(KMAland) -- We are moving right into week 20 of the 2021-22 sports calendar. I’ve just been lounging around and letting Trevor do pretty much everything. Still, I have to give you my weekly Seven Points.
Point 1: A look at the girls basketball conferences in KMAland
Let’s take a look at the KMAland Iowa conferences in girls basketball and where things stand as we seek to get going in the second half:
Hawkeye Ten: Glenwood (5-0) was the heavy favorite coming into the season, and they are showing why. Harlan (4-1), St. Albert (4-1), Lewis Central (3-1) and Creston (1-1) are also within one game of the loss column. However, it’s worth noting that Glenwood has already beat Harlan and Lewis Central by 21 each. Their meeting with St. Albert isn’t until February. Frankly, the better race here might be for second place, and Denison-Schleswig (3-2) and Shenandoah (3-2) might also have a place in that conversation.
Corner: Stanton (5-0) was believed to be the favorite heading into the season, but East Mills and Sidney probably had an idea that they could make a run, too. The Viqueens beat Sidney in early December by 29 and won at East Mills by 13 in mid-December. They’ve got the edge on both so far, but they will have a second meeting with each in the regular season (along with a potential third in the Corner Conference Tournament). Right now, though, it looks like the Viqueens are the team to beat here.
WIC: Treynor (6-0) and Underwood (5-0) were the two featured teams in our preview to start the year, and that’s how it has played out. The second half will bring two matchups between the two premiere programs in the conference. Their first matchup comes on Friday in Treynor before a regular season finale in Underwood on February 8th. The result of those two matchups will likely decide the WIC.
POI: This one might also come down a pair of second-half meetings between the two remaining undefeated teams in the conference, Central Decatur (3-0) and Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0). The first of those two also come on Friday when the Blue Devils head to the crib in Leon. CD returns the favor on February 4th. If either team slips outside of those meetings then that could open the door for Lenox (3-1) and Nodaway Valley (3-1).
RVC: Yet another conference that has two undefeated teams set for two meetings in the second half and one of those comes this week. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (6-0) and Woodbine (4-0) have both been dominant all season. Their first showdown comes tomorrow night on AM 960 in Woodbine while Exira/EHK will host on February 4th. CAM (5-2) has lost to both and has some ground to make up.
MRC: Guess what? Two teams are undefeated and will play two times between now and the end of the season. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-0) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-0) are among the top teams in their class, and they are about to wage some wars. They play game one at Sergeant Bluff on January 11th while Heelan gets to host on February 4th. LeMars (3-1) should not be discounted just yet. Their only loss was to SBL, and they have one more with the Warriors and two with Heelan yet.
Bluegrass: Lamoni (5-0) has already given Twin Cedars (5-1), Diagonal (4-1) and Ankeny Christian Academy (3-1) their only loss. Just based on the scores of those games, the most important of those appears to have been the one at Twin Cedars. The Demons remain the heavy favorite.
Point 2: A look at the boys basketball conferences in KMAland
Let’s take a look at the KMAland Iowa conferences in boys basketball and where things stand as we seek to get going in the second half:
Hawkeye Ten: Harlan (5-0) looked to be the favorite in the conference coming in, and its played out that way. Denison-Schleswig (4-1), Lewis Central (3-1) and Creston (2-1) are all within one game in the loss column at the moment. Harlan has only played the Monarchs (62-44 on December 10th) among that trio, but Lewis Central is coming up tomorrow (and February 4th) and Creston is slate door January 28th and February 11th. At this point, LC seems like the biggest threat.
Corner: Sidney (4-0) and East Mills (3-0) are both undefeated in the league at the moment. The Cowboys haven’t been touched in their four games against Stanton (76-38), Griswold (87-31), Fremont-Mills (60-43) and Essex (75-21). East Mills beat F-M by 5, Stanton by 18 and Griswold by 34. Round one for Sidney/East Mills is Friday in Sidney. Round two (probably three) is February 8th in Malvern.
WIC: This has played out about like we thought it would to this point in the season. Both AHSTW (5-0) and Treynor (6-0) are clean through the first half. And what do you know, they play their first one tonight in Treynor. The second matchup is in Avoca on February 3rd. Underwood (6-1) also deserves mention, as they haven’t lost since falling to AHSTW on December 3rd. The Eagles have Treynor on January 7th and February 8th and the Vikes again on January 14th.
