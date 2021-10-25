(KMAland) -- Can you believe it? We are moving right into the 10th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Let’s get some Seven Points to open the week.
Point 1: Round two Iowa playoff matchups
There are seven round two matchups involving KMAland conference teams. Here’s a look at all seven with a thought on each:
8P Pod 3: WACO, Wayland (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2): It’s No. 13 at No. 28 in the BCMoore Rankings, so somebody is going to out-advance their computer ranking. The Blue Devils ran for over 400 yards on Friday in a wild win over BGM while WACO is averaging 248 yards on the ground per game, led by junior Simeon Reichenbach (1,143 yards, 19 TD)
8P Pod 3: Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0): No. 3 Audubon at No. 10 Montezuma per the BCMoore Rankings. The Wheelers overcame a slow start on their way to a win over Stanton-Essex while Montezuma narrowly survived a 36-34 battle with New London. The Braves have played the fourth-easiest schedule in the state while Audubon has played the fourth-toughest. You’ve probably heard of Monte’s quarterback Eddie Burgess, who has 1,965 yards passing, 1,206 yards rushing and 52 offensive touchdowns.
8P Pod 4: Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0): A top eight matchup in the Sweet 16 has BCMoore’s No. 8 Fremont-Mills at No. 1 CAM. In week one, the Cougars rolled to a 48-6 win over the Knights. A lot has changed since then, but one thing that has not is that Lane Spieker is still putting up ridiculous numbers. He has 2,228 yards and 50 touchdowns rushing. He’s also thrown for 731 yards and 10 scores. The team that figures how to slow him down this season will be the first.
8P Pod 4: Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0): Tough, tough visiting opponent for Lenox, which ranks No. 4 in the BCMoore Rankings to Newell-Fonda’s No. 6. This is the best match up of the Sweet 16 in 8P. Newell-Fonda junior quarterback Mason Dicks has been terrific all season with 1,206 yards passing, 1,029 yards rushing and 33 total touchdowns. Trey Jungers has been a huge receiving threat with 636 yards and eight touchdowns.
A Pod 2: Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1): No. 3 Woodbury Central against No. 20 Southwest Valley, according to the BCMoore Rankings. The Wildcats have the No. 2 scoring offense (41.1 PPG) in the class. Senior quarterback Dallas Kluender has had another big year with 1,761 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with 763 of those yards and 13 of those scores going to Carter Bleil.
A Pod 2: Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2): No. 3 Logan-Magnolia hits the road to No. 12 Mount Ayr for a rematch from seven years ago at The Dome. Lo-Ma has the No. 6 offense and No. 13 defense while playing the No. 6 ranked schedule. Mount Ayr has the No. 10 offense and No. 15 defense while playing the No. 33 schedule. The two have combined for a 13-game win streak (Lo-Ma has seven straight, Mount Ayr has six). Seems pretty good.
1A Pod 1: Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0): Don’t let the 4-5 record fool you. Western Christian has played the toughest schedule in 1A according to the BCMoore Rankings. Underwood is No. 2 in those rankings while placing first and second, respectively, in offensive and defensive points per game. Western Christian is No. 13, and they don’t have many eye-popping stats. But again, they’ve played the best of the best.
Point 2: Round one Iowa playoff matchups
And there are three other games with a KMAland conference school in it on Friday evening that will be a first round playoff game. Here’s a rundown of those:
3A Pod 1: Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2): This is a better matchup than you might think from the records. SBL is No. 7 in the BCMoore Rankings while Algona is No. 12. That ranking is thanks, in part, to their No. 3 ranked schedule. SBL, of course, has not played a slouch of a schedule, as it ranks No. 4. Algona likes to sling it around with senior Tyler Manske throwing for 1,845 yards and 22 touchdowns this year. Senior Trevon Smith has been the top receiver with 48 grabs for 752 yards and 12 scores. There figure to be plenty of footballs in the air on Friday at Sergeant Bluff.
