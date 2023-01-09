(KMAland) -- Day 9 and Blog 9 of 2023.
We’ve come back around on another Monday, and Max Duggan is set to meet the apex of his collegiate career as the TCU quarterback. The former Lewis Central star will play for the national championship later tonight. This is amazing, this is wonderful, this is time to remember he was once a student at St. Albert. I kid, I kid. This is time for Seven Points on Max Duggan and our coverage of him during his high school career.
Point 1: Max Duggan did not go in the transfer portal
And you know what? There’s a large, large, LARGE percentage of quarterbacks across the country that would have been in. There is actually very little at TCU right now that was there when Duggan committed to them. The coach is gone, the offensive coordinator is gone, the guy that originally “found” him is gone. And he lost his job.
You know the story of Duggan, and how he was originally the backup quarterback heading into his season. Following an injury to Chandler Morris, Duggan takes over and off he goes. He helped guide an undefeated season. He became a Heisman Trophy finalist and runner-up. He guided the Horned Frogs to a shocking win over Michigan in a CFP semifinal. Now, he’s an underdog for one final time later this evening when they take on Georgia.
But I’m not here to tell the same story that you’ve probably heard and read dozens of times. And, let’s be clear, this is a story that deserves to be told by every major media entity in the USA. However, let’s tell some other stories about Lewis Central’s former four-sport athlete.
Point 2: He’s built different
I remember the moment that I knew Max was — as the kids say — built different. At the 2018 state track meet, Duggan placed fourth in the 200 meter dash. I generally try to grab as many top-five finishers as I can for an interview, so I approached Max about an interview not long after he finished running.
Typically, this is a pretty wild time with so many short races finishing one by one, and kids are strewn about and moving. If you don’t act fast, you’ll lose your interview. I told Max that I’d like to do an interview whenever he’s ready. Most athletes need a minute or two to gather themselves and stop huffing and puffing. Sure, it was just a 200, but if you add the come down from the rush of adrenaline most athletes have for that race, it can lead to needing a bit of break.
Anyway, when I told Max I’d like to do an interview when he’s ready he said, “Let’s go.” I told him I can give him a minute if he needs it, and he said, “Nope, let’s do it.” Built different.
Point 3: The first time we covered Max Duggan
It was May 13th, 2014. Max was in seventh grade, and he absolutely dominated the Hawkeye Ten Middle School Meet.
“-Max Duggan of Lewis Central won the 100 hurdles, 200 hurdles, the 400 and the high jump in the 7th grade boy's division.”
The next May there was another Max Duggan moment at that meet:
“LC was led by a triple gold day from Max Duggan, who won the 400, 100 hurdles and 200 hurdles.”
Yep, the first KMA Sports ever knew about Max Duggan was as a star junior high track athlete. Later that August, we were introduced to Duggan the football player.
I’m sure in the many tellings of Max’s story you have heard how how he split time as a quarterback during his freshman season before taking it over fully later in the year. You probably haven’t heard the story of the other quarterback. It was Kenny McMahan — a future Division I track athlete in the multis. I can’t even imagine trying to have to deal with that duo. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the first team to try:
“The Titans racked up 270 yards rushing and 207 passing behind the two-quarterback offense of Kenny McMahan and Max Duggan.
McMahan rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown while Duggan had 194 passing with two touchdowns.”
That was the first game of the post-Austin Simmons era, and it caught my eye so much that I had to write about it the following Monday.
“Lewis Central seems to be doing just fine without quarterback Austin Simmons. I think a lot of folks expected the Titans to be good this year, but I’m not sure they expected the kind of balanced, terrific offensive performance we saw on Friday night. Working between two quarterbacks – Kenny McMahan and Max Duggan – Lewis Central put up nearly 500 yards of offense.”
And then Max first appeared in WHO IMPRESSED!!! two days later. He would end up on the WI!!! pages dozens of more times during his career:
“Max Duggan, Lewis Central – 8-for-9, 194 yards passing, 2 TD”
Point 4: The legend continues
Duggan shows up in our archives again the following Friday, throwing for 171 yards and three touchdowns and also rushing for a score in a dominant win over Abraham Lincoln. He ended up in WHO IMPRESSED!!! again on the next Wednesday (September 9th, 2015).