POI: Check this one out. There are FOUR teams still undefeated in the league. There’s Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0), Mount Ayr (4-0), Central Decatur (3-0) and Bedford (3-0). Here’s all of the matchups between the four in the second half:
January 7th: Bedford at Mount Ayr; Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
January 18th: Central Decatur at Bedford
January 21st: Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
January 24th: Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
January 28th: Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford
February 4th: Mount Ayr at Bedford; Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Soooo, who do we favor? MSTM leads the group with a point differential average of +25.8, and they are the defending champs (more than one time over). Let’s go with the Blue Devils.
RVC: This is the only conference among the girls and the boys without a single team that is undefeated. CAM (6-1) and West Harrison (6-1) are the one-loss teams while Exira/EHK (4-2), Boyer Valley (3-2) and Woodbine (2-2) all have two Ls each. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-3) might deserve a look, too. Let’s go ahead and run down all the important matchups of the second half among these teams:
January 4th: Exira/EHK at Woodbine; Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
January 7th: West Harrison at Woodbine
January 11th: Woodbine at CAM; West Harrison at Exira/EHK
January 14th: Boyer Valley at West Harrison
January 18th: West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard; Woodbine at Boyer Valley
January 20th: Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
January 21st: Exira/EHK at CAM
January 22nd: Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
January 25th: CAM at West Harrison; Exira/EHK at Coon Rapids-Bayard
January 28th: CAM at Boyer Valley
February 1st: CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard; Boyer Valley at Exira/EHK
February 4th: Woodbine at Exira/EHK; Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
February 7th: Woodbine at West Harrison
That’s a lot of games to care about the rest of the way, but I would anticipate the top teams will continue to beat up on one another. The biggest game to me comes on January 25th when CAM repays the trip to West Harrison.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln (5-0) and Sioux City East (5-0) are the two remaining unbeatens while Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-1) is also within a game. But yeah, this is going to come down to the two AL/SCE meetings. AL will be at Sioux City East on January 11th while the Black Raiders come to Council Bluffs on February 4th.
Bluegrass: Mormon Trail (5-0), Ankeny Christian Academy (4-0) and Moravia (4-0) are all undefeated against other Bluegrass Conference opponents. Ankeny Christian has been the team to beat in the conference for a bit now, so it runs through them. Mormon Trail visits on January 11th while Moravia will host ACA on January 18th. Mormon Trail and Moravia get together January 14th in Moravia.
Point 3: The top bowlers in KMAland
Oh yeah, bowlers are people, too. I don’t think anybody ever said otherwise, but I just want to make sure you know that. Here is a look at the top 10 female and male bowlers in KMAland through one half of action based on series average:
GIRLS
1. Aleesha Oden, JR, Lewis Central (421.50)
2. Kaitelin Konz, SR, LeMars (402.33)
3. Emily Peters, JR, LeMars (387.33)
4. Natalie Vanderloo, FR, LeMars (383.67)
5. Sophia Klopenstine, SO, Lewis Central (378.50)
6. Sam Stonier, SR, Sioux City North (377.80)
7. Addee Murray, SR, Lewis Central (364.50)
8. Hope Westhoff, SO, LeMars (353.00)
9. Claire Miller, JR, Denison-Schleswig (351.50)
10. Payton Mathies, JR, Denison-Schleswig (345.00)
BOYS
1. Owen Johnson, JR, Clarinda (481.00)
2. Lucas McDaniel, SR, Lewis Central (467.00)
3. Evan White, SO, St. Albert (463.00)
4. Taylor Roberts, JR, LeMars (460.00)
5. Adam Denny, JR, St. Albert (447.33)
6. Kendall Bell, FR, Thomas Jefferson (446.00)
7. Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig (438.33)
8. Blake Polzin, SR, Denison-Schleswig (436.00)
9. Bennett Olsen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (431.67)
10. Samuel Shanno, SR, Thomas Jefferson (429.00)
Point 4: An All-KMAland Wrestling Team preview
At the end of each wrestling season, Trevor Maeder drops an All-KMAland Wrestling Team. Basically, he picks a wrestler at each weight. There are some at-large spots that I’m not going to worry about here. However, here’s a guess of what this year’s might look like:
106: With respect to the great Molly Allen of Underwood, I think this comes down to the matchups between Clarinda’s Kaden Whipp and Atlantic-CAM’s Aiden Smith. They should see each other on January 20th and then again on January 29th at the Hawkeye Ten meet before sectionals on February 5th and districts the following week.
113: Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra — the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 1A — is the heavy favorite to land in this spot.
120: Underwood’s Blake Allen has the early edge on Riverside’s Jace Rose given the tight win in the WIC championship. Rose has a win over another potential candidate — Glenwood’s Matthew Beem — so Allen is the favorite at this point.
