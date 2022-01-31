(KMAland) -- We are moving into Week 24 of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for Seven…More…Points.
Point 1: 5 impressive girls basketball teams
Here’s my weekly list of five impressive girls basketball teams from the week. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s merely a list for right now.
-Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans take care of business in their two games this week with wins at Urbandale and at home against Kuemper Catholic in a four-day span. Freshman Brooke Larsen continues to come on with double-digit performances in each of those games.
-Maryville (3-0): A heck of a week for the Spoofhounds, which went through the Cameron Tournament unscathed and brought home the big trophy. Maryville beat Kansas City Northeast (56-8), Smithville (54-50) and Chillicothe (41-34). The win over Chillicothe was a 24-point turnaround for this youthful bunch.
-Nodaway Valley (3-0): Another repeat performer from last week (I think). The Wolverines are rolling right now. They beat Bedford (64-26), Southeast Warren (65-35) and Earlham (75-46) in dominant fashion. Maddax DeVault is turning it into turbo mode with 21, 23 and 35 in those three games.
-Platte Valley (3-0): They are real, real good. They kept their record spotless with another run through the North Platte Tournament, beating Mound City (60-21), Mid-Buchanan (53-26) and North Platte (56-25). You’re not supposed to beat some of those teams that badly.
-Underwood (3-0): Three more big wins for Underwood this past week, especially the two in the Western Iowa Conference. The Eagles beat Logan-Magnolia (47-35) and Red Oak (68-27) at home before a win at Audubon on Friday evening (41-39).
Point 2: 5 impressive boys basketball teams
Here’s my weekly list of five impressive boys basketball teams from the week. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s merely a list for right now.
-Ankeny Christian Academy (3-0): A 3-0 week and a championship in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Eagles rolled to a 23-point win over Seymour, edged Mormon Trail by one in the semifinals and then took a four-point championship win over Moravia, avenging an earlier loss to the Mohawks.
-Ashland-Greenwood (3-0): When you do something for the first time since 1984, you make the list. The Bluejays won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time in a generation. They rolled through Raymond Central (76-41), Louisville (63-21) and Fort Calhoun (57-49) to claim the ‘ship.
-Atlantic (3-0): There have been some growing pains in Atlantic this season with lots of new faces across the board. However, this was a big, big week for them. The Trojans won at Creston by two, at St. Albert by 16 and then at Perry by 42. Dayton Templeton scored in double figures all three games while Carter Pellett and Colton Rasmussen had two each.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0): The Crusaders have really been playing well over the last month of the season or so. Since January 7th, their only loss came by two points to Woodbine, and they exacted revenge on the Tigers the next night with a 23-point win. Then they followed it up with three wins this week over Ogden (70-60), Exira/EHK (73-58) and Ar-We-Va (53-48).
-Mound City (3-0): Mound City ran into a little bit of adversity in their semifinal game at the North Platte Invitational, but Tony Osburn went God mode in leading the Panthers to another undefeated week. The week started with a 92-50 win over North Platte, the aforementioned 78-70 victory over West Platte and then a 72-60 triumph in the final over Plattsburg.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here they are….
The list of KMAland wrestlers that claimed a weekend championship, sorted by weight.
100
-Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City: Ruby picked up the Trailblazer Conference championship on Friday with a trio of wins by fall – none more than 1:41.
106
-Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM: Smith’s terrific freshman season continued with a Hawkeye Ten championship, finishing with a fall in 46 seconds.
-Mattox Sybert, North Andrew: Sybert was one of two North Andrew champions at the Grand River Conference Tournament on Saturday in Polo. Sybert was a winner by fall in 32 and 57 seconds to win the title.
-Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln: VanderVelde won the East Mills Invitational on Saturday, finishing out his day with a fall in 1:25.
-Drew Weddle, Nebraska City: Another Trailblazer champion, Weddle won by fall and tech fall in his two matches on Friday.
107
-Clarissa Moyer, Nebraska City: Hey, another Trailblazer champ! Moyer won her two matches by fall and by technical fall.
113
-Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: Get ready for a deluge of Missouri Valley names. Becerra had another great day in Audubon, officially winning his bracket with a fall in 3:21.
-Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa: Terrific day for Ettleman, who won via technical fall in his 113-pound final at East Mills.