“In football, other than the obligatory “DE-FENSE” chant, chants aren’t really a big thing. However, LC’s famous student section El Si Locos should be chanting “He’s a Freshman!” when Max Duggan does something awesome. Although they might run out of voice, considering Duggan does something awesome quite often. That includes this past Friday when he passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-16 efficiency while rushing for 52 yards more and a touchdown on seven carries. He’s good. He’s daaaaaaaang good.”
Would you look at that? I was the first person to recognize his talent. OK, maybe that’s a stretch. Anyway, we talked with Max’s dad and head coach later that week, ahead of LC’s showdown with Harlan.
"We weren't quite sure what we were going to have there," Duggan said in reference to losing one of the school's best all-time players in Austin Simmons. "We worked on some things this summer, but we were really unsure about our QB position. We have two guys we thought could fill in there so we decided to split with them, and I think they've both done a pretty job for us so far."
Duggan and LC ended up losing that game to Harlan later that week in a game that was featured on KMA Radio. There’s no mention of Max in our archives again until October, when we first get a mention of moving McMahan around the formation in our preview of their matchup with Sioux City East.
On October 10th, 2015, Max helps Lewis Central to a big district win over East, finishing with 117 yards passing and 55 yards rushing, but it was Brian Rew that stole the spotlight in earning our Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night thanks to three interceptions.
Later that fall, Duggan and Lewis Central claimed a pair of postseason road wins over Urbandale and Ankeny. On November 3rd, I wrote:
“Coach Jim Duggan’s team even did their thing last night without the services of gamebreaking quarterback Kenny McMahan. Instead, they turned to the efficient passing of freshman Max Duggan and even lined up senior freak of nature Mitchell Brinkman at wildcat multiple times. Hey, whatever works – and this certainly did.”
Lewis Central lost their next playoff game at the beast that was/is Dowling Catholic. Duggan, however, grabbed his first award from KMA Sports on December 4th when we announced hims as the Council Bluffs Offensive Player of the Year:
“Kenny McMahan, Ryan Main and Mitchell Brinkman certainly deserve some mention here among the rest of the Titans, but Max Duggan’s performance this season was ridiculous. The freshman passed for 1,389 yards and threw 12 touchdowns against just ONE interception (in the final game of the season) for a team that advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Seriously, ONE interception.”
Point 5: More important dates in the Max Duggan story
Here are some more important dates and notes on our coverage of Duggan during his time at Lewis Central:
•February 26th, 2016: Duggan receives his first mention in a Lewis Central basketball story.
•June 7th, 2016: Duggan receives his first mention in a Lewis Central baseball story after a 21-1 win over Denison-Schleswig:
“The Monarchs managed just one hit off Titan freshman Max Duggan.”
•June 16th, 2016: More baseball from Max in a 6-3 win over Shenandoah:
“Dane Theobald doubled among his three hits and drove in two to lead Lewis Central, who also got run-scoring hits from Reece Blay, Chase Hedrick and Max Duggan.”
•July 19th, 2016: Max and Lewis Central knock off WDM Valley in a substate semifinal to advance to a substate final.
•August 25th, 2016: In my Class 4A District 2 & 3 preview, Max and Lewis Central grab some love:
“Lewis Central had a terrific season a year ago, and while they did lose two Division I recruits, they still look to be a program rising. That’s because they still have their quarterback in Max Duggan. Duggan had 1,389 yards passing, a 61.3 completion percentage and 12 touchdowns against just one pick. Duggan can also run (359), so they are able to keep defensive coordinators guessing.”
•August 26th, 2016: Game one of his sophomore season, and Duggan grabs some KMA hardware:
“Lewis Central sophomore Max Duggan rushed for 106 and four touchdowns and threw for 168 yards and another score to win our Wallin Plumbing & Heating Player of the Night in a 45-13 win over Harlan.”
Duggan shows up in that season’s first three WHO IMPRESSED!!! blogs with wins over Harlan, AL and Sioux City North. Their fourth game against Sioux City East was wiped due to rain and lightning.
•September 23rd, 2016: In a KMA Sports preview with Lewis Central head coach Jim Duggan, he first alludes to the incredible work ethic of his son:
"Max has done everything he's needed to do to improve," Coach Duggan said. "Not just this year. He spent all winter working on mechanics, footwork and throwing. Going to different venues to improve himself. Camped all summer. He's put in the time, and he's got great kids around him."
