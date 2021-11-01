(KMAland) -- The 11th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year has arrived. Here are Seven Points.
Point 1: Friday night’s winners
In case you missed it, there were plenty of KMAland football teams making moves and advancing on in the state or district playoffs — or the opposite. I’ve got words on all of them.
CAM 46 Fremont-Mills 20: Lane Spieker did Lane Spieker things with 196 yards passing, 327 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Afterwards, he gave big credit to his offensive line like the humble, selfless human being that is he. One more thought: Fremont-Mills’ coaching staff had the game plan to win that game, and the score does not necessarily tell how well it was executed. Hat tip to everyone involved.
Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14: This one got away from the Tigers, which were ahead 8-6 at one point. It hardly takes away from the season that they had, and to be sure, it was a dominant season led by one of KMAland’s best offensive line units in recent memory.
WACO 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 8: Kind of the same story as Lenox. Martensdale-St. Marys got off to a solid start, but then the snowball started to roll down the hill and it never stopped. It’s worth noting, though, the season the Blue Devils put together one year after losing a revolutionary senior class.
Audubon 63 Montezuma 14: Drive chart for Montezuma and their star quarterback Eddie Burgess in the first half:
3 plays, 8 yards (Punt)
3 plays, 6 yards (Punt)
6 plays, 65 yards (TD)
11 plays, 26 yards (downs)
3 plays, 2 yards (INT)
3 plays, -1 yard (Punt)
1 play, 0 yards (INT)
4 plays, -9 yards
Logan-Magnolia 34 Mount Ayr 7: Logan-Magnolia scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, and once you get down by two scores against the Panthers they make it very difficult for you to come back. Chalk up another 199 on the ground for Gavin Maguire, who is up to 1,506 on the year. That’s eight straight wins for Coach Matt Straight’s club.
Woodbury Central 35 Southwest Valley 0: Big tip of the cap to Woodbury Central for this one. Impressive stuff. They did it how they’ve done it all year offensively (Dallas Kluender for 232 and 3 and Max McGill for 124 and 2), but to hold Southwest Valley down the way they did? That is some serious defense.
Underwood 35 Western Christian: Sometimes it might take them a quarter to feel the other team out, but Underwood eventually comes at you in waves. And then more waves and then more waves. They got 14 in the second quarter and 21 more in the third behind Alex Ravlin (272 yards passing, 3 TD), Joey Anderson (185 yards rushing, 2 TD) and a swarming defense (4.0 TFL, 2 turnovers).
Harlan 45 Ballard 0: Harlan’s wave started in the first quarter with 14 points and then continued with another 24 in the second. They wouldn’t need much more than cruise control in the second half. Teagon Kasperbauer had 230 passing and four touchdowns, including three to Connor Frame, who had 118 yards receiving on five grabs. And the defense was solid in keeping the Bombers from doing much of anything.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 Algona 14: This was 30-0 at the half thanks to a 23-point second period. Tyler Smith completed 18 of 22 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 94 with two scores. Just another night at the ball field.
Lewis Central 46 Spencer 14: Probably my most impressive win of the night. The Titans raced out to an early lead and then just stepped on Spencer’s throats the rest of the night. This is a Tigers bunch that probably thought they could have some success after Winterset’s strong output. However, Ethan LeMaster (5.5 tackles, 4.0 TFL) and company had other ideas. Did a switch just get flipped?
Mound City 38 Albany 28: The Panthers avenged an earlier loss to Albany behind the three-headed monster of Brendan Tubbs (140 rushing), Wil Young (135 receiving) and William Rother (135 passing, 43 rushing, 5 total TD).
North Andrew 50 Nodaway Valley 36: As many expected, Nodaway Valley was able to keep themselves the game, but could they finish? North Andrew was the finisher here, rushing for 348 yards in the process. Braxton Linville — just a freshman — had 188 of that and added 133 passing with five total touchdowns.
Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13: It wasn’t easy, and it didn’t figure to be that way without their star running back Christian Meneses operating at full abilities. Still, the Blue Devils moved to 10-0 thanks to Ethan Walker’s kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half and a strong defensive performance. Walker also finished with 114 yard on 19 carries to fill in for the ailing Meneses.
Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central: Another first round win that didn’t figure to be easy, and it wasn’t. The Bluejays picked up their 10th straight win of the year by exacting a little revenge on Adams Central, which eliminated them from the playoffs a year ago. Yards were hard to come by, but sophomore Dane Jacobsen made enough plays under center, completing 13 of 16 tosses for 132 yards and two scores.
Wahoo 24 Auburn 13: Auburn had their season come to a finish with a tough loss to Wahoo. The game started with all kinds of offense, but it ended up being a big night for the defense of Wahoo and Trent Hallowell, who had three interceptions. He also had a 35-yard touchdown reception for the 2019 champs.
Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36: Cross County was ridiculously impressive in going on the road for a dominant win over the undefeated Indians. To be more specific, senior Carter Seim was ridiculously impressive with 312 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. It is worth mentioning Hunter Mortimer did have one final Hunter Mortimer-like performance with 134 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20: Make it 10 in a row for the Knights, which advanced on to the state quarterfinals with a dominant win. It was a typical Blake Miller kind of performance, throwing for 218 yards and rushing for 152 while accounting for EIGHT total touchdowns. Yeesh.
Johnson-Brock 40 Riverside 22: The No. 12 seed is moving into the round of eight. Johnson-Brock went on the road, played a little afternoon/early evening game and then came home with a solid win. Caleb Fossenbarger threw for 92 yards, rushed for 119 and had four offensive touchdowns accounted for in the victory. Now, they get a home game.
Kenesaw 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 56: Well, Nebraska has their system, but any system that puts Falls City Sacred Heart as the No. 10 seed and on the road against the top-ranked team (and No. 7 seed) in the state is….questionable. The toughest part for the Irish is that they appeared to be in solid control of the game with a 38-22 halftime lead. Kenesaw has quite the running back in Tyson Denkert, who rushed for 360 yards and seven touchdowns on 55(!!!) carries.
Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44: Unbelievable game with so many game-changing plays in the final couple minutes. The last of those game-changing plays was a blocked two-point after. In 6-man, if you didn’t know, an extra point is worth two. Sterling scored with just seconds remaining, but then their 2-point kick was blocked to finish the game. Ugh.
Point 2: The next round of the playoffs
Here’s a look at the next round of the playoffs for KMAland football programs — and some thoughts on them all.
Newell-Fonda (9-1) at CAM, Anita (10-0): One more test for the CAM Cougars to try and get over the hump and into the state semifinals. They’ve proven all year that they are among the best teams in the state — if not THE best — but it’s all about this one. Can they get past one of the most perennially successful programs in 8P?
Audubon (9-1) at WACO, Wayland (10-0): Nothing figures to be easy, but it’s worth noting that Audubon might have a bit of a cleaner matchup than CAM. Of course, the Cougars get to be at home and don’t have to drive three hours on Thursday night. Still, they will be solid favorites to get back to Cedar Falls.
Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1): Rematch! Woodbury Central edged past the Panthers 18-13 back in the second week of the season. It was a game that the Panthers led for most of the way, and it was a game that set them on a run of eight consecutive wins. Make it nine, and it’s back to the Dome.
West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0): Last year, Underwood had to face the tall task of working through Van Meter to get to the Dome. The other option wouldn’t have been any easier (OABCIG). This year, they are the OABCIG of the 1A bracket. Van Meter is still the Van Meter. One more W.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0): This is also a rematch from earlier this year. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley imposed their will in the first half during a 35-10 win. They outscored the Warriors 35-3 in that half. Did SBL find something in the second half, or did BHRV just cruise on home? We’ll see.
Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0): Any chance someone puts a scare into Harlan ahead of a Dome trip? Nevada was an eight-point winner this past week over the same ADM team that Harlan beat by four touchdowns. It doesn’t always work out that way, but the Cyclones will be big faves again.
Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1): And one final rematch among KMAland programs in the state quarterfinals. The Titans lost 14-9 on a goal-line stand in the final seconds. They also had a touchdown taken off the board in the five-point loss. They haven’t lost since while Indianola lost to a Norwalk team that LC handled. Figure that one out. Either way, this is going to be some kind of doozy of a game.
Mound City (5-5) at Worth County (9-0): Last we saw of Worth County, they were routing Stanberry by 60 points. They’ve hit a brand new stride, and they sure hope a week off didn’t change that. Mound City, by the way, avenged an earlier loss to Albany this past Friday evening. You may have read that already.
Stanberry (5-3) at South Holt (7-2): Both teams are on streaks. Stanberry lost their final three games of the regular season while South Holt has ripped off six straight victories. Of course, Stanberry’s losses have come against the who’s who of the top of Missouri 8P. They actually may have welcomed a week off after the tough finish and gauntlet of opponents.
North Andrew (6-4) at Platte Valley (7-2): Platte Valley made a big leap to the No. 2 seed in the bracket thanks to their week nine win over East Atchison. That shocked the house for sure, and now they will look to keep it going against a North Andrew team that can put up large amounts of yardage on the ground in a short time. This should be really fun.
Rock Port (6-3) at East Atchison (8-1): It was all East Atchison earlier this year in a 48-0 rout that was called halftime. Things change, though, in rematches, and we will see if the Jays are able to find the same kind of formula Platte Valley did in the final week of the regular season.
Skutt Catholic (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0): Will Christian Meneses be healthy? Tough to know or tough to say or tough to believe. That’s all to say we really don’t know, and it’s going to be another tough battle for the Blue Devils. The good thing is that they are getting used to just finding ways to win no matter who is playing.
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2): Ashland-Greenwood has the perfect mix of a diverse rushing attack, an efficient quarterback and a splendid defense. Now, they must take it on the road against Abram Scholting and Pierce. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,639 yards and rushed for 444 on the season. It’ll hardly be an easy task.
Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at Cross County (9-1): Cross County’s Carter Seim had some kind of individual performance against one area undefeated team in the last round. Now, Lourdes Central Catholic must find a way to slow him down. One thing they do have is a more high-octane offensive attack that should be able to keep up nicely with the Cougars’ offense.
Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2): The No. 12 vs. the No. 13 in the final eight of the D2 playoffs. Johnson-Brock now gets a home game against a team that lost pretty handily to the team (Riverside) they just beat kind of handily. But…sports doesn’t work like that. I may have said that before. Still, you have to love having a senior quarterback at the height of his powers on your home field.
Point 3: State volleyball teams from KMAland
I will have more on four of these five teams in the coming days, but it’s worth writing about the five KMAland schools that are still playing volleyball in the state tournament this week.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: One of the proudest volleyball programs in the state of Iowa is back in Cedar Rapids for the first time in four years. The Crusaders needed an upset win at Lewis Central to get there, but this is a very young team that should take plenty from this experience for future use.
Elmwood-Murdock: For the first time in seven years and the fourth time in school history, Elmwood-Murdock is in the state tournament. The Knights played in one of the toughest subdistricts, lost and then still found their way to a district final and the state tournament (just like two other teams in that subdistrict). One of the teams — Mead — is the first round opponent. If the D1 No. 7 seeded Knights can spring the upset it would be their first state tournament win.
Falls City Sacred Heart: The top-seeded Irish are back in the D2 state tournament for a 13th time and a fourth consecutive year. Last year’s third-place finisher is almost completely intact from last year, and it’s led by senior star Erison Vonderschmidt. They will open with an Exeter-Milligan team they handled at the MUDECAS Tournament earlier this year. Sacred Heart is coached by Treynor alum Emma (Fiene) Ebel.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors are making their eighth state tournament appearance and their fifth straight. It’s also their sixth in the last seven years after going in 1983 and 1985 and then not again until 2015. It’s a normal thing now for the Warriors to be in Cedar Rapids, and they will start with Sheldon tomorrow. There is some familiarity between the two NW Iowa schools with Sheldon winning in two sets at the LeMars Invitational all the way back on September 11th.
