiesel won his three matches all by fall in 2:38, 5:53 and 1:01.
-Kort Watkins, Maryville – The Maryville heavyweight claimed a Midland Empire Conference championship on Saturday. He was dominant in the process with four of his five wins coming by fall and the other by medical forfeit.
Point 5: Top 10 bowling scores of the week
Here’s a look at the top 10 bowling performances of the week on the girls and boys side, sorted by series score.
GIRLS
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (512 vs. SBL)
Ally Johnson, Clarinda (460 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Bailey Gill, LeMars (443 vs. SBL)
Lauren Duhn, LeMars (404 vs. SBL)
Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (402 vs. Clarinda)
Emily Peters, LeMars (396 vs. SBL)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (389 vs. SBL)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (371 vs. Thomas Jefferson & St. Albert)
Alea VanVactor, Clarinda (362 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Trinity Meyer, Thomas Jefferson (345 vs. Sioux City East)
BOYS
Adam Denny, St. Albert (524 vs. Tri-Center)
Colton Dimick, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (483 vs. LeMars)
Evan White, St. Albert (468 vs. Tri-Center)
Brody Vanderloo, LeMars (466 vs. SBL)
Cole Pekny, St. Albert (465 vs. Tri-Center)
Carter Jelker, Sioux City West (445 vs. AL)
Cole Pekny, St. Albert (433 vs. LC & TJ)
Reese Pekny, St. Albert (433 vs. Tri-Center)
Evan White, St. Albert (426 vs. LC & TJ)
Evan White, St. Albert (424 vs. Shenandoah)
Point 6: KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar for the week
Monday, January 24th
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, January 25th
AM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Creston at Glenwood, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett & Brian Bertini) WITH VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
FM: Girl/Boy Corner Conference Basketball Doubleheader — East Mills at Stanton, 6:00 PM (Derek Martin) WITH VIDEO
Wednesday, January 26th
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 6:00 PM pre-game, 7:00 tip
Friday, January 28th
This Week in Wrestling with Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier at 5:15 PM
AM: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Brian Bertini) WITH VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
FM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Red Oak at Clarinda, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett) WITH VIDEO
KMAX-Stream: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah, 6:00 PM (Carson Schubert) WITH VIDEO
Following the basketball, listen to the KMA Sports Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 with Ryan Matheny & Derek Martin
Saturday, January 29th
Listen to the Saturday morning high school basketball scoreboard show with Derek Martin at 7:20 and 8:15.
AM: High School Wrestling — Hawkeye Ten Conference at Atlantic (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier) WITH VIDEO
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Missouri at Iowa State, 12:00 PM pre-game, 1:00 tip
Extra Point: One quote for the week
For Patrick Mahomes…
Be wary of the company you keep for they are a reflection of who you are, or who you want to be. –Kenneth G. Ortiz
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.