(KMAland) -- The 10th week of the 2020-21 sports calendar year is here! The playoff and postseason matchups are bigger and bigger, and so are the points. Actually, those aren’t going to change. Still just seven.
Point 1: One blurb on each playoff win for KMAland schools
-Atlantic: The Trojans pitched their FIFTH consecutive shutout in a 21-0 win over Des Moines Christian. They haven’t allowed a point since September 11th. More on the Trojans in a bit.
-Audubon: Workmanlike win over East Mills (40-7) for the Wheelers, which got 230 yards and five touchdowns on the ground from quarterback Gavin Smith.
-CAM, Anita: The Cougars beat Stanton-Essex by 14 just two weeks earlier. On Friday, they won by 62 behind a 230-yard, six-touchdown performance from Lane Spieker.
-Fremont-Mills: You all know Nebraska commit Seth Malcom, but do you know his brother Jake? The junior was a highly efficient 17/22 for 247 yards and five touchdowns on Friday. Seth caught eight of those balls for 76 yards and two scores.
-Harlan: Joseph Fah recovered two fumbles, Chandler Leinen had a scoop and a score and Michael Erlmeier nabbed a pick for an opportunistic Harlan defense. Joey Moser added a punt return for a score, too, in a 36-7 win over Bondurant-Farrar.
-Lamoni: Revenge is sweet for the Demons, which avenged an earlier heartbreaking loss to Southeast Warren by winning 38-13 on Friday. Javin Evans had two interceptions, including one for a score, and Harrison Sellars returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
-Lewis Central: Logan Katzer? Logan Katzer! The LC senior running back went for 327 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to break the single-game rushing record for the Titans. Phew.
-Logan-Magnolia: All 27 of Lo-ma’s points came in the first half, as the relied on strong ball control and Gavin Maguire (28 carries, 132 yards, 3 TD) to bring home the win over IKM-Manning.
-Martensdale-St. Marys: Another 65 points for the Blue Devils, which forced SEVEN Collins-Maxwell turnovers. William Amfahr was in on three of those, as he had a trio of interceptions and scored on two of them. Jack Franey also had a scoop and score.
-Mount Ayr: A second win over I-35 didn’t come easy, but Payton Weehler was all over the place with 11 tackles and 2.0 TFLs on defense and 66 yards with two scores on offense.
-Nodaway Valley: Upset of the week? Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised with how they’ve improved week to week. That’s two playoff road wins and two shutouts from the defense.
-Riverside: They will be talking about Austin Kremkoski (199 passing, 70 rushing, 4 TD) to Rhett Bentley (106 rushing, 45 receiving, TD) for the game-winner over Lawton-Bronson for years and years and years. What a game.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith was on one in a win over Denison-Schleswig, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 attempts. Four different players caught at least two of those passes.
-St. Albert: The Falcons are getting scary good. A shutout and 31 points, including Brendan Monahan throwing for 192 and three touchdowns. Who wants to play them right now?
-Underwood: Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week Brayden Wollan had two picks, a fumble recovery and 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns. He’s now the school’s all-time leader in interceptions. More importantly, the Eagles rolled to an impressive 37-7 win over Woodward-Granger.
Point 2: #StrongAsSteele
Some horrific news made its way through social media yesterday. Atlantic’s Steele McLaren was in an accident this weekend, and he is now in the fight for his life. I know how much KMAland folks care about one of their own, so if you would please take some time to shoot some prayers up for Steele it would be greatly appreciated all the way around. I mentioned Atlantic had five straight shutouts, and he was a big part of that. That, however, is secondary right now. Stay strong, Steele.
Point 3: Our remaining volleyball teams & some thoughts
Missouri and Nebraska volleyball open tournament trail tonight, so everybody is still alive. Iowa, though, is down to its final 32 teams in each of their five classes. Here’s who is left in KMAland.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A): The Crusaders will play in Oakland tonight against the hard-charging St. Albert Saintes. I’ll have the broadcast on AM 960, but how about that wild win over Riverside last week. Cassidy Baker had 49 assists and 14 digs, and Alexa Culbertson (24) and Alaya Betts (19) combined for 43 kills.
-Glenwood (4A): Glenwood made quick work of Winterset to move to 31-2. Grace Boles had 29 assists, and Elle Scarborough put down 12 swings on 36 attacks. Up next: Old Friend Lewis Central…
-Lewis Central (4A): Yeah, these girls. They beat Glenwood to win their tournament and finish the regular season. They’ve since swept ADM and won at Harlan in five. That five-set win was highlighted by 14 kills, 11 blocks, 16 digs and three aces from Madisyn Havermann. Glenwood/LC Round III tomorrow on KMA.
