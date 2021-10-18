(KMAland) -- Week nine is here! Let's start it with Seven Points.
Point 1: Breaking down KMAland playoff matchups
Friday night was fun, wasn’t it? I like it a lot better when more spots are on the line and more games mean something. I counted something like 17 games involving a KMAland school meant something on Friday. That may or may not lead to a tough first round, but you take the good with the bad.
Anyway, there are 18 first round playoff games involving a KMAland school. Here’s a look:
East Mills (4-4) at CAM (8-0) — We’ve seen this one already! I would have liked to see the state avoid giving us a game that has already happened this year. That didn’t happen here. CAM beat East Mills 78-7 on September 17th. The Wolverines were a little banged up, but the Cougars will be a big favorite just as they would be against most other No. 3 or wild card teams.
Stanton-Essex (6-2) at Audubon (7-1) — It’s kind of strange that this matchup has never happened before. The Wheelers, though, were not an 8P team while Stanton was one of the top teams in the state. The only comment opponent this year is Fremont-Mills. Audubon beat the Knights by 43 one week after F-M beat Stanton-Essex by 28.
Lamoni (4-4) at Lenox (8-0): Lenox will be a big favorite here after finishing a perfect 8-0 regular season. There is a little history here with both teams playing in the same district for a couple cycles from 2016 through 2019. The Tigers won three of those four meetings, but Lamoni took the last one.
Baxter (7-1) at Fremont-Mills (5-3): The Knights played the 8th-toughest schedule in 8P, according to BCMoore’s computer rankings. Baxter? They played the 71st-toughest schedule. Or the easiest. They did see Montezuma a couple weeks ago, and it wasn’t too terrible of a result (45-24 loss). This one seems very interesting.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0): Tough draw, but you had to figure it was coming. RSM has the No. 1 defense in 8P, allowing just 10.9 points per game. Their offense is also averaging 57.3 points per game (5th). Exira/EHK has played well of late, and they’ve seen the 11th-toughest slate in the class.
BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2): Pretty great draw for MSTM, if you ask me. The Blue Devils should be in good shape to advance if they play like they’ve been playing down the stretch. Watch for BGM’s Jacob Maurer, who has 1,671 yards rushing, 1,456 yards passing and 55 total offensive touchdowns.
English Valleys (6-1) at Southeast Warren (5-3): Southeast Warren has seen Audubon and Montezuma, so it’s not likely that they will be too bothered by anything they see in the postseason. The way the Warhawks have been scoring down the stretch — 58, 47 and 60 points in their last three games — you have to like their chances to advance. Beau Flander leads EV this year with 1,237 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2): At one time, one of Class A’s most feared programs, Madrid is back in the state playoffs for the first time in five years. They won their final three games of the regular season to erase an 0-5 start, but the Raiders have won five in a row and are the champion of one of the toughest districts in all of Class A.
Tri-Center (5-3) at HMS (6-2): This is a top seven matchup in the BCMoore Rankings. Tri-Center comes in at No. 7 while HMS is at No. 6. This is probably among the state’s best first round meetings, and the Trojans are well-tested with the toughest schedule in Class A per the same BCMoore rankings. With Brecken Freeberg back on the defensive side and the offense humming along, this is a No. 4 seed nobody wanted to see in their bracket.
Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1): Another NW Iowa vs. SW Iowa matchup. Any time you see a school like Gehlen as your first round opponent you’re a little wary. They’ve played a difficult schedule, too, and relied on a solid passing game. Conner Kraft has 1,489 yards passing while Keaten Bonderson leads with 846 receiving, including 12 connections for touchdowns. As you know, Lo-Ma is pretty decent at running the ball so we’ve got a contrast in styles. Sounds like fun to me.
Ogden (4-4) at Southwest Valley (6-2): Tough loss for the Timberwolves on Friday evening to Mount Ayr, which snapped their six-game winning streak. They will have to defend the pass a lot better this week against an Ogden team that has a 1,500-yard thrower in senior Lane Snedden. Control the clock, run the ball and avoid costly mistakes, and I think SWV should be just fine.
IKM-Manning (5-3) at South O’Brien (6-2): IKM-Manning is the rare road team that is ranked higher in BCMoore. The Wolves are No. 9 while South O’Brien is at No. 16. The Wolves running game has been humming of late with Amos Rasmussen going over 1,000 yards on the season during a win over Ogden this past Friday.
AHSTW (4-4) at Woodbury Central (7-1): A thrilling win on Friday night for the Vikings. Then they woke up and found out they’re going to have to game plan for Dallas Kluender. The Woodbury Central star quarterback directs the No. 2 scoring offense in Class A. Kluender can run and throw, but he’s best when he’s tossing it around (1,350 yards, 16 TD).
