(KMAland) -- It’s Christmas week aka Week 18 of the 2020-21 sports calendar. Let’s do some points. Seven of them.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams
-Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans had a 2-0 week, besting Norwalk by two points early in the week and then routing a solid Atlantic team by 32 on Friday. Freshman Lucy Scott has been a find, scoring 20 against the Trojans and leading the team with 13.5 PPG.
-Logan-Magnolia (3-0): A dominant 3-0 week for the Panthers, which showed they can win in a number of ways. They rolled Missouri Valley (73-29), won a defensive struggle with Fremont-Mills (32-21) and then lived in-between in a victory over Audubon (47-38). Emilie Thompson is off to a hot start to her senior season with 17.2 points per game.
-Paton-Churdan (3-0): The Rolling Valley Conference team, Paton-Churdan was perfect with dominant wins over West Central Valley (64-43), West Harrison (62-38) and Woodbine (57-44). As expected, Danielle Hoyle has been dominant with 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.0 assists per game.
-Sidney (2-0): The Cowgirls had two tough tests this past week, taking down Fremont-Mills by 18 and St. Albert by seven. They’re now 5-0 against teams from Iowa and have been led by Avery Dowling’s hot shooting (13.2 PPG, 21/47 from 3).
-Treynor (2-0): Hard to ignore a quality statement win at home over AHSTW on Tuesday. The Cardinals won 50-35 behind 21 points from Clara Teigland. They followed with a workmanlike 61-19 rout of Riverside. A showdown with undefeated Underwood awaits tomorrow night.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams
-AHSTW (3-0): We start with the most impressive team of the week. The Vikings won at Treynor (76-73), handled Missouri Valley (69-37) and then got a buzzer-beating victory over St. Albert (63-60). Cole Scheffler did the honors in that final win while Raydden Grobe was unstoppable in Treynor (37 points).
-Ar-We-Va (3-0): Heck of a little stretch this week for the Rockets, which beat Coon Rapids-Bayard (50-44), Westwood (49-39) and Glidden-Ralston (52-34). They’ve now won four straight behind Will Ragaller (15.8 PPG) and Zach Schimmer (14.0 PPG).
-Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2-0): Two road trips in the MRC, two big wins. The Lynx won a tight defensive struggle with Sergeant Bluff-Luton (46-39) on Tuesday and then rolled over Sioux City West (82-46) on Friday. Josh Dix turned it on with 27 points against SBL and 31 against West.
-IKM-Manning (1-0): Their only game of the week came on Monday, and they were very impressive in rolling to a 48-27 win over a solid Exira/EHK team. They didn’t play the rest of the week and won’t play this week either due to an unfortunate tragedy in the district. I speak on behalf of KMA in sending our thoughts and deepest regards to the IKM-Manning community during this time.
-Murray (2-1): They were nearly as impressive in their loss to Ankeny Christian as they were in their two wins. The Mustangs were down by just one entering the fourth before running out of gas against a loaded ACA squad. They followed with a come-from-behind win over Lenox and a rout of Moulton-Udell to finish out their first half.
Point 3: The champs are here!
Here are the 42 champs from this past weekend…
-Jack Anderson, East Mills: East Mills had a nice day in Shenandoah on Saturday, and Anderson was the last of their four champs. He won the 285-pound title with a pair of wins by fall.
-Stevie Barnes, Underwood: Barnes has wrestled the best of the best in the early-going of the season, and it helped him win Saturday’s WIC championship at 126 pounds.
-Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley: He’s now 16-0 after winning the Western Iowa Conference championship at 106 pounds on Saturday in Underwood. And I believe they finally spelled his name right on TrackWrestling.
-Dakota Boswell, Central Decatur/Lamoni: Boswell won both of his matches by fall on Friday to take the 182-pound POI championship.
-Burton Brandt, Syracuse: Brandt moved to 17-0 with a dominant 182-pound championship at the Logan View Invitational on Saturday.