126: WIC champion Westin Allen of Underwood looks to be the favorite at the halfway point. His only losses have come to Jace Rose (twice), Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest and Cael Alderman of Olathe North.
132: It would be a major shock if Underwood’s Gable Porter is not the choice here.
138: Underwood’s Stevie Barnes is undefeated in the area, including a nice win over SBL’s Ty Koedam at the CB Classic.
145: Unless Joel Adams moves into the area, Hagen Heistand of Underwood is pretty much a lock at this point.
152: Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz has had very little trouble at 152 this season, and the top-ranked guy in 1A is the likely choice.
160: Red Oak’s Dawson Bond is having one heck of a season to this point, including a win over the other serious threat for this spot Gavin Maguire. Bond appears to be the dude right now at 160.
170: Atlantic-CAM’s Kadin Stutzman set the tone for the season in early December when he won the CB Classic at 170. He’s lost a couple times since then, but they were to wrestlers from Southeast Polk and Waukee, and we aren’t putting CIML wrestlers on an All-KMAland team. Stutzman also has a 3-1 decision win over another potential honoree in Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central, who has a win over Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight.
182: There is still a lot to be decided at this point, but Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg is undefeated, he won a WIC championship and he’s been completely dominant. If Glenwood’s Mitchell Mayberry can get healthy, he will definitely be in the mix here, too.
195: Glenwood’s CJ Carter and Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson each have one loss each, are ranked concurrently in the 2A rankings and are undefeated in the area. Another that can say two of those things (the one loss and undefeated thing) is Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen. Add Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand and Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes to this, too, as both have been impressive and split two matches with one another.
220: Kuemper Catholic’s Cal Wanninger has been plenty impressive with his only loss coming outside of the area. He looks to be in pretty good shape here.
285: Logan-Magnolia’s Rex Johnsen is a state runner-up from last season and has taken a couple surprising losses to other candidates like Gabe Daniels (AL) and Connor Murray (Missouri Valley). Daniel Gregory lost to Johnsen at the WIC championships but has a win over Murray. Others…Bedford/Lenox’s Devin Whipple is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A and is 6-0 with a POI championship in a quiet first half. Clarinda’s Logan Green is 15-1 with the only loss coming outside the area. This is definitely up for grabs, but it’s hard to believe Johnsen won’t emerge here.
Point 5: Can we please stop grousing about bowl opt-outs?
I seriously thought we were past this. Why are people still complaining about human beings looking out for themselves? I thought we were already to the point where there was a general consensus, and we were done dropping these narratives that — as Kirk Herbstreit whined — “kids don’t love the game anymore.”
That’s BS. These student-athletes just spent months and months working their behinds off, waking up early in the morning, going to bed late at night and preparing themselves for one game every weekend. Some might say — with the advances in technology, strength and conditioning — they worked a lot harder and longer than Herbstreit ever did when he was a below-average quarterback at Ohio State. They’ve done all of that, and they don’t love the game? Give me a break.
If Brian Kelly can accept $95 million from LSU before Notre Dame’s bowl game, if ESPN can make $470 million off the sport, if universities can make their own millions off what these athletes do on the field, then athletes can make a decision that makes sense for their future — and not have it be about their “love of the game.” Move on. It’s a different world, and YOU (networks, the NCAA, the universities) made it this way.
Point 6: Our coverage this week
This looks fun…
Monday, January 3rd
AM: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — AHSTW at Treynor, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, January 4th
AM: Girl/Boy Rolling Valley Conference High School Basketball Doubleheader — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett) WITH VIDEO
FM: Girls Non-Conference High School Basketball — Audubon at Stanton, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
Wednesday, January 5th
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Texas Tech at Iowa State, 7:00 pre-game, 8:00 tip
Friday, January 7th
This Week in Wrestling with Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier at 5:15 PM
AM: Girl/Boy Corner Conference Basketball Doubleheader — East Mills at Sidney, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett) WITH VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
FM: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Underwood at Treynor, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) WITH VIDEO
KMAX-Stream: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Shenandoah at Glenwood, 6:00 PM (Carson Schubert) WITH VIDEO
Following the basketball, listen to the KMA Sports Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 with Ryan Matheny & Derek Martin
Saturday, January 8th
Listen to the Saturday morning high school basketball scoreboard show with Derek Martin at 7:20 and 8:15.
AM: High School Wrestling — Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier) WITH VIDEO
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Iowa State at Oklahoma, 4:00 pre-game, 5:00 tip
Extra Point: One quote for the week
The man in the mirror is your biggest motivation. If you don’t like what you see, change it. -Abhinav Kakde
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.