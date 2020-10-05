(KMAland) -- Monday, Monday, Monday. Otherwise known as my final day of self-isolation and quarantine. Might take a little trip around KMAland towns to wave at the peeps. Just kidding. That’s illegal and wrong.
Onward with Seven Points.
Point 1: My Friday Five
Here are the five teams that most impressed me on Friday evening for the things they did on the football field.
-East Atchison: Say what you want about Mound City being down a couple important players, but the fact of the matter is, teams don’t just go into the city of Mound and come out 34-6 winners. EA did that on Friday.
-Mount Ayr: In back-to-back weeks the Raiders have upended, dominated and romped through the likes of Pella Christian and Interstate 35 — two really good teams. I’m starting to wonder what things would have looked like if they were a complete team against Pleasantville earlier this year.
-North Andrew: My new No. 1 and the Missouri 8-Man Media new No. 1. The Cardinals have been on a stretch that would raise anybody’s eyebrows with wins over Pattonsburg, North Shelby and Stanberry in a four-week stretch.
-Riverside: The Bulldogs picked up a Class 2A opponent on short notice, played in an unfamiliar setting at Leon and even kicked off 30 minutes earlier than normal. Yet, they were still dominant winners over Davis County. This team is for real.
-West Harrison: The Hawkeyes are a good football team. That much is becoming quite clear to me. They were impressive on Friday, rolling into Dunlap and coming away with a dominant 36-8 win over Boyer Valley.
Point 2: The View on Volleyball
Here are five that impressed me during the week of volleyball…
-CAM: CAM! The Cougars are for real. We already knew that, but they opened some big eyes across the state with a five-set, come-from-behind win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday. They also had a nice win over Paton-Churdan earlier in the week.
-East Mills: The Wolverines claimed Corner Conference supremacy this week with their first-ever conference tournament championship. In doing so, they made quick work of Griswold in the semifinals and then won a classic five-set battle with Stanton.
-Logan-Magnolia: Good week for the Panthers. Despite a loss to Underwood late in the week, they made sure the pecking order had them in front of Tri-Center with a nice win over the Trojans in WIC play.
-Red Oak: The Tigers are back on the list again this week after a win at Harlan, over Denison-Schleswig and then a tournament title at Tri-Center. It’s amazing to me that the IGHSAU won’t budge on their under-ranking of Red Oak, considering they’ve won at THREE schools that were rated in Class 4A (Glenwood, LC, Harlan) this year. Have some respect for your OWN rankings and move the Tigers up the line.
-Underwood: The Eagles are rounding into form. They had two scary sweeps of two solid teams this week, walking through ACGC and Logan-Magnolia at different points during another spotless week.
Point 3: The Week in Running
Here are your KMAland cross country individual winners from that week that was….
-Sydney Binder, Auburn: The Auburn freshman just keeps on keeping on, as she nabbed another nice win at Syracuse on Friday in a 19:37.04 time.
-Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North: Whoooooo….what a run! Bouwers was amazing at the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wartburg on Saturday, running in a winning time of 15:04.00. WOW!
-Kaia Downs, Sioux City East: Downs took city bragging rights with a win at the Sioux City Metro Meet, posting a time of 18:47.32 to win the meet.
-Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning: The IKM-Manning standout won his home meet on Thursday in a winning time of 16:34.28.
-Garret Dumke, Maryville: Nice little Saturday win for the Maryville standout. Dumke ended up winning the Bishop LeBlond Invitational with a time of 16:28.19.
-Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: Another victory for the Twin Cedars sophomore, who went into Chariton and came out victorious in a time of 20:51.02.
-Emily Frey, Palmyra: Yet another freshman, Frey won yet another meet at Raymond Central in a time of 20:31.49.
-Trey Gross, Harlan: Add another to the list for Gross, who came in with a winning time of 16:52.04 at Denison-Schleswig.
-Randy Jimenez, SEW: Jimenez finds his way on the list once again with a nice win at Clarke in at time of 16:57.
-Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center: Pogge continued her winning ways on Tuesday in a crowded and impressive field at Denison. The defending 1A state champ won in a time of 20:22.50.
-Chloe Schaulis, Nebraska City: Nebraska City’s star runner was a champion out of state this week in taking the Rock Port ‘ship in 22:25.
-Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: The JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week, Sporrer won the IKM-Manning title in 19:33.72.
-Lane Zembles, Mound City: And finally, we have Lane Zembles, who went into Rock Port early last week and came out a victor in a winning time of 18:26.
Point 4: A few more KMAland things going on
While football, volleyball and cross country are a given for any fall, there are some other important things going on in KMAland at this time.
For instance, the Class 4A boys golf season is winding down. Lewis Central has had a pretty nice season, including capturing a city championship last week. They are back on the course today, along with AL, TJ and other 4A schools in KMAland conferences, for district golf.
In addition, Nebraska girls golf district action is today with several area teams fighting for the change to advance on. Plus, Nebraska softball subdistrict play gets started with a handful of teams having a legitimate shot at advancing into districts — and maybe even further.
How about some Missouri tennis? Yes, that’s going on as well, and the Maryville girls team has been very successful this season. While they don’t play their district matchup today, they will be at it a little later this week. Stay tuned to KMA Radio and kmaland.com for all the latest and greatest from all of those events.
Point 5: MLB Divisional Series predictions
The American League starts today while the National League begins tomorrow with the playing of their respective divisional series. My predictions:
-Yankees over Rays in 4: Tampa Bay has some really good depth, which you would normally not see from a small market team like them. They don’t have the big names, but they sure fit together well. Still, the Yankees are finally healthy, have the talent of a large market team and might just be able to bomb their ways to the next round.
-Athletics over Astros in 3: This needs to come to an end for the good of baseball. I’m not one of those guys that is steaming mad about the Astros, but it’s pretty obvious they have no remorse whatsoever for cheating the game. The comments by Carlos Correa after ousting the Twins is as tone deaf as it gets. End this charade, Oakland.
-Braves over Marlins in 5: The Marlins can feel pretty decent about lining up Sandy Alcantara and Sixto Sanchez, but they don’t have Jose Urena. The Braves have three young, live arms lined up, and their bullpen is outstanding. Plus, they have the edge on offense. A think a longer series favors them.
-Dodgers over Padres in 4: The Dodgers are just too good, too deep and too rich here. I love watching the Padres play, and they might just be able to pull off a short-series win. However, I’ve got to go with the better team.
Point 6: Quick note on a book I’m reading
I’m currently reading Three Ring Circus by Jeff Pearlman, which details the Lakers dynasty from the early 2000s. As a Laker fan, I’m engulfed in this thing. I haven’t reached the point where they win their first of three championships, but I’m starting to wonder if it even happened.
This team was such a disaster with one of their top stars not even talking to anyone on the team and nobody wanting anything to do with him. I’m talking about Kobe, of course. He was so young and so good, yet so arrogant and so misguided. He would change over the course of the next 10 years, as we know, but some of this stuff is really eye-opening.
Now, I will say that during the course of Sam Smith’s “Jordan Rules” I was wondering the same kind fo stuff. Michael Jordan’s situation was a lot like Kobe’s in that nobody really liked him on the Bulls team, either. Michael did have tiny little moments of compassion that shocked his teammates from time to time, but Kobe — to this point — hasn’t shown the ability to show any compassion whatsoever. The Bulls eventually learned to co-exist because the need to win over-shadowed any issues. We’ll see how it works for the Lakers.
Extra Point: Your weekly quote to get you through
Where there is a human in need, there is an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference. -Kevin Heath
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.