-Nick Fehl, Sioux City East: Fehl posted a championship win at Kingsley-Pierson on Friday, clinching it with a fall in 5:45.
-Chase Landreth, Nebraska City: You may be noticing a trend. This is the fourth Nebraska City Trailblazer champion from Friday. Landreth both of his matches on Friday by fall.
-Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood: Mayberry was dominant on Saturday in Atlantic, winning a Hawkeye Ten championship with a 17-2 tech fall.
114
-Zoey Barber, Plattsmouth: Barber claimed a Trailblazer championship of her own, finishing it out with a 17-1 tech fall.
-Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley: She wrestled for Abraham Lincoln on Saturday, which is something I suppose you can do until things are officially sanctioned by the IGHSAU. And they aren’t just yet. Whatever singlet she was in, Lundquist rolled to the Cedar Bluffs Invitational championship, finishing it out with a fall in 1:45.
120
-Chase England, Bedford/Lenox: The Bedford/Lenox freshman was one of his team’s champions at the Quad State Classic in Maryville. He finished it out with a fall in 5:00.
-Gabe Johnson, Southwest Iowa: Another Warriors championship at East Mills, Johnson won his championship by fall in 1:08.
-Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic: Parkis concluded his Hawkeye Ten championship run with a 3-1 win in the final.
-Carlos Prados, Nebraska City: Prados was a winner by fall in his 120-pound Trailblazer championship match.
126
-Dawson Fansher, North Andrew: The 2020 KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year, Fansher claimed a GRC championship in Polo on Saturday, moving to 18-0 on the season.
-Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM: Another Trojan individual champion at the Hawkeye Ten meet on Saturday, Follmann nabbed an exciting 4-2 win over Matthew Beem of Glenwood.
-Pacie Lee, Nebraska City: Lee finished out her Trailblazer championship run with a fall in 29 seconds.
-Jace Rose, Riverside: Rose picked up a Charger Invitational championship at ACGC with a fall in 1:02. The next day he spent his Sunday in Treynor officiating the Western Iowa Elementary Dual championships. What a guy!
-Dylan Stein, Bedford/Lenox: Another championship from a Bedford/Lenox wrestler in Maryville, Stein finished with a 6-2 decision.
132
-Parker Herzog, Abraham Lincoln: Herzog claimed the East Mills championship at his weight with an 8-2 decision in the final.
-Luke Musich, Harlan: Musich nabbed an 8-4 decision in his Hawkeye Ten championship match to claim a conference crown.
-Riley Radke, Missouri Valley: The second of eight Big Reds that won a championship in Audubon on Saturday, finishing it out with a fall in 4:49.
138
-Austin Evans, Creston: Evans was outstanding on Saturday in Atlantic, picking up a 15-6 major decision in the 138-pound championship to win the Hawkeye Ten championship.
-Hayden Fischer, AHSTW: Fischer moved his win total over 40 for the season and clinched the ACGC championship on Saturday with a 9-3 decision.
-Dalton Kitzman, Bedford/Lenox: Kitzman posted a championship win in Maryville, posting a fall in 4:34.
-Caden McDowell, Abraham Lincoln: The AL junior won his championship at East Mills by fall in 2:50.
-Wyatt Olberding, Falls City: The Falls City sophomore had a standout showing at the Raymond Central Invitational, winning his bracket with a 7-2 decision.
145
-Rita Ceballos, Johnson County Central: Ceballos won her bracket at Cedar Bluffs, clinching with a fall in 1:23.
-Kale Downey, Clarinda: A conference championship for Downey on Saturday in Atlantic was officially clinched with a 7-4 decision in the final.
-Conner Fitzgerald, Bedford/Lenox: Fitzgerald moved to 32-3 with a 7-2 decision in his championship at the Quad State Classic.
-Carter Plowman, Conestoga: Plowman was the champion for the Cougars at the Doniphan Trumbull Invitational on Saturday. His final match – the clincher – was a fall in 1:51.
-Bayler Poston, Nebraska City: Poston was another Pioneer that picked up a bracket championship at the conference meet on Friday. He finished it out with a 4-3 win in an ultimate tiebreaker.
