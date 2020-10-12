(KMAland) -- Hey, we’re back! The weekend is over, Monday is here and Seven Points are about to get dropped on your head.
Point 1: The greatest professional sports franchise gets No. 17
The Los Angeles Lakers clinched their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night, putting together another incredible performance in a rout of the Miami Heat. The Lakers lost just five games during the postseason, and every time they lost they came back with a focused, amazing overall performance.
That’s what I loved so much about this season’s Lakers. It wasn’t just playoffs in the bubble thing, either. This team did it all throughout the regular season (the one that wasn’t in Orlando). They were the best team throughout the regular season, and things were peaking right when the pandemic began.
There was a short time – the eight seeding games in the bubble – where I was worried their cohesiveness and chemistry did not carry over after all the time that was missed. And then that concern amped up to a new level when they lost the first game of the playoffs. But they quickly turned it on and rattled off 16 wins in their final 20 games of the postseason to snatch yet another championship.
One thing that perfectly represents this team happened at some point during the third quarter. Rajon Rondo, Markieff Morris and LeBron James got an in intense discussion about what appeared to be defensive rotations. They were going on and on as the Heat were waiting to take a free throw, and I believe they were even given a delay of game warning. But the awesome aspect about this conversation is that they were having it while they were up 30.
This team was full throttle to-the-wall all the time, and they put a lot of their energy into defense. They were an absolutely elite defense – in the regular season and in the playoffs. They struggled some in the half-court offense, but their defense was so good that it led to some easy offense. When you get easy offense, you can start to gain more confidence in your abilities to score, and then things started humming in the half-court offense, too. It all led into the constant success that they saw.
This 2019-20 team reminds me a lot of the 2008-09 team that bounced back from losing in the NBA Finals to the Celtics to just absolutely pulverize the rest of the league on their way to No. 15. They weren’t similar stylistically, but they were very similar in how they approached the game. They played their behinds off, they defended with ferocity and they loved the heck out of one another. And I love them all for it.
Point 2: A devastating injury for Dak
As a Cowboys fan, there haven’t been a lot of positive things to talk about in the last 25 years or so. Dak Prescott is definitely one of those. It’s not that he is the greatest player ever or just that he’s really, really good (he is, by the way). It’s that he has a story you can get behind.
He has worked his tail off to get to the point of being a quarterback in the NFL, and he should eventually get a big pay day very soon. Unfortunately, we’ll have to cross our fingers that he will be able to play at 100% again. Yesterday, he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.
A lot of people’s thoughts probably went to how this was going to impact Dallas for the rest of the season from a wins and losses standpoint. I wasn’t so much worried about that as I was how this going to impact Dak himself. He has had a rough seven years with lots of tragedy. The death of his mom, the death of his brother and a bout with depression that came from those tragedies.
Now, he’s going to be spending a lot of time not playing the game that he loves, and while I know that he will grind to get back to health, there is some definite concern for him from a mental health standpoint. The Cowboys can suck all they want, but I just want Dak to be fine all the way around. Physically, mentally, spiritually….whatever. I’m thinking of him.
Point 3: My Friday Five
Here’s a look at the five teams that most impressed me on Friday evening…
-Central Decatur: It’s rare that I will mention a team in this spot that did not win on Friday night. The Cardinals didn’t beat Mount Ayr, but they sure put the Raiders’ chance at clinching a district championship in jeopardy for the entire game.
-Harlan: The Cyclones were so impressive on Friday evening, nabbing a 28-10 win over Lewis Central. Coach Todd Bladt clinched an undefeated regular season and a bye for the playoffs, and Harlan can absolutely stake a claim to being a major championship contender. Heck, they’ve got wins over Grinnell, Pella, Glenwood and LC – all teams that were ranked when they played.
-Louisville (NE): The Lions have not had a lot of success over the past several seasons, but it’s a program in a build. They won their third game of the season on Friday in taking down Platteview, 41-22. This is one year after a 1-8 season. They’ve got two regular season games left, and while they will be very challenging, I think they can see this as a positive year.
-Murray: The Mustangs were plenty impressive in their 42-34 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. Nobody has played MSTM that closely and even had a shot to tie on their final possession. This was a good way for them to go into the postseason.
-Stanton-Essex: Sure seems to be a theme. Not many thought Stanton-Essex would give CAM a game on Friday, but they gave them more than a game. They did a tremendous job defensively against an explosive Cougars squad, and that should make them all the better for the playoffs.
Point 4: The View on Volleyball
Here’s my look at the best performances in KMAland conference volleyball from the past week…
-Glenwood: The Rams played EIGHT matches this past week. They played on nearly every day of the week with action on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and they had multiple matches on Tuesday and Saturday. They didn’t lose a dang set.
-Kuemper Catholic: Here they come. The Knights beat Lewis Central during the week and then went a perfect 3-0 at the Roland-Story tournament on Saturday. The Knights figure to be a very tough out in regional play.
-Southwest Valley: A pair of nice wins for the Timberwolves as they head into the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament tonight. They took down Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr in dominant fashion.
-St. Albert: After dropping matches with Harlan and Glenwood early in the week, they came back on Thursday and swept their way to a win over Red Oak. The Saintes have been trying to find it all season long, and I think they’ve now found the dang thing.
-Tri-Center: How about a week of five-set wins? Are the ‘Cardiac Kids’ back or something? The Trojans won in five over Missouri Valley on Tuesday and in five over Treynor on Thursday. Now, they look to be a major threat in the WIC Tournament.
Point 5: The Week in Running
Here’s a look at the individual champions from the week in cross country.
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: Gillis – a guy that once played defensive tackle in football – had a nice 16:23 run at Centerville.
-Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic: Becker ran to a win at his home meet this past week, continuing an incredible year with a winning time of 16:36.70.
-Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson: What a great win for Booton to trip to Fort Dodge and put down a 16:46.90 on his way to the victory.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Jimenez had another terrific victory during the week at Nodaway Valley. The Pride of Iowa Conference favorite ran a 17:00.58.
-Lane Zembles, Mound City: Zembles was a victory at his own home meet this week with a time of 17:04.50.
-Sam Campin, Plattsmouth: Sam Campin is the first Trailblazer Conference champion. The Blue Devils standout posted a 17:10.34 to help lead his team to a team championship of their own.
-Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North: One of the top runners in the entire state was a champion at West Sioux in a leisurely time of 17:12.00.
-Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning: Yet another that win for Dreyer, posting a 17:52.08 on his way to the victory.
-Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley: Heffernan ran to the Rolling Valley Conference championship last week, posting a time of 18:55.25.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: The fastest winning time of the week among the females came from Sporrer, who posted a 21:14.90 to win at the Boyer Valley Invitational.
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: How about another conference champion? Frey ran a 21:34.80 to take the East Central Nebraska Conference title. The great thing for her? She could be a four-time champ since she’s just a freshman.
-Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley: And Petersen also won the Rolling Valley Conference championship last week to make for a Bulldog sweep of the league. Petersen’s time was 23:48.51.
Point 6: It’s about to get crazy
We’ve got one more week of normal life until we get into all kinds of fun. And actually, I might as well just call it Monday through Thursday as normal. On Friday, the Iowa state high school football playoffs begin, and we will have plenty of coverage of that throughout the week and on Friday from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
After Friday, we turn right into postseason volleyball and then later in the week it’s state qualifying cross country. Things are about to get really, really fun. That’s just a small step up from what we’ve been doing most recently (just really fun).
Extra Point: A quote on kindness
Kindness. It costs nothing, but means everything. –Unknown
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.