Nodaway Valley (4-4) at Underwood (8-0): Nodaway Valley played their way into the playoffs on Friday night in a rout of Panorama. Underwood, meanwhile, was putting the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a season. They aren’t done yet, though. The No. 1 scoring offense is complemented quite well by the No. 3 scoring defense. Anybody — ANYBODY — that runs up against the Eagles will have their hands full.
Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2): Treynor is happy to host a NW Iowa team rather than make any 2.5 to 3 hour treks to start this thing. The Cardinals and Raptors are No. 15 and 16, respectively, in the BCMoore Rankings. Let’s put this one in the running for best game of the week, too.
Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Western Christian (3-5): Don’t be fooled by Western Christian’s record. They’ve played the toughest schedule in 1A, and they’ve rebounded from an 0-3 start with losses to West Lyon, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Spirit Lake (combined 20-4 record). Their loss to Emmetsburg was a surprise in week eight, but they will not be an easy out for anyone.
Red Oak (3-5) at OABCIG (7-1): Cooper Dejean is gone, but they’re back up in Class 2A. Beckett Dejean is their dude now, and he has gone for 2,105 yards passing and 286 yards rushing with 29 total offensive touchdowns. They may not be as good as the last couple years, but they’re still very, very good.
PCM (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4): Another pretty even matchup, it seems. Clarinda is No. 13 in BCMoore while PCM is ranked No. 15. It should prove to be a very good game with the Cardinals as a slight favorite to extend their win streak up to four in a row.
Point 2: A district-by-district breakdown in 3A, 4A
This won’t be nearly as fun as it was last week when there were all kinds of scenarios. That’s because Class 3A and 4A has just two automatic bids — the top two spots in each district. Regardless of that, here’s a look-see.
3A-6: Harlan (4-0) has a share of the district championship and is assured the No. 1 seed. They can finish an undefeated regular season by taking down Knoxville (1-3). ADM (3-1) is locked as the No. 2 seed and will look for a fourth district win in five tries when they meet winless Saydel (0-4).
3A-1: The top is locked up with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-0) claiming a share of the district championship and the No. 1 seed. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) needs a win over Carroll (2-2) to assure themselves of the No. 2 seed. Sioux Center (2-2) plays MOC-Floyd Valley (1-3). If Carroll beats SBL and Sioux Center wins, SC would have to make up 15 points in that three-way tiebreaker. If Carroll wins and Sioux Center loses, Carroll gets the No. 2.
4A-6: Lewis Central (4-0) and Winterset (4-0) are the top two seeds. It’s just a matter of who is 1 and who is 2. We find out on Friday.
4A-1: Webster City (4-0) has a share of the district title and will be the No. 1 seed regardless of how things go against Denison-Schleswig (1-3). Spencer (3-1) is also locked in as the No. 2 seed no matter how things go against Storm Lake (0-4).
I told you it wasn’t nearly as fun as last week.
Point 3: Ranking the 27 volleyball matchups
There are 27 matches tonight in the volleyball tournament trail that involve a KMAland conference school. For those of you looking for some hard-hitting analysis on how I ranked these, I’m sorry to disappoint. All I did was take each teams’ winning percentages and subtract them. The closer the number the higher the ranking.
27. Wayne (5-18) at Lamoni (25-3): A stark difference in win percentages of .676. These two have met a couple times this year with Lamoni winning all five sets.
26. Orient-Macksburg (1-16) at CAM (19-9): The co-champs of the Rolling Valley Conference has a winning percentage .620 points higher than Orient-Macksburg, which they beat in two straight sets back on October 9th.
25. Moravia (2-20) at New London (24-13): New London’s win percentage sits .558 points higher than Moravia’s. No matchups between these two clubs this year, but they have played twice before in postseason play. Both were New London wins.
24. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-13) at Ankeny Christian Academy (28-3): The difference in win percentage here is .553, but that’s mostly due to ACA’s terrific season. Coon Rapids-Bayard has never lost to ACA in nine previous meetings. Hmmm…
23. Ar-We-Va (3-17) at Glidden-Ralston (14-6): Glidden-Ralston’s win percentage is .550 ahead of Ar-We-Va. The two Rolling Valley programs played in early October, and it was a four-set win for the Wildcats.
22. Heartland Christian (3-13) at Tri-Center (22-8): It’s a .545 difference in win percentage here, as Tri-Center will look to make what they hope is a deep run in this year’s postseason. The last time the two programs played was in early September of 2014 (a Tri-Center sweep in two sets).