-Grace Stonner, Plattsmouth: Stonner was the Trailblazer girls champion at 145 pounds, beating her opponent by fall in 3:30 and 1:20.
-Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills: A home championship for the East Mills junior, which won the championship via major decision.
152
-Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley: The Missouri Valley sophomore won his championship in Audubon with a fall in 2:50.
-Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic: Another championship for a Parkis. Shea finished out his day with an 8-2 decision in the Hawkeye Ten final.
-Brodyn Wray, East Mills: Another home tournament winner, Wray won his championship in a tight 6-4 decision.
160
-Dawson Bond, Red Oak: Bond had a really outstanding day on Saturday at the Hawkeye Tens, finishing it out with a 10-2 major decision in his championship match.
-Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley: No. 4 for the Big Reds. Gilpin finished out his Audubon championship with a fall of his own in 1:40.
-Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City: Schalk’s Trailblazer championship was clinched with a 2-1 win by decision in the final.
170
-Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr: Knight was in Maryville on Saturday, and he came out with a championship, finishing it out with a 13-4 major decision.
-Denver Pauley, AHSTW: Another strong showing from Pauley, who came out of ACGC with a championship in his weight class, clinching it with a fall in 3:10.
-Shane Sinclair, Missouri Valley: No. 5! Sinclair’s fall was in 41 seconds to win the Audubon bracket.
-Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM: Stutzman ran his record up to 46-3 with another great weekend tournament, winning the Hawkeye Ten championship with an 8-4 decision in the championship.
182
-Zane Bendorf, Harlan: Bendorf closed out his 182-pound championship run in Atlantic at the Hawkeye Ten meet with a fall in 46 seconds.
-Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley: Here is Missouri Valley’s sixth champion in Audubon. Clausen had a fall to clinch it, too, in 1:59.
-Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center: Freeberg won a solid battle in his final at ACGC via decision, 4-0, to move to 33-2 on the season.
-Colten Stevens, Rock Port: Stevens picked up another championship of his own, moving to 31-1 on the season with a win at the Quad State Classic in Maryville.
195
-Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth: Adkins was dominant on Friday on his way to winning the Trailblazer crown. His championship match proved to be a 17-1 tech fall.
-Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley: The seventh of eight champions in Audubon, and he also did it by fall in 2:33.
-CJ Carter, Glenwood: He’s now 44-2 after winning the Hawkeye Ten championship with a tight 5-2 decision in the final.
220
-Zeke Adamson, Maryville: Adamson won the championship at his home tournament (the Quad State Classic), and he ended it out with a solid 6-3 decision.
-Nathan Keiser, Atlantic-CAM: While Atlantic-CAM was winning a Hawkeye Ten championship, there were some Trojans wrestling in Audubon, and Keiser was one of those. He won his bracket, finishing it with a 4-0 decision.
-Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic: Wanninger pushed his own record up to 40-2 with a great Saturday in Atlantic at the Hawkeye Ten meet. He was a winner by fall in 5:16 to finish out a strong day.
285
-Logan Green, Clarinda: Big, bad Logan Green picked up a 5-0 decision in the Hawkeye Ten championship in Atlantic to claim a conference crown.
-Daniel Gregory, Treynor: Big Dan is now 30-1 on the season after a 10-1 major decision to clinch his East Mills championship.
-Connor Murray, Missouri Valley: One final Missouri Valley wrestler that won a championship in Audubon on Saturday. Murray finished his championship in a tiebreaker, 3-1.
-Jaden Nolte, Falls City: One of two Falls City champions at Raymond Central, Nolte claimed his bracket with a fall in 3:19 to move to 20-3 on the season.
Point 4: The top bowlers of the week
Here’s the weekly list of the top 10 bowlers in the area – girls and boys – sorted by series score. Shout out to Kaitelin Konz of LeMars and Denison-Schleswig’s Christian Schmadeke on posting the highest reported series of the week.
