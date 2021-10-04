(KMAland) -- We are moving along to week seven of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, but we can’t quite do that without some Seven Points.
Point 1: Five from Friday
-Clarinda: The Cardinals didn’t waste any time getting after their Page County rival. They recovered an onside kick — planned or unplanned — to open the game, and they followed with a quick score. Off they went on their way to a 56-13 victory over Shenandoah.
-Palmyra: They deserved to be in my five last week, but for some unknown reason we had the score wrong and the winner flipped from their matchup with Freeman. They’re now 5-1 through six weeks after just two wins a year ago. They’re suddenly sprinting into a big-time final week showdown with undefeated Weeping Water.
-Southwest Valley: There seemed to be an idea out there that Earlham was going to run roughshod through and over the rest of the highly-talented and deep Class A District 7. That did not happen, and Coach Anthony Donahoo and the Timberwolves deserve all kinds of credit for standing toe-to-toe with a team that sure did seem to be a powerful favorite in the league. And they deserve even more credit for finding a way to win.
-Stanton-Essex: They went on the road against a solid Murray team and came out with a victory, and they did it without the services of their quarterback Carter Johnson. Not a lot of teams would be able to sustain and maintain success without their leader, but the Vikings found a way.
-Underwood: Rinse, repeat. The Eagles handled Treynor in a dominant 45-0 win on Friday evening in our KMA Game of the Week. They were definitely the favorite coming into the contest, but to see it play out the way it did after the Cardinals were seemingly improving week to week? So, so impressive. I know this is a class that has Van Meter in it, but there’s no doubt this is a state championship contender.
Point 1.5: Unfortunate situation in Earlham
I was given a little tip on Friday night to look into the finish of Earlham/Southwest Valley. I shook it off, as I thought it may have had something to do with officiating given a pair of late penalties against the Cardinals. Well, I wish.
KCCI reported on Saturday evening that Earlham quarterback Darrell Matchem was “targeted by a racial slur.” I have not seen video, received any first hand accounts or even viewed the join statement from Earlham and Southwest Valley superintendents. However, I think it’s obvious that this is the kind of stuff that should not be tolerated.
If Southwest Valley finds one of their players used a racial slur in the direction of Matchem, I would expect that person will no longer be a part of the program without some sort of serious and public remorse.
Point 2: The Week in Volleyball
Here’s a day-by-day rundown of the top volleyball performances from the week:
MONDAY: The Corner Conference Tournament gets started with Sidney and Stanton going 2-0, and Griswold and East Mills finishing 1-1.
TUESDAY: It was another big and important night in the Corner Conference Tournament, but Stanton and Sidney proved to be the top of the heap with a pair of sweeps. Stanton was balanced in their win over Griswold while Sidney got 21 kills from Kaden Payne in a three-setter over East Mills.
In the WIC, Underwood outlasted AHSTW in five sets behind a combined 43 kills from Alizabeth Jacobsen (22) and Aliyah Humphrey (21). Missouri Valley was also a winner in straight sets over Riverside. CAM grabbed a huge Rolling Valley Conference win in four sets over Boyer Valley, and East Atchison took a 275 Conference win over Rock Port in four frames. Also of note, Elmwood-Murdock handed Syracuse their first loss of the season.
THURSDAY: Sidney clinched another Corner Conference Tournament championship with a four-set win over Stanton. They won the final three sets after Stanton took the opener in 33-31 thrilling fashion. Kaden Payne had another big night for the Cowgirls, earning my unofficial MVP award for the tournament.
In the Hawkeye Ten, Shenandoah impressed by taking St. Albert to five sets before falling in the race to 15. Underwood stayed hot with a sweep of Logan-Magnolia, Treynor went deep to put themselves in position to win the WIC with a five-set triumph over Missouri Valley and Tri-Center swept past Riverside. Ankeny Christian won the anticipated Bluegrass Conference showdown with Lamoni in four sets.
SATURDAY: Here’s the tournament-by-tournament rundown from Saturday:
AT THOMAS JEFFERSON: An undefeated day for Missouri Valley, which got 32 kills and 27 digs from Ella Myler and 53 assists and 39 digs out of Maya Contreraz. The championship included a little revenge with a two-set sweep of Treynor in the final.
AT TRI-CENTER: This was all Red Oak, which went 5-0 overall and 10-1 in sets. The only set loss came to Westwood. Tri-Center was second at 4-1.
AT DES MOINES CHRISTIAN: Glenwood went 2-3 at a pretty loaded tournament with wins over Gilbert and Waukee and losses to Des Moines Christian, Western Christian and North Polk.
AT URBANDALE: Abraham Lincoln was 2-3 with victories over Des Moines Lincoln and LeMars while Lewis Central posted a 1-2 day.
