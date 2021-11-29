(KMAland) -- We are moving right into Week 15 of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and you know that means? It means that competition in all winter sports are about to get started, and it means….Seven Points.
Today’s Seven Points is a wrap-up of the fall sports season in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Yes, it’s the 2021-22 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup Part I!
Point 1: The KMA Sports Hawkeye Conference Cup turns 10!
This is the 10th year I have put together the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. Glenwood is the defending champion and has won four of the past six years. The full list of previous winners:
2020-21: Glenwood
2019-20: Lewis Central
2018-19: Glenwood
2017-18: Lewis Central
2016-17: Glenwood
2015-16: Glenwood
2014-15: Creston
2013-14: Harlan
2012-13: Harlan
Point 2: Football, football, football
You folks like football, right? There were some pretty dang good teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference this year. It’s always difficult to put together the points standings here since the league has Class A, 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools. These standings are based on my analysis and BCMoore Rankings, which I use as a tool to rank the teams. This is the one spot where human error and/or bias can come into play in these standings.
1 – Harlan (13-0): There should be no argument here. Harlan won the state championship and beat the next-best Hawkeye Ten team in the opening game of the season to save us from any controversy. (11 points)
2 – Lewis Central (11-2): The Titans lost to Harlan in the opening week, they fell to Indianola in the third week and then they never lost again. They’re the 2021 Class 4A champs today, tomorrow and forever. (10 points)
3 – Glenwood (4-5): The Rams are in the No. 3 spot in my book. They lost to Indianola, Harlan, Winterset, Lewis Central and Dallas Center-Grimes. That’s a state quarterfinalist, a state semifinalist and two champions. (9 points)
4 – Creston (6-3): This could have easily been them in the No. 3 position, but I went with Glenwood based on their schedule and their BCMoore rankings (158.15 to 153.98). Glenwood beat Atlantic by more than Creston did, but the Panthers played Winterset a bit closer. It wasn’t an easy call. Creston had a very good team, and I think they will be even better in 2022 and 2023. (8 points)
5 – Clarinda (4-5): The Cardinals played Creston in the opening week of the season, falling 18-6. Otherwise, they were 2-0 against Hawkeye Ten teams and have the next-highest ranking on BCMoore (145.99). (7 points)
6 – Kuemper Catholic (4-5): The Knights beat Atlantic by 34 in their only Hawkeye Ten game of the year. Outside of that, they lost to Logan-Magnolia (9-2), Greene County (8-2), Treynor (6-3), Underwood (10-1) and Western Christian (4-6). Pretty tough slate. Their 142.85 BCMoore Ranking is just ahead of the next team. (6 points)
7 – Denison-Schleswig (3-6): The Monarchs lost their only Hawkeye Ten game (to Creston), but they had a nice win over Carroll and played in that very difficult NW district again. Their 140.18 was the only remaining BCMoore Ranking above 127. (5 points)
8 – Atlantic (3-6): The Trojans moved up a class, almost lost an entire defense and had a new head coach this year. I would say the rebuild went well enough with a 1-4 mark against Hawkeye Ten foes. The losses were toe Glenwood, Kuemper, Harlan and Creston. (4 points)
9 – Red Oak (3-6): The Tigers were able to qualify for the state playoffs this season. They beat a winning team in Clarke to make sure they got there, and they have that 18-point win over Shenandoah. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (2-7): This is where I differ from the BCMoore Rankings. I think a healthy St. Albert team may have been able to take this spot or even the 9th spot, but I have to weigh the season as a whole. Shenandoah won one more game, and they beat a playoff team in Nodaway Valley. (2 points)
11 – St. Albert (1-7): It was a tough season for the Falcons, which saw them go three weeks without scoring before a game-winning field goal against Sidney gave them their only victory of the season. Giving AHSTW and Riverside two very tough games during the course of the season gives me pause in putting them this low, but Shenandoah’s win over a playoff team is the tiebreaker. (1 point)
Point 3: Volleyball!