21. West Harrison (4-19) at Boyer Valley (20-10): This is a difference of .493 winning percentage points. The Bulldogs have won 31 of the 33 matchups since the advent of Varsity Bound/QuikStats. They even played three times this year, and Boyer Valley won all three with a perfect 7-0 record in sets.
20. East Union (8-16) at Southeast Warren (31-7): Southeast Warren’s win percentage is .483 higher than East Union’s. THey’ve played five sets this season, and the Warhawks have won all of them, including a three-game sweep just 13 days ago.
19. Harlan (13-22) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-6): It’s a difference of .447 between the Missouri River champs and a Hawkeye Ten stalwart. The Warriors have won two of the last three matchups, including a sweep in 2018.
18. Bedford (10-16) at Stanton (20-7): There’s a difference in win percentage of .35613 here. Stanton has not lost to Bedford since 2015 and were winners in three straight sets back in September.
17. Lenox (6-18) at Sidney (20-13): Sidney’s win percentage is exactly .356 ahead of Lenox. Sidney has won both of the matchups between the two schools, including a Halloween affair in 2019 that was a little deeper in the postseason.
16. Moulton-Udell (3-10) at Seymour (14-10): Seymour’s win percentage is .352 ahead of Moulton-Udell. The two clubs were just at the same tournament this past weekend. Nobody knows what happened because it hasn’t been reported to Varsity Bound yet. We do know that Seymour holds a couple wins and a 5-1 set record against M-U this year.
15. Melcher-Dallas (5-16) at North Mahaska (17-13): Welcome North Mahaska back to the KMA Sports coverage map. The difference in win percentage is .329. North Mahaska has a 1-0 record against Melcher-Dallas. That win was all the waaaaay back in October of 2013.
14. Twin Cedars (9-13) at Montezuma (19-9): Montezuma’s win percentage sits .270 ahead of Twin Cedars at the moment. This is the first time the two programs have played since 2010, when Montezuma was a winner in three straight. Twin Cedars did win a sweep in 2008, though.
13. Logan-Magnolia (13-14) at AHSTW (26-9): AHSTW’s win percentage is .262 ahead of Logan-Magnolia as they get set to square off for a third time this season and third time in a 14-day span. The Vikings won in five on October 4th and in two on October 14th. Interestingly enough, the October 4th win stopped a 13-match win streak for Lo-Ma dating back to 2014.
12. Interstate 35 (2-20) at Central Decatur (8-15): The two former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals have a difference in win percentages of .258, and this is the first time they’ve played since last October. The Cardinals are on a nine-match win streak against the Roadrunners, which dates back to 2014.
11. Atlantic (17-19) at Red Oak (22-9): A couple of Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals with a difference of .238 in win percentage. Red Oak won all five sets and both matches against the Trojans this year. They haven’t lost to Atlantic in volleyball since 2010.
10. IKM-Manning (1-27) at Panorama (6-16): Oh, I see. The difference in win percentage here is .236, and it lands it in the top 10 of best matchups tonight. The Wolves beat Panorama the last time they played, but that was all the way back in 2013.
9. Paton-Churdan (1-13) at St. Edmond (7-18): The difference here is .209, but it’s worth nothing that the two teams played nearly one year ago today (October 19th, 2020). It was a five-set win for Paton-Churdan. Could we be treated to another classic tonight?
8. Grand View Christian (19-18) at Martensdale-St. Marys (10-18): The difference is .156 here. The matchup is a redo from the October 22nd, 2019 matchup that saw Grand View Christian cruise to a sweep.
7. Griswold (15-17) at East Mills (21-13): Yes, this could be quite good. The difference in win percentage is a mere .149. The two teams are well aware of one another with East Mills winning three times against the Tigers this year. The set record is 8-1. Griswold last beat the Wolverines, by the way, in 2017.
6. Shenandoah (12-18) at Clarinda (13-15): The difference here is just .064, but Clarinda has been at their best when they play the Fillies this year. They’ve won all five sets and both matches. Shenandoah currently faces a four-game losing skid against their Hawkeye Ten brethren.
5. Woodbine (18-9) at Riverside (21-13): This meeting looks so good and appetizing that I made it one of our three broadcasted games tonight. The difference is just .049, and it is a rematch from earlier this September 4th when Riverside won in two.
4. Essex (4-18) at Fremont-Mills (3-19): The difference here is .046, and it puts it in the top four for tonight. At least with this method. Fremont-Mills swept past the Trojanettes earlier this year on September 14th.
3. Audubon (9-17) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-15): A mere .029 separates these two by winning percentage. And in all reality it’s just two losses that separates them. Exira/EHK owns a 2-0 win over Audubon from September 18th of this year.