AT GREENE COUNTY: Stanton hit the road and went 2-2 on the day, beating Grinnell and Des Moines Hoover with losses to South Hardin and Boone.
AT MADRID: Ankeny Christian Academy kept on handling things with a 5-0 day, including a victory over Webster City in the championship.
AT RIVER VALLEY: Boyer Valley finished third on the day with a 2-2 record.
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL: Falls City finished second with a loss to Thayer Central in the championship, finishing off a 2-1 day.
Point 3: The Week in Cross Country
Here is one noteworthy performance from each of the races involving a KMAland school or athlete from the week:
INDIVIDUAL
-Jaxson Barnes, Louisville: Finished in fourth place at the Lincoln Lutheran meet (9/30).
-Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley: Took 10th in the small school race at Wartburg’s Steve Johnson Invitational (10/2).
-Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur: Took fifth at the West Central Valley meet (9/30).
-Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley: Picked up the 275 Conference championship at Rock Port in 18:18 (9/27).
-Bridget Bracy, Orient-Macksburg: Paced KMAland runners with a fourth place finish at her home meet (9/27).
-Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth: Impressive 25th place finish in the Class B race at a loaded UNK meet (9/27). Won individual championship at Syracuse (10/1).
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: Nabbed runner-up honors at Knoxville (9/28). Won the individual championship at Chariton (9/30).
-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: Followed up a week of winning the JHRE KMAland AOTW award with a win at Shenandoah (9/30).
-Mira Fosmer, Louisville: Took second place at the Lincoln Lutheran meet (9/30).
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: Won the individual title at Raymond Central (9/30).
-Jag Galapin, Maryville: Took second at Missouri Western (10/2).
-William Gillis, Central Decatur: Nabbed a third place finish at West Central Valley (9/30).
-Ava Goben, Wayne: Had the high area finish at Clarke with an 8th place run (9/28).
-Mayson Hartley, Clarinda: Won the Shenandoah individual championship (9/30).
-Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley: Won individual championship at Denison in 17:13.16 (9/28).
-RC Hicks, Wayne: Placed third at the Chariton meet (9/30).
-Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren: Placed fourth at Clarke (9/28).
-Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North: Impressive 13th place finish at Wartburg’s Steve Johnson Invitational (10/2).
-Tyson McDole, Lamoni: Won individual championship at Orient-Macksburg in 19:15 (9/27).
-Gabe Nash, Sioux City North: Runner-up at Wartburg’s Steve Johnson Invitational (10/2).
-Danie Parriott, Conestoga: Finished runner-up at the Syracuse meet (10/1).
-Austin Patton, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water: Placed fourth at Raymond Central (9/30).
-Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian: Finished fifth at Ogden (9/28).
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: Won individual title at Denison (9/28).
-Lillian Thomas, Falls City: Won individual championship at Rock Port (9/27).
-Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port: Claimed 275 Conference championship (9/27).
TEAM CHAMPIONS
-Falls City Girls: Team champs at Rock Port (9/27).
-Glenwood Girls & Boys: Swept the team titles in Shenandoah (9/30).
-Harlan Girls: Team champs at Denison (9/28).
-Kuemper Catholic Boys: Team champs at Denison (9/28).
-Lamoni Boys: Team champs at Orient-Macksburg (9/27).
-Maryville Boys: Team champs at Missouri Western (10/2).
-Mound City Boys: Team champs at Rock Port (9/27).
-Palmyra Girls: Team champs at Raymond Central (9/30).
-Sioux City North Boys: Team champs at Wartburg (10/2).
Point 4: The Best of the Rest
Here’s a day-by-day rundown from the other fall sports in KMAland from the week:
MONDAY: The Maryville girls were just two strokes shy of claiming a Midland Empire Conference golf championship. They shot a 446, led by individual runner-up Cailyn Auffert, who shot a 93. On the same day, East Atchison’s Kelsea Kirwan shot an 89 to win the Auburn Invitational, leading the Wolves to a team title by 12 strokes over the hosts. Also, Ashland-Greenwood and Lila Marzouk were fourth at the Elmwood-Murdock Invitational.
In boys tennis, Nebraska City’s Anthony Robinson and Caleb Poggemeyer both went 2-0 in the Pioneers’ 5-4 victory over Crete.
Northeast Nodaway’s Hadley DeFreece was outstanding with 10 strikeouts in a big 5-2 win over East Buchanan. Weeping Water’s Keatyn Harrah went deep twice, singled twice and drove in five in the Indians’ win over Platteview. Madi Jones of Falls City hit another home run and drove in three for an 11-1 win over Syracuse.