3A Pod 3: Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0): No. 2 Harlan gets No. 11 Ballard to open the playoffs. The Cyclones tout the top-scoring offense (53.7 PPG) in the class and have also allowed just 12.4 PPG (6th). Ballard is well-tested with the fifth-strongest schedule in the class, and they’ve won three straight, including a 49-21 rout of Algona. The Bombers have a balanced running game with sophomore Eli Rouse (767 yards, 12 TD) and Gabe Christensen (757 yards, 6 TD) more than capable of popping off when Ashton Hermann (833 passing, 386 rushing, 13 total TD) isn’t working as a dual-threat.
4A Pod 4: Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2): No. 2 Lewis Central hosts No. 9 Spencer in a meeting of the No. 1 scoring offense in 4A (40.7 PPG) against the No. 2 scoring defense (12.3 PPG). That’s LC’s offense against Spencer’s defense just in case you weren’t aware. Spencer hopes this game is something like 20-17. LC would love to just see if they can score with them. Should be fun.
Point 3: Ranking the regional semifinals on Monday
I’m doing that thing again where I’m ranking the volleyball regional semifinals in Iowa that involve KMAland teams. To rank these, I’m taking the win percentage of each team and subtracting it. The smallest difference ranks first. For tonight, there are seven matches involving a KMAland school.
1A-3: CAM (23-10) at Ankeny Christian Academy (32-3) — This is all tied to ACA’s terrific 32-3 record. Did anybody see this one coming, by the way? Maybe the folks in Ankeny, but this was not anticipated at all. Anyway, the two teams played in early September at a tournament, and it was ACA winning in straight sets. CAM, however, has won seven of the 12 all-time meetings.
2A-5: South Central Calhoun (22-17) at Kuemper Catholic (25-10) — Plenty of familiarity between these two programs. They’ve played 16 times since 2012, and the only win for South Central Calhoun came all the way back in September 2014. In the 13 matchups since then, Kuemper has lost just one set. However, they’ve only ONCE in the 16 matchups played a best of five. The Knights are 2-0 against SCC this year with 2-0 wins on August 28th and September 11th.
2A-3: ACGC (22-12) at Southwest Valley (17-13) — The Timberwolves have been playing some of their best volleyball of late, and they hope that continues into tonight’s home meeting with ACGC. Coach Lindsay Wetzel’s team was a 2-1 winner over ACGC back on September 11th. They’ve also won three of the five matchups between the programs. One bad omen, maybe? They have simply rotated wins since the series started, and it’s the Chargers’ turn to win.
1A-2: Riverside (23-13) at Tri-Center (25-10) — You think these two know each other a little bit? The Western Iowa Conference rivals have played 22 times since 2010. Tri-Center has won every single one of those matchups, including 3-0 sweeps on October 11th and September 30th of this year. In fact, Riverside has taken just one set off the Trojans (last year) in those 22 head-to-heads.
1A-8: Southeast Warren (36-9) at Lamoni (28-4) — That’s a lot of wins between two teams. While the two schools’ football teams have often met in some big games, this will be just the second time they’ve stood across the net from one another in the recent history. Southeast Warren beat Lamoni in two straight sets back on August 25th, 2018. Since then, they’ve just been beating other teams rather than one another.
2A-2: Missouri Valley (28-6) at Treynor (27-7) — Another showdown between WIC rivals that have seen each other a little bit. This is actually the FOURTH time they’ve played in this very season. Treynor won the first two (August 28th and September 30th) while Missouri Valley won on October 2nd. What gives tonight?
1A-2: Sidney (23-15) at St. Albert (18-12) — This is the top meeting of the night, and it makes perfect sense. Sidney is playing great, St. Albert is also playing well. This should be a heavyweight showdown. I’m somewhat surprised they haven’t come across each other at all this year. The last time they played was just over a year ago when St. Albert ended the Cowgirls’ season in straight sets.
Point 4: Ranking the regional finals on Tuesday
While the 1A and 2A folks are in the regional semifinal round, the 3A, 4A, 5A folks are going to play regional finals on Tuesday. We’ll have our eyes on four of them:
5A-2: Abraham Lincoln (17-24) at Urbandale (32-8) — Abraham Lincoln has won the last two meetings between these two programs, and they’ve also won three of the four since the Varsity Bound/QuikStats era began. Of course, those wins were in 2019, 2014 and 2009, but they have history on their side! And they appear to be playing some good volleyball right now.