2. Mormon Trail (10-10) at Diagonal (8-8): They’re both .500! But are they? Mormon Trail does not have all of their results in from the weekend, and this could all just be a big lie. Regardless, the two teams have split their two meetings with Diagonal winning 4 of the 7 sets this year.
1. Mount Ayr (11-11) at Murray (11-11): And here it is. The greatest matchup of the night. Both teams have a .500 record, both teams have won 11 and lost 11 and both teams have more wins than the No. 2 match (the tiebreaker). So, off we go. Murray has won each of the last two meetings between the two programs, including a five-set classic back on October 4th. Makes sense for the match of the night!
Point 4: State qualifying XC is upon us
State qualifying cross country meet time is upon us. Here’s a look at the districts we will be following and the ranked teams and individuals in each of them:
Class 1A at Panorama
KMAland Teams: AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, West Harrison
Girls Teams Ranked: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 12. ACGC, 17. South Hamilton
Boys Teams Ranked: 2. ACGC, 6. Ogden
Girls Individual Ranked: 7. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 29. Grace Slater, Audubon; 30. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley
Boys Individuals Ranked: 4. Tevin Suhr, ACGC; 6. Ethan Loutzenheiser, Madrid; 9. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley; 17. Clay Carson, Madrid; 20. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley; 29. Jordan King, Ogden
Class 1A at Pekin
KMAland Teams: Ankeny Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren, Twin Cedars, Wayne
Girls Teams Ranked: 3. Pekin, 13. Pella Christian, 18. Collins-Maxwell
Boys Teams Ranks: 1. Earlham, 10. Pella Christian
Girls Individuals Ranked: 9. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 10. Eli Tuhn, Baxter; 12. Joslyn Terpstra, Pella Christian; 15. Jaclyn Holmes, Pella Christian; 17. Lauren Derscheid, Pekin; 25. Lauren Steigledger, Pekin; 28. Olivia Spurling, Earlham
Boys Individuals Ranked: 2. Jayden Dickson, Earlham; 3. Dominic Braet, Earlham; 18. Zack Wise, Pekin; 24. RC Hicks, Wayne; 28. Braeden Brough, Grand View Christian
Class 1A at Ridge View
KMAland Teams: Missouri Valley, Woodbine
Girls Teams Ranked: 5. St. Edmond, 15. Manson NW Webster
Boys Teams Ranked: 11. St. Edmond, 16. Missouri Valley, 17. Woodbine
Girls Individuals Ranked: 19. Nora Peterson, Alta-Aurelia; 24. Jolee Mess, Lawton-Bronson; 27. Alyssa Richman, Manson NW Webster
Boys Individuals Ranked: 25. Landon Bendgen; 26. Aaron Lursen, St. Edmond
Class 1A at Southwest Valley
KMAland Teams: Bedford, Central Decatur, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton, Tri-Center
Girls Teams Ranked: 14. Central Decatur, 16. St. Albert
Boys Teams Ranked: 5. Central Decatur, 8. St. Albert
Girls Individuals Ranked: None
Boys Individuals Ranked: 7. Colin Lillie, St. Albert; 12. William Gillis, Central Decatur
Class 2A at Southeast Valley
KMAland Teams: Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood
Girls Teams Ranked: 12. Clarinda, 13. Clear Lake, 14. Van Meter, 16. Des Moines Christian
Boys Teams Ranked: 5. GCGR, 6. Des Moines Christian, 8. Clear Lake
Girls Individuals Ranked: 11. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda; 13. Addison Daughan, Clear Lake; 29. Clare Kelly, Van Meter; 30. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake
Boys Individuals Ranked: 1. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian; 4. Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian; 17. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak; 18. Bryce Patten, Underwood; 28. Kaden Lynch, GCGR
Class 3A at LeMars
KMAland Teams: Bishop Heelan Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Girls Teams Ranked: 5. Spencer, 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 15. Glenwood, 16. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Boys Teams Ranked: 6. MOC-Floyd Valley, 13. Glenwood, 19. Sioux Center
Girls Individuals Ranked: 6. Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley; 7. Moriah Knapp, Algona; 8. Peyton Morey, Spencer; 17. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig; 28. Brenna Fisher, Spencer; 30. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood
Boys Individuals Ranked: 4. Sam May, MOC-Floyd Valley; 6. Damon VandenBerg, Spirit Lake Park; 13. Bryant Keller, Glenwood
Class 3A at Winterset
KMAland Teams: Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic
Girls Teams Ranked: 4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6. Harlan, 10. North Polk
Boys Teams Ranked: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. North Polk, 10. ADM