-Tegan Carson, Central Decatur/Lamoni: Another win at the POIs, Carson took the 195-pound championship.
-Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys: Impressive performance in the final for Cassady, who won 21-6 to take the 160-pound POI championship.
-Johnnie Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys: The sophomore 152-pounder was the POI champion in a quick fall of 22 seconds in the final.
-Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley: Clausen nabbed the 170-pound championship with a solid 12-4 major decision in the WIC championship round on Saturday.
-Corey Coleman, Treynor: Coleman kept his dominance going of the early season, winning the 195-pound WIC championship by fall and moving to 13-0.
-Eli Collins, AHSTW: Another freshman named Eli at a lower weight nabbed a WIC championship. Collins was the 113-pound champion.
-Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley: A competitive bracket that came down to a fall in 2:23 in landing Cooney this year’s 120-pound POI championship.
-Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas: Great battle in the 170-pound championship, and it was Dierking nabbing an 8-4 decision and the bracket at Friday’s POIs.
-Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center: Freeberg moved to a perfect 8-0 on his junior season, winning the 182-pound WIC title on Saturday in Underwood.
-Chris Gardner, Underwood: Gardner was impressive on Saturday in front of the home crowd, winning the 220-pound WIC championship by fall.
-Mizael Gomez, Bedford/Lenox: The junior won the 106-pound Pride of Iowa Conference championship on Friday.
-Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia: Another week, another championship for the dominant Lo-Ma junior. He’s now 15-0 after winning the 132-pound WIC championship.
-DJ Islas, East Union: The sophomore is back in this spot following a championship at 113 pounds at the POIs.
-Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas: A dominant performance for Jimenez helped the SEW standout win the 138-pound title.
-Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia: The big man from Lo-Ma nabbed the final title of the day for the WIC champions. Johnsen won the 285-pound conference title and is now 15-0 on the year.
-Daysha Jones, Louisville: The Louisville freshman won the 154-pound championship at the Platteview Girls Invitational on Saturday.
-Logan Jones, Central Decatur/Lamoni: Jones won a 7-2 decision in the 145-pound POI championship on Friday in Mount Ayr.
-Kyle Kesterson, Southwest Iowa: The Southwest Iowa junior had a strong showing at Johnson County Central’s Thunderbird Invitational, winning the 138-pound championship with a fall in the final.
-Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia: Maguire was the last of the back-to-back-to-back Lo-Ma champions on Saturday. Maguire won the 160-pound WIC title.
-Camren Mardesen, St. Albert: Mardesen picked up the championship at the Shenandoah Tournament on Saturday at 152 pounds.
-Dawson Marshall, Bedford/Lenox: Small bracket, but no small achievement for Marshall, who won the 220-pound POI championship in an 11-second pin.
-Cael McLaren, St. Albert: One of the top 170-pounders in the state, McLaren moved to 10-0 with a dominant showing in Shenandoah.
-Cadence Moyer, Nebraska City: One of two Neb City champs at Platteview’s girls tournament, Moyer won the 190-pound B championship.
-Ben O’Neill, St. Albert: O’Neill had a solid weekend in Shenandoah with a trio of wins by fall to take the 220-pound championship.
-Tyler Prokop, East Mills: Prokop won all five of his matches at Shenandoah’s Mustang Wrestling Tournament by fall to win the 138-pound championship.
-Cael Pulido, Atlantic-CAM: Pulido had three falls and one decision on Saturday in winning the 182-pound championship in Shenandoah.
-Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The second of back-to-back-to-back Lo-Ma champions at the WIC championships on Saturday. Briar is now 15-0 after winning the 152-pound title.
-Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia: The Lo-Ma sophomore took the 145-pound Western Iowa Conference title on Saturday in Underwood.
-Jace Rose, Riverside: The outstanding junior moved to 11-1 with an impressive performance that nabbed him the 120-pound WIC title on Saturday.
-Azaria Ruby, Nebraska City: Ruby was a winner on Saturday at the Platteview Girls Wrestling Invitational. Ruby took the 117-pound championship with a fall to finish the bracket.
-Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr: The Raiders were a little thin on Friday at the POIs, but Shaha was dominant on his way to winning the 132-pound championship.
-Jarryn Stephens, East Union: Another winner in the POI tournament from East Union, Stephens won the 126-pound championship by major decision.
-Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills: The second of back-to-back champs for East Mills, Stortenbecker moved to 10-0 and won the 145-pound championship in Shenandoah.
-Fred Veatch, Missouri Valley: Veatch moved to 13-4 and won the WIC’s 138-pound championship on Saturday.
-Keiren Watkins, Maryville: Watkins wins another individual championship this week, taking the 195-pound title in Shenandoah to move to 14-1.
-Devin Whipple, Bedford/Lenox: The last POI champion on Friday in Mount Ayr, Whipple took the 285-pound title with a 6-0 win by decision in the final.
-Jackson Wray, East Mills: Another win for the Wolverines in Shenandoah on Saturday, Wray moved to 16-1 with a win at 160.
Point 4: This week in bowling
Not a lot of bowling meets that were reported to us or to QuikStats/Varsity Bound this week, but here are the top five girls and guys series:
GIRLS
1. Sydney O’Neill, Harlan (391): O’Neill also broke a school record with a high game of 256.
2/3. Ally Johnson, Clarinda (381): Johnson also had the third-highest series of the week with a 376.
4. Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln (369)
5. Madison Horn, Harlan (361): Horn also had a series of 360 this past week.
BOYS
1. Chandler Scott, Thomas Jefferson (484)
2. Max Schuster, Thomas Jefferson (447)
3. Zayne Zwickel, Shenandoah (446)
4. Carter James, Abraham Lincoln (434)
5. Kyle Berkey, Red Oak (405)
Point 5: How to completely ruin one of the best things in the world….
This is written by college football. What a mess. I can’t even begin to put into words how little I care about the College Football Playoff. Sure, some of that might have to do with the fact that my team has not been in it — or even been close it. But there’s more than that.
For one, the CFP has had 11 different schools make the final four. For two, they continually give us matchups we do not want to see. Ohio State/Clemson figures to be good again (maybe?), but Notre Dame/Alabama is going to be just terrible. We already saw Notre Dame get their butts kicked in primetime. No need to see it again, frankly.
Number three, teams like Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina can go undefeated, be impressive in doing it and not even sniff the thing. I have very little interest in watching either of the CFP semifinals. The championship? Yeah, I’ll watch Alabama/Clemson like anybody else, but how tired is this getting?
Point 6: How to fix it!
Here’s how you fix it: Make teams earn their way in. Leading into this past weekend, the only talking points were why Iowa State didn’t deserve to be in the playoff and could Texas A&M (or a Group of Five team) somehow jump into the CFP. Boooooring.
Let’s take all the biased gabbing and narrative-making out of this and make teams earn it. How sweet would it have been if the winner of Iowa State/Oklahoma, Alabama/Florida, Notre Dame/Clemson, Oregon/USC and Ohio State/Northwestern games automatically punched their tickets to the CFP? It’s simple: If you win your conference, you’re in. And this has a second impact on the game, too, as the previous regular season is even more important.
There’s no need to talk about worthiness if you just tie your spot in a CFP to a conference championship. Win the league you’re in, and you’re going to be the talk of the nation. Now, we also need to have a Group of Five team in the playoff. So, the sixth and final spot in my College Football Playoff comes from one of those leagues.
Group of Five teams will need to eliminate one non-conference game, move their conference championships up one week and then the top two Group of Five teams from the collection of conference champions meet in a winner-goes-to-the-CFP game. How do we decide it? Computers! Not a committee. Use a BCS-style computer to decide the two teams and play it the same day as the Big Ten, Big 12, PAC 12, SEC and ACC championship games. Boom. It’s a CFP that is all about earning it.
Extra Point: Quote for the week
Empathy is about finding echoes of another person in yourself. -Mohsin Hamid
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.