Syracuse: Syracuse makes their 14th state tournament appearance, their second in a row and their third in the last four. The Rockets are 28-1 and have won 13 straight matches after a 15-0 start to the season. Their opponent in the first round is Columbus Lakeview in a 4/5 matchup that is a rematch from last year when Lakeview won in three, including a 30-28 final set.
Tri-Center: The Trojans are in the Class 1A field and will play in their third state tournament. They are the No. 8 seed, but much like St. Albert last year, they are a well-tested 8 seed. They’ve played a schedule against larger classes all year and likely won’t be too surprised with anything they see in Cedar Rapids. It is worth noting, though, their opponent — Burlington Notre Dame — is the defending champion and returned A LOT.
Point 4: KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series information
Hey, the KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is back after a one-year hiatus, although we are counting last year as happening since we had rosters set and everything.
So, this is the fifth KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series, and it will be held this upcoming Sunday, November 7th at the Glenwood High School at 2:00. We’ve got six fantastic coaches vying for one big trophy, and there are 48 girls all signed up and ready to play.
Check out the rosters and rundown linked here.
Point 5: Tips of the cap
My family: Pretty big weekend of sports for your boy here, so a big tip of the cap to my family for putting up with my nervous pacing and maybe a little screaming and yelling at inopportune times of the night. I appreciate you all.
Anybody that can last: Tip of the cap to anybody that can last through an entire World Series game, especially those that don’t have a rooting interest. Dang, those games go on and on and on. Maybe move that first pitch up an hour so people can stay awake?
Mike McCarthy: Tip of the cap to the much maligned and always criticized Dallas Cowboys head coach. Going back to his time as the Green Bay head coach, he always has his team ready to play no matter who is available. Who could have thought Cooper Rush would come into Minneapolis on a Sunday night and outplay Kirk Cousins? Mike McCarthy, probably.
Eddie Rosario: I’m still tipping my cap to this dude, especially since he went ahead and gave himself his own nickname. Here’s to Super Rosario.
Coaching carousel: Tip of the cap to the coaching carousel that is going to get rolling in Nebraska. There’s just no way Scott Frost can survive a 3-9 or even 4-8 season, and that’s exactly where it’s heading. One name not on any potential Nebraska head coaching list: Brian Ferentz. Whoof. I can’t recall ever seeing a worse coordinated offense.
That’s it for the TOTC this week. My head is pounding and the sand is running out in the hourglass.
Point 6: This week in coverage
This looks like fun.
Tuesday, November 2nd
FM: Class 1A State Volleyball Quarterfinal -- Tri-Center vs. Burlington Notre Dame, 6:00 PM (Derek Martin)
Thursday, November 4th
AM: Iowa Class 8-Player State Football Quarterfinal — Newell-Fonda at CAM, Anita, 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert & Todd Jacobson)
FM: Iowa Class 8-Player State Football Quarterfinal — Audubon at WACO, Wayland, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Friday, November 5th
AM: Iowa Class 1A State Football Quarterfinal — West Sioux at Underwood, 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert & John Tiarks)
FM: Missouri Class 8-Player District Football First Round — Rock Port at East Atchison, 7:00 PM (Ethan Hewett & Luke Cox)
Stream1: Iowa Class 4A State Football Quarterfinal — Lewis Central at Indianola, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Stream2: Nebraska Class B State Football Quarterfinal — Skutt Catholic at Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny & Brian Bertini)
AM & FM: Keast Auto Center High School Football Scoreboard Show to 11:00 (Derek Martin)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. -Oscar Wilde