The Titans follow it up with a win over Urbandale where Max goes for 227 passing and 133 rushing. Yes, he made it in WHO IMPRESSED!!! And then was in the blog again the following week.
•October 8th, 2016: Lewis Central takes their first loss of the season to Ankeny, falling 28-14. Duggan was efficient and effective:
“Max Duggan was 16 of 22 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Josh Simmons pulled down seven passes for 72 yards.”
•October 22nd, 2016: Another state playoff appearance for Lewis Central thanks to their rout of Des Moines Hoover:
“Max Duggan passed for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lift Lewis Central to a dominant 56-7 win over Des Moines Hoover on Friday evening.”
•October 27th, 2016: In our Lewis Central/WDM Valley postseason preview:
"We're going to have to get the ball out of his hands quickly," says Coach Duggan. "We're still going to try to run the football at them, and try to get Max out of the pocket a little bit. We may sling it around a little more than we have, but we can't turn the ball over, and we got to get some stops on defense.”
•December 21st 2016: Dan Miller speaks!
"Duggan played a lot toward the end of last year," says Miller. "He's an exceptional athlete, a great kid, very coachable. He plays extremely hard and has played well.”
•March 10th, 2017: Max is named an All-Hawkeye Ten Conference Honorable Mention in basketball.
•March 31st, 2017: Max runs very fast at the Council Bluffs Relays:
“Max Duggan led Lewis Central with wins in the 100, 200 and 400.”
•April 7th, 2017: Max’s first track interview comes at the Cardinal Relays in Clarinda. That video has been removed from our archives due to switching platforms, but I did sneak in a question about his recruitment. He wasn’t ready to announce his Top 17 yet. Anyway, here’s the gist of his interview after a 3-for-3 night in the 100 and 400 and as a leg on the winning 800 medley.
“I felt like today was good,” Duggan said. “I made some strides. I got a PR in my 100. I just try to come out and compete. It’s great battling with (Ken McMahan) in practice. He pushes me and everyone else everyday.”
•April 28th, 2017: Max and his 4x200 meter relay team shows up in a Drake Relays update after finishing 23rd.
•May 11th, 2017: State qualifying meet time, and Duggan runs for the state’s top sprint medley relay team at The Wick. He also qualifies for state in the 200 and on their 4x400 team.
•May 18th, 2017: Duggan takes 10th in the Class 4A 200.
•May 20th, 2017: Duggan runs for two state medal-winning relays — the 4x400 (5th) and sprint medley (8th).
•May 22nd, 2017: It’s baseball season again:
“Nettles, Figueroa, Thompson and Max Duggan combined to throw a one-hitter, striking out six in the process.”
•June 10th, 2017: It’s time for an update on the recruitment for one of the most sought after sophomores. Max joined the 194th Upon Further Review, which also featured Mindy Lorimor, Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller and Brady Johnson. Check it out here: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-6-9-seg-2---max-duggan-mp3/audio_a133a50e-4d32-11e7-be0b-5b5008492719.html
•June 13th, 2017: No doubt inspired from his interview on Upon Further Review, Max does this:
“Max Duggan launched a walk-off two-run home run - his second of the game - to help Lewis Central beat St. Albert.
Duggan's first home run was a three-run shot that tied the game in the sixth inning.”
Yes, he made WHO IMPRESSED!!! two days later:
“Max Duggan had a little bit of a struggle getting back to Council Bluffs from one of his recent one-day football excursions. When he did return, he made St. Albert feel it. Duggan hit a three-run home run to tie it in the sixth inning and then added a two-run walk-off in the seventh to give the Titans a big city and conference win. In nine games, Duggan is hitting .333/.464/.857.”
•July 7th, 2017: More baseball heroics:
“Max Duggan hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh for the Titans.
Duggan then came on to pitch in the bottom of the seventh and earned the save.”
•July 27th, 2017: Duggan is named one of the five finalists for the 2017 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year.
•July 30th, 2017: Duggan is honored as a First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball player.