GIRLS
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (511 at LeMars Tournament)
Emily Peters, LeMars (463 vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Sophia Grote, Harlan (448 at LeMars Tournament)
Emily Peters, LeMars (432 at LeMars Tournament)
Ania Kaster, Harlan (417 at LeMars Tournament)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (416 at CB Tournament)
Brianna Musgrave, Denison-Schleswig (396 vs. Red Oak)
Bailey Gill, LeMars (394 at LeMars Tournament)
Kaitelin Konz, LeMars (381 vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Takota Cordell, Lenox (377 at POI Tournament)
Andi Woods, Clarinda (377 vs. Lenox)
BOYS
Christian Schmadeke, Denison-Schleswig (475 vs. Red Oak)
Adam Denny, St. Albert (448 at CB Tournament)
Brody Vanderloo, LeMars (447 vs. TJ)
Jonathan Piper, Red Oak (443 vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (437 vs. Red Oak)
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (434 at CB Tournament)
Evan White, St. Albert (430 at CB Tournament)
Seth Johnson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (422 vs. SC North)
Tyson Alcorn, LeMars (417 vs. TJ)
Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson (417 at LeMars Tournament)
Braydon Ernst, Harlan (417 at LeMars Tournament)
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
It’s back! After a one-week absence, here are some (quick) thoughts on some other things.
-Someone tweeted it, and I retweeted with the endorsement of three fingers pointing down to the tweet: The Bengals are the most likeable team to make the Super Bowl in a looooong while. Joe Cool, Ja’Marr Chase, a bunch of junkyard dogs on defense, the great Zac Taylor and on and on. What a wonderful bunch.
-The good news with yesterday’s result at Arrowhead is that the section below Brittany’s suite stayed dry.
-The Rams are going back to the Super Bowl! My dad has been a lifelong Rams fan since the days of Vince Ferragamo, and I’m happy for him. I’m also happy the 49ers didn’t make the Super Bowl. Bad news, Dad. I’m rooting for Zac Taylor in 13 days.
-Yesterday, I spent most of my day at the Western Iowa Elementary Duals championships in Treynor, and it….was….awesome. I obviously had a rooting interest with my son on the Shenandoah team, but the organization that went into that and all the pageantry on display from the 12 teams/schools/communities in attendance sure was a spectacle.
For those curious, the order of finish…
1st – Indianola
2nd – Logan-Magnolia
3rd – Shenandoah
4th – Treynor
5th – Earlham
6th – Atlantic
7th – Glenwood
8th – Woodbine
9th – East Union
10th – Carroll
11th – Riverside
12th – Creston
I’m especially proud of that Shenandoah team for entering the tournament as the No. 9 seed and – yes, I’m going to drop this cliché right now – SHOCKING THE WORLD! Just kidding. Everybody that has seen this team wrestle all year was not surprised with how it turned out.
Two real quick stories on the excitement of the dual format…
1 – In Shenandoah’s first dual of the day against East Union, the dual was even at 33 apiece when our 120+ Landon Fuller came through with an exciting sudden victory win to clinch the dual in the final match.
2 – In Shenandoah’s second dual of the day against Earlham, our little 45-pounder Grayson Howard – in his first year of wrestling – was locked in an incredible back and forth dual in the final match. I think he was down 12-10 when he planted his kid with 14 ticks left in the third period to win 36-35. It was one of the greatest sporting moments I’ve ever seen in my dang life. The East Gymnasium in Treynor, USA was lit to the sky.
Anyway, wrestling is awesome. You know this.
Point 6: Our coverage this week
Monday, January 31st
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
Tuesday, February 1st
AM: Girl/Boy Pride of Iowa Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Kansas at Iowa State, 5:00 pre-game, 6:00 tip
Thursday, February 3rd
FM: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Treynor at AHSTW, 6:00 PM (Derek Martin & Brian Bertini) VIDEO
Friday, February 4th
This Week in Wrestling with Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier at 5:15 PM
AM: Girl/Boy Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Creston at Red Oak, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett) VIDEO (radio joined in progress)
FM: Girl/Boy Missouri River Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 PM (Trevor Maeder & Brian Bertini) VIDEO
X-Stream: Girl/Boy Western Iowa Conference Basketball Doubleheader — Riverside at Tri-Center, 6:00 PM VIDEO (Carson Schubert)
Following the basketball, listen to the KMA Sports Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00 with Ryan Matheny & Derek Martin
Saturday, February 5th
AM: Class 1A Sectional Wrestling at AHSTW (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier)
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Iowa State at Texas, 12:00 pre-game, 1:00 tip
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Karma has no menu. You get served what you deserve. –Unknown