Girls Individuals Ranked: 2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan; 11. Kaia Bieker, Harlan; 15. Ava Rush, Atlantic; 18. Liza Schaffer, North Polk; 29. Maddy Stevens, Dallas Center-Grimes
Boys Individuals Ranked: 1. Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes; 5. Zach Sporaa, North Polk; 9. Max Sporaa, North Polk; 14. Tate McDermott, Dallas Center-Grimes; 16. Jacob Ewers, Dallas Center-Grimes; 17. Cooper Greenslade, ADM; 18. Ben Every, Dallas Center-Grimes; 19. AJ Angus, Dallas Center-Grimes; 21. Jack Every, Dallas Center-Grimes; 26. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic; 28. Tyler Shelton, Harlan
Class 4A at Ankeny
KMAland Teams: Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West
Girls Teams Ranked: 7. Ankeny Centennial, 8. Ankeny, 9. WDM Valley
Boys Teams Ranked: 1. Sioux City North, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Ankeny, 20. WDM Valley
Girls Individuals Ranked: 2. Addison Dorenkamp, WDM Valley; 3. Kamryn Ensley, WDM Valley; 4. Alli Macke, Ankeny; 5. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 13. Rondi Quass, Ankeny Centennial; 22. Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North
Boys Individuals Ranked: 2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North; 5. Will Lohr, Sioux City North; 6. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North; 17. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central; 25. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North
Class 4A at Indianola
KMAland Teams: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson
Girls Teams Ranked: 4. Des Moines Roosevelt, 5. Dowling Catholic, 15. Iowa City West, 16. Waukee
Boys Teams Ranked: 2. Dowling Catholic, 7. Norwalk, 15. Iowa City West, 19. Indianola
Girls Individuals Ranked: 8. Abi Hahn, Des Moines Roosevelt; 18. Elena Gentry, Des Moines Roosevelt; 23. Breelie Mauro, Norwalk; 24. Liv Hall, Dowling Catholic
Boys Individuals Ranked: 1. Alex McKane, Iowa City West; 7. Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic; 13. Will Ryan, Dowling Catholic; 14. Tyler Schweizer, Dowling Catholic; 19. Seth Cheney, Iowa City West; 27. Flynn Milligan, Dowling Catholic; 30. Donovan Card, Norwalk
Point 5: Tips of the cap
We’re going to make this quick because I am a mess on this Monday morning!
Boilers: Tip of the cap to the Purdue Boilermakers. They came out and exposed Iowa on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are going to be OK, but Coach Jeff Brohm sure seems to have something on Kirk Ferentz.
Scott Frost: Tip of the cap to Scott Frost for being there for PJ Fleck — seemingly the only guy he can consistently beat.
Cowboys: Tip of the cap to the Cowboys for overcoming one of the most ridiculously officiated games in the history of the NFL.
Another: Another tip of the cap for the Cowboys because this is a game they never would have won a year or two ago. The culture is strong under Mr. Mike McCarty, even if he still makes some conservative decisions when the game gets tight and late.
CHIEFS!: Tip of the cap to the Chiefs for playing so poorly in the first half yesterday that it made Trevor Maeder turn off the television. Remember this, folks. He is a frontrunner!
Bravos: Tip of the cap to the Atlanta Braves for their back-to-back walk-off wins over the Dodgers. They’re right where they were a year ago, but Kyle Wright isn’t starting Game 3.
Baseball fans: Tip of the cap to baseball fans for not puking while trying to figure out who to root for between the Red Sox and Astros.
That’s all I’ve got!
Point 6: This Week in Coverage
Oh, it’s going to be jam-packed, my friends.
MONDAY: Atlantic/Red Oak 3A Regional Volleyball, Shenandoah/Clarinda 3A Regional Volleyball & Woodbine/Riverside 1A Regional Volleyball on AM, FM and KMAX-Stream.
TUESDAY: LeMars/Lewis Central 4A Regional Volleyball on AM.
WEDNESDAY: 1A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at Sidney, 3A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at TBD & 1A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at Malvern on AM, FM and KMAX-Stream.
THURSDAY: 4A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at Glenwood on FM & video at kmaland.com + 1A SQM cross country coverage from Southwest Valley with me and 2A SQM cross country coverage from Southeast Valley with Trevor.
FRIDAY: Week 9 Friday night football coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1 + play-by-play from PCM/Clarinda and Baxter/Fremont-Mills.
SATURDAY: KMA Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony at 5:00 on AM 960 and at kmaland.com.
Extra Point: One quote to get you through the week
It’s not stress that kills us, it is our reaction to it. -Hans Selye