•August 2nd, 2017: Duggan is the runner-up for the KMAland Male Athlete of the Year. Sam Phillips of Fremont-Mills wins. Also on the list: Chase Shiltz of Creston, Nick Foss of Harlan and Glenwood’s Caleb Sanders.
Point 6: Max takes over as Lewis Central head coach
From August 23rd, 2017:
“We concluded our fall camp with a scrimmage against St. Albert (last Friday)," Lewis Central coach Max Duggan told KMA Sports earlier this week.”
Let the record show, I did not write that story. Let’s keep rolling some with Max Duggan dates as he enters his junior season:
•August 26th, 2017: Lewis Central beats Harlan in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.
“He finished 12 for 22 with 218 yards, 195 of those came in the first half.”
•September 1st, 2017: His first real adversity.
“After starting Titan quarterback Max Duggan went down with a throwing hand thumb injury in the first offensive series……”
Behind sophomore Bret Kobes, Lewis Central still beats Abraham Lincoln, 51-0. From a story on September 14th:
“He has a fracture near the tip of the thumb that he sustained near the start of the win over Abraham Lincoln in Week 2.”
•October 4th, 2017: Max is back!
“Quarterback Max Duggan returned last Friday to complete all six of his passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.”
•October 13th, 2017: Kirk Ferenz comes to town.
“On a night Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was in town, Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan put on a show.
Duggan had 163 yards rushing and 100 yards passing to lead the Titans (7-1, 3-1) to a key 42-0 victory over Thomas Jefferson (4-4, 1-3).”
•October 27th, 2017: The biggest win of Max Duggan’s high school career?
“A Max Duggan one-yard touchdown sneak in overtime helped KMAland Large School No. 1 Lewis Central (9-1) beat Radio Iowa No. 3 WDM Valley (8-2) 21-14 on Friday night.
Duggan had 67 rushing yards, 50 yards passing and two total touchdowns in a defensive battle to lead the Titans to the win.”
Duggan gets injured against Ankeny Centennial in the state quarterfinal and misses the basketball season.
•April 15th, 2018: Duggan commits to TCU.
•April 18th, 2018: Duggan joins Upon Further Review to discus his commitment to the school:
“Offensive philosophy was a big part of it,” Duggan said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I’d still be developed with my skills and in my head, and Coach Cumbie does a great job developing quarterbacks.”
“I thought about if I wasn’t playing football, would I enjoy myself?” Duggan said. “The school and academics at TCU are unbelievable. I love it down there. It’s that small family, kind of community. Everyone knows each other and everyone gets along. I got along with the players when I was staying with them, so that was a big factor, too.”
•May 11th, 2018: There was the Drake Relays and some big success at the Hawkeye Ten meet in his junior and final track season. Then there was the SQM:
“Lewis Central’s Max Duggan automatically qualified in three events. The junior was runner-up in the 200 meter dash (21.65) and part of runner-up 4x200 (DeAnthony Bridgeford, Collin Rew, Hayden Hatcher, Max Duggan 1:30.17) and sprint medley (DeAnthony Bridgeford, Collin Rew, Hayden Hatcher, Max Duggan 1:35.82) relay teams.”
•May 19th, 2018: The aforementioned fourth-place finish in the 200 and the ensuing interview happens on this date.
•June 4th, 2018: Max advances to the final round of the Elite 11 competition:
“Duggan was one of 24 quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Finals this weekend, and he's now been selected to move on to the next round in Frisco, Texas.”
Extra Point: One final season for Max at LC
•August 23rd, 2018: Max leads the Titans into a top-five battle with Sergeant Bluff-Luton:
“He brings certain amount of confidence as a four-year starter,” Duggan said. “The game has slowed down considerably for him. He reads defenses differently. He’s put in a lot of time on and off the field. He’s a pretty grounded kid. He enjoys the game and is a student of the game.”
The Titans roll to a 42-14 win behind 215 yards passing and two touchdowns and 97 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.
•August 31st, 2018: Another rout of Carlisle:
“Max Duggan had 237 yards passing and 94 yards rushing while accounting for four total touchdowns to lead the Titans.”
•September 7th, 2018: Lewis Central 59 Abraham Lincoln 7.
“Max Duggan threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing and added a 26-yard touchdown run in the win for LC.”