TUESDAY: Lewis Central swimming had a big night with eight wins, including a multi-win night from Kylee Brown, who swam to victories in the 200 and 100-yard freestyle races. Sioux City Metro’s Brecken Baller also had a strong night with wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
Maryville girls tennis nabbed a 5-4 win over Chillicothe, getting 2-0 nights from the likes of Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin. More on them coming.
In softball, Nebraska City rolled to a win over Syracuse behind a big night from Emilee Marth, who had a double, a triple, four RBI and three runs. Ashland-Greenwood’s Danielle Tonjes stayed hot of late with four hits, including a home run, and four RBI in a win over Cass.
East Atchison’s girls golf team kept the good times rolling with a 202 and a win over Rock Port. Alex Barnett was the individual medalist with a 47. Elmwood-Murdock edged past Palmyra, 206 to 214, although Kailyn McMann led the Panthers with a 43 to win individual medalist honors.
WEDNESDAY: It was a busy week for Maryville girls tennis, which got a fifth place finish from Skidmore and Cullin at the Midland Empire Conference championships.
In golf, Nebraska City took third at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Ella Welsh led the Pioneers with an 86 — good for second place.
THURSDAY: Abraham Lincoln won the boys city golf championship with a 413 to out-pace Thomas Jefferson’s 423. Jace Mundt of TJ won the meet with a 98. Maryville’s Auffert also had a solid day with a 44 to help Maryville win a triangular with Worth County and Lafayette. Auburn was third at the Lincoln Christian Invitational, led by Lucy Hayes’ strong 102.
Maryville’s Jacob Ferris scored three goals in leading the Spoofhounds to a 4-2 win over Bishop LeBlond.
In softball, Stephanie Turpin went deep, and Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle had three hits each for Platte Valley in a shutout win over South Holt. Northeast Nodaway’s Meredith Adwell had two hits, and Hadely DeFreece tossed a 10-strikeout shutout in a 1-0 win over DeKalb. Nebraska City’s Emily Breazile picked up two hits, including a home run, drove in three and scored twice in the shutout win over Auburn.
Maryville played AGAIN on Thursday, finishing out a 7-2 win over Benton. They had four wins in singles and swept through the doubles, getting 2-0 nights from Arianne Skidmore, Jewl Galapin, Alyssa Pace and Dakotah Haughey.
SATURDAY: One final performance for the Spoofhounds girls tennis team, and it was Skidmore and Cullin teaming up to win a district championship. They advance on to sectionals.
Point 5: Tip of the cap
Time for the weekly tip of the cap to other sports figures, teams and more.
Nebraska football: Hey, even if it’s only a one-off situation, they gave this 38-year-old strapping young man a heck of a birthday present with an all-around performance that brought back memories of the good old days. Tip of the cap to every last member of the team and coaching staff for that.
Tua’s little brother: Tip of the cap Tua’s little brother and the quarterback of the Maryland Terrapins for being in such a giving mood on Friday night. Six interceptions and seven turnovers. Now that’s getting it done.
ESPN: Tip of the cap to ESPN for their decision to take College Gameday to Texas for the Oklahoma/Texas matchup, which has absolutely nothing on Penn State/Iowa. Of course, the tip of the cap is for not trying to compete with the superior Saturday morning college football show (on FOX).
Trevon Diggs: Oh boy. Tip of the cap to the….well, arguably the best defensive back in football? His ball skills are insane. He now has five interceptions in four games this season and nine total in 16 career games.
The chaos haters: Tip of the cap to the chaos haters from Washington D.C. The Nationals failed to hold a lead (again). This time it was against the Red Sox, and that cheated us of a Game 163. Maybe next year.
#move2022: We’ve got some more moves for KMAland Class of 2022 decision makers. From this past week:
-Aron Harrington, Lewis Central: Iowa Western (Baseball)
-Pearl Reisz, St. Albert: Des Moines Area (Basketball)
That brings our list up to 29 for the 2022 class. Check out the list here:
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-class-of-2022-college-decisions-29/article_3c4692f2-7527-11eb-9a19-97d724a70619.html
If we need to add to that list, please email dmartin@kmamail.com.
Point 6: KMA Sports’ Week 7 coverage
TUESDAY: Clarinda at Red Oak Volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1 with video at kmaland.com.
THURSDAY: Missouri Valley at Underwood Volleyball on KMA-FM 99.1 with video at kmaland.com.
FRIDAY: Clarinda at Des Moines Christian & Southwest Valley at Riverside video at kmaland.com + Week 7 football coverage from 6:20 to midnight. We will also have video at kmaland.com for Glenwood/Lewis Central, Shenandoah/Greene County and Underwood/West Monona.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Getting older is an adventure, not a problem. -Betty Friedan
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.