-Logan-Magnolia (1A): Lo-Ma escaped a tough battle with Glidden-Ralston, winning the first two and the last set of a five-set battle to get here. Ashlyn Doiel had a huge game with 43 assists and 11 digs. Now, they get a tough matchup with Newell-Fonda tonight.
-Melcher-Dallas (1A): Another five-setter got the Saints here, as they held off a big push from Lamoni, which forced bonus time in the final set (16-14). The 23-2 Saints got 14 kills and four blocks from Grace Overgaard. They have New London tonight.
-Missouri Valley (2A): The Lady Reds are on the prowl. They were pretty dominant in a four-set win at Ridge View last week. Maya Contreraz was his usual brilliant self with 20 assists, 10 kills and 11 digs. Yes, that’s at triple-double. They try to get another tonight against Lawton-Bronson.
-Nodaway Valley (2A): A sweep of Mount Ayr behind 33 assists from Lexi Shike and 22 kills from Corinne Bond. Big showdown with Van Meter tonight.
-Red Oak (3A): The Tigers rolled on with a sweep of Clarinda last week, getting 10.0 blocks and 55 digs in another outstanding defensive performance. Chloe DeVries added to her single-season assists record with 32 dimes. Knoxville is next tomorrow night.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A): Spencer was no match for the high-powered Warriors, as Emma Salker (17) and Addy Mosier (14) combined for 31 kills. Carroll is up next with a trip to state on the line.
-Sioux City East (5A): The Black Raiders went four sets to knock out Sioux City North. Chloe Kramer passed out 31 assists to a balanced offense that had three players with eight or more kills. Gulp, Dowling is up next.
-Southeast Warren (1A): The undefeated Warhawks weren’t challenged in a sweep of East Union, as Alivia Ruble had 13 kills. Will they see a challenge tonight with…
-Southwest Valley (1A): The next opponent for SEW are the Timberwolves, which made the third time a charm in a win at Lenox last week. Great stuff from the Larsen sisters, as Marah had 11 kills and Samantha had 10 (+ 11 digs and five blocks).
-St. Albert (1A): The Saintes are thriving at the right time, taking another sweep of Fremont-Mills. Allie Petry had 19 kills on 33 attacks (.515 efficiency). She’s on a mission. Up next is CR-B on 960 tonight.
-Stanton (1A): Domination. That’s the word from Stanton’s sweep of CAM last week. Jenna Stephens and Tara Peterson combined on 28 kills and eight blocks in the win. Big matchup with Grand View Christian on our KMAX-Stream tonight.
-Treynor (2A): The Cardinals swept their WIC rival AHSTW behind the setting of Hailey Simpson (16 assists) and Keely Smith (10). Kailey Rochholz knocked in 10 kills. They’ll go to Underwood tonight where they lost in five terrific sets earlier this year.
-Underwood (2A): Oh, speaking of Underwood. The Eagles won their opening set with T-C 33-31 and used that momentum to take the last two by a combined 50-26. Aliyah Humphrey stepped into the libero role with 20 digs to lead the defense. Treynor comes to town on FM 99.1 tonight.
Point 4: In case you missed all the state qualifying cross country…
Here are some links to last week’s state qualifying cross country coverage. I know it could have been overlooked with all the moving around of SQMs that were decided on three different dates!
And for good measure, here’s our Nebraska state meet coverage.
Point 5: The Big Ten is back!
And the officiating is still complete garbage. Nebraska had several huge calls go against them, including two ridiculously terrible targeting calls. Let’s be clear, though: Nobody is saying that they lost because of that officiating. Those two things don’t have to be mutually exclusive. You can point out horrific officiating without saying it was the reason for the loss.
At the same time, we saw Iowa get jipped on a should-have-been pass interference on their final offensive play of the game. Hmm….wonder what Iowa and Nebraska had in common? The Big Ten Cowards-I mean Conference hate when schools want to play football. Well, unless you’re Ohio State and could make the conference a lot of money by playing for a natty.
Point 6: There’s no doubt: The Dallas Cowboys are the worst
I’m sure there have been worse Dallas Cowboys football teams, but I can’t seem to think of any right now. They are easily the worst team in the NFL right now, and that includes the woeful Jets, who I think would beat them by 20.
There are some reasons why they are so bad, but I’m not about to start listing off injuries. I’m not an Eagles fan, after all. Injuries happen to everyone and nobody cares to hear about yours.
Extra Point: Quote for the Week
Sometimes you have to be kind to others, not because they’re nice, but because you are. –Unknown
Have a great week. And be nice to someone. Be nice to everyone, really.