•September 14th, 2018: Lewis Central beats Thomas Jefferson in a featured KMA game:
TCU commit Max Duggan scored four first half touchdowns as Lewis Central rolled Thomas Jefferson 56-0 for a homecoming win Friday night.
“TJ has had a lot of success running ball this year and that’s what they build their brand around,” Duggan said in a post game interview with KMA Sports. “We knew they could cause problems on the offensive end. We just wanted to come in on homecoming night and play our game and hopefully come away with a win. That’s what we did.”
•September 21st, 2018: Another dominant in over Creston/Orient-Macksburg:
“Max Duggan accounted for six touchdowns and 249 yards in three quarters of action, and Josh Simmons had 150 yards receiving and five touchdown catches to lead Lewis Central (5-0, 1-0).”
•September 28th, 2018: Lewis Central rolls to another win over Winterset, 52-14.
“Max Duggan had 335 total yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more.”
•October 3rd, 2018: Prior to the Harlan/Lewis Central showdown, we get a Curt Bladt-ism:
"It would be okay if he just threw the ball, but that's not the case," Bladt said. "The problem is when you start coming after him, he's slicker than a greased pig and gets away from people and goes for big runs all of the time. You always have to have a lot of focus on him, which allows their other players to do their jobs."
•October 5th, 2018: More KMA hardware for Duggan after a dominant win over Harlan:
“Duggan threw for 192 yards, rushed for 115 and accounted for six total touchdowns in earning KMA's Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night.”
We got Max on the scoreboard show that night, too: https://www.kmaland.com/1005-max-duggan-mp3/audio_ed35aa06-c91e-11e8-bd06-03db085bd200.html
•October 12th, 2018: Trevor Maeder takes over the Friday night football recaps for a week, and Max didn’t slow down any during a win over Glenwood:
“Quarterback Max Duggan threw for 134-yards and two scores while adding 88-yards and a score with his legs.”
That dude Maeder loved hyphens back then.
•October 26th, 2018: On to the playoffs, and the Titans did not struggle in their rout of Carroll.
“Senior Titan quarterback, Max Duggan, was involved in five touchdowns, three rushing and two through the air to senior receivers Josh Simmons and Dane Norville.”
Note that Duggan threw his first interception of the entire season in that game.
“"It was just one of those nights where things don't go your way," said Duggan. "He threw a go route and a kid from Carroll made a good play on it and picked it. Then we just had some poor decisions on Max's side and some busted routes by our receivers. But, that stuff happens, so you have to bounce back and go accordingly."
•November 2nd, 2018: Duggan leads the Titans to win over Harlan, qualifying Lewis Central for their first state semifinal in school history.
•November 9th, 2018: Lewis Central gets their first shot at Xavier in a series that has extended to this past season. Xavier is the winner in a 3A semifinal, 37-13.
“LC senior quarterback Max Duggan was held in check by the Xavier defense, completing 10 of 19 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was limited to just 34 yards on the ground on 10 carries.”
•November 20th, 2018: Duggan is named a KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
“It meant a lot to get to the Dome,” Duggan added. “To have a team set the bar for upcoming football teams at Lewis Central. Hopefully, that’s their goal every year now. I think it means a lot to us and to a lot of people that have been around the program for a long time.”
•December 6th, 2018: Duggan is named the Gatorade Iowa Football Player of the Year.
•December 28th, 2018: Duggan appears in my top stories of the year blog.
“Max Duggan gets a spot for his own self. Did we ever expect one of the nation’s top quarterbacks would come from KMAland? I know it’s not something I had ever imagined. Well, it happened. Duggan was one of the most sought after recruits in the country before eventually landing at TCU, choosing the Frogs over dozens of other major offers.”
That was the last high school story from KMA Sports that had Max Duggan’s name in it. He re-appeared in the KMA Sports archives on September 28th, 2019, when he threw for two touchdowns in a TCU win over Kansas.
He was also a guest on Upon Further Review 846, we reported on his health condition in August 2020 and have added more and more and more stories on his successes at TCU since then. We hope to have one more tonight, celebrating the end of his college career with a national championship. Regardless of how it turns out, it has been a true marvel to follow one of the great athletes in KMAland history. It’s amazing the rest of the country has got to know his story. For us, it was a story that started with a junior high track meet.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.