3A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-6) vs. Sioux Center (25-8) at LeMars — Sergeant Bluff-Luton has seen plenty of Sioux Center over the years, and they trail in the series, 10-7. However, the Warriors have won each of the last four meetings with one each from 2018 through this season when they won back on September 25th in three sets (2-1). This should be a pretty good battle.
5A-1: Sioux City East (28-10) at Dowling Catholic (26-12) — They’re going to play on Tuesday night, and that will be the nearly one-year anniversary from when they played in last year’s regional tournament. Dowling Catholic won that one in straight sets.
4A-1: Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-16) at Lewis Central (19-15) — Lewis Central and Heelan for a chance to go to state. Who saw it coming? The Titans have been playing great lately, and that includes nice 2-1 win over Heelan at a tournament on September 25th. LC has wins in each of the last four years against the Crusaders, too.
Point 5: Tips of the cap
Your weekly tips of the cap…
Rushing the field: Tip of the cap to those that love rushing the field. Hey, I’m not going to be a big meanie jerk and tell you not to do it. But I do have one tip: Don’t chastise one fan base weeks earlier for doing it and then do it yourself (as a 7-point favorite).
A double bye: I don’t know how often I’ve experienced the double bye, but this weekend was a really refreshing deal. No Nebraska, no Dallas Cowboys, although I would have been OK watching Dallas beat up on some team again this weekend. Tip of the cap to the double bye, though. It was relaxing.
Hall of Famers & viewers: Tip of the cap to the people that were there on Saturday night and/or the people that watched from home. It was about two hours longer than I thought it was going to be, and there will be adjustments in the future. However, I think a lot got accomplished, a lot of fun stories were told and some greats were honored. So, I’ll take the good with the bad, and I feel there was a lot more good.
The Braves: Tip of the cap to the Atlanta Braves on returning to the World Series for the first time in 1999. I’ve watched a lot of Braves baseball during my life, and I’ve witnessed a lot of World Series games. I honestly wasn’t feeling like there was some sort of huge drought. To me, 1999 isn’t that long ago! Actually, I remember the 90s better than I do last week.
Houston Haters: Tip of the cap to the Houston Astros haters out there. I know there are A LOT of them. But I want you to know that I beat you to it a long while back. Their stupid field that was named after a stupid company (Enron) was so stupid. A hill in center, train tracks in a short left field and random lines on walls that signify home runs. My only hope is that they will cease all the trash can banging or buzzing against their former World Series hero, Charlie Morton, in this first game.
Point 6: This week in coverage
Let’s have some fun this week huh?
Monday, October 25th
The Agrivision Equipment Group Volleyball Tournament Trail continues...
AM: Class 1A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at St. Albert — St. Albert vs. Sidney, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 2A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at Treynor — Treynor vs. Missouri Valley, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X-Stream: Class 1A Regional Volleyball Semifinal at Riverside — Riverside vs. Tri-Center 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert)
Tuesday, October 26th
The Agrivision Equipment Group Volleyball Tournament Trail continues...
AM: Class 5A Regional Volleyball Final at Urbandale -- Abraham Lincoln vs. Urbandale, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 4A Regional Volleyball Final at Lewis Central -- Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
Wednesday, October 27th
The Agrivision Equipment Group Volleyball Tournament Trail continues...
AM: Class 1A/2A Regional Volleyball Final at TBD, 7:00 PM
FM: Class 1A/2A Regional Volleyball Final at TBD, 7:00 PM
X-Stream: Class 1A/2A Regional Volleyball Final at TBD, 7:00 PM
Friday, October 29th
Week 10 Friday night football coverage, 6:20 PM to 12:00 AM (Derek Martin & Ryan Matheny)
AM & FM: Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show, 6:20 PM (Derek Martin)
AM & FM: Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show, 7:15 PM (Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny & many reporters)
AM & FM: Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show, 9:30 PM (Ryan Matheny & Derek Martin)
KMAX-Stream1: 8-Player Second Round State Football -- Fremont-Mills at CAM, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Mike Wood)
KMAX-Stream2: 8-Player Second Round State Football -- Newell-Fonda at Lenox, 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert & Todd Jacobson)
Extra Point: One quote
In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive. —Lee Iacocca