All right, no more opinions allowed. This is the order in which they finished. Once in a while I might have to step in and break a tie, but let’s see what this looks like:
1 – Glenwood (10-0): An undefeated conference record, 36 total wins and another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. (11 points)
2 – Red Oak (9-1): The Tigers just continue to battle for the top of the league no matter who they have or who graduates. (10 points)
3 – Kuemper Catholic (7-3): The Knights are one of three teams in the conference that finished 7-3. They get this spot based on the fact that they were the only team to NOT get swept in the trio of meetings. (9 points)
4 – St. Albert (7-3): The Falcons swept Lewis Central and were swept by Kuemper Catholic. Their set differential was an even 0, and they get the edge thanks to that sweep over LC. (8 points)
5 – Lewis Central (7-3): Lewis Central was the only team that won among these three teams without sweeping them. Now, it is worth noting that they made it further than any Hawkeye Ten team in the postseason, but that’s not what we’re measuring here. But…yeah, Coach Mike Bond did a heck of a job improving this team throughout the season. (7 points)
6 – Atlantic (5-5): This is a Trojans program that continues to rise up the conference standings. They’re taking it one step at a time, moving from No. 7 last year up to No. 6, but they’re moving up. And that’s good. (6 points)
7 – Clarinda (4-6): How about the Cardinals going from 1-9 last year to 4-6 this year? That’s a nice step for new coach Jess Doyle and her team. (5 points)
8 – Harlan (3-7): The Cyclones are a bit of a surprise down this low, but they did lose a really, really good senior class from a team that went 7-3 and finished fourth last year. (4 points)
9 – Creston (2-8): Creston’s record dropped a number from last year, but they stay put in the No. 9 position. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (1-9): Shenandoah beat Denison-Schleswig to open the Hawkeye Ten season, and that allows them to move out of No. 11 up a spot with a very young team. I’d expect them to keep moving. (2 points)
11 – Denison-Schleswig (0-10): The Monarchs were 3-7 and at No. 8 last year, but they were among the teams in the conference with the biggest losses to graduation. (1 point)
Here’s an update on the standings through two sports:
1 – Glenwood (20 points)
2 – Lewis Central (17 points)
3t – Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (15 points)
5 – Red Oak (13 points)
6 – Clarinda (12 points)
7 – Creston (11 points)
8 – Atlantic (10 points)
9 – St. Albert (9 points)
10 – Denison-Schleswig (6 points)
11 – Shenandoah (4 points)
Point 4: Girl’s Cross Country
These standings are based purely on the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
1 – Harlan (55 points): The Cyclones scored two points better than they did at last season’s meet, and it allowed them to jump from the runner-up to the champion. (11 points)
2 – Glenwood (59 points): Last year’s champ was just four points away from another one. However, they still had a pretty dang good season that ended at the state meet (along with Harlan). (10 points)
3 – Clarinda (84 points): Another state qualifier, Clarinda moved from the No. 10 spot and no team score to the No. 3 position. Their coach should be honored as the coach of the year or something. Oh, wait…she was! (9 points)
4 – Atlantic (103 points): The Trojans were third and had 75 points last season, but they did graduate Taylor McCreedy. (8 points)
5 – St. Albert (140 points): The Saintes also were one of the two teams without a team score last season, and they only garnered one point in this exercise last season. Another big mover. (7 points)
6 – Creston (172 points): The Panthers were fourth last season and scored 114 points, but they waved goodbye to the two-time conference champion. (6 points)
7 – Denison-Schleswig (208 points): The Monarchs made a good move up the standings, jumping from No. 9 to No. 7 and bettered their team score by 25 points. (5 points)
8 – Kuemper Catholic (210 points): The Knights end up in the same spot as last year, but they did improve their score by 11 points. (4 points)
9 – Lewis Central (221 points): The Titans took a little hit, moving from No. 5 to No. 9. They had 120 points last year. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (239 points): The Fillies also move down from No. 6 to No. 10. They had 159 points scored last season. (2 points)
11 – Red Oak (268 points): The Tigers went from No. 7 to No. 11 and scored 185 points at the conference meet last season. (1 point)
Updated standings:
1 – Glenwood (30 points)
2 – Harlan (26 points)
3 – Clarinda (21 points)
4 – Lewis Central (20 points)
5 – Kuemper Catholic (19 points)
6 – Atlantic (18 points)
7 – Creston (17 points)
8 – St. Albert (16 points)
9 – Red Oak (14 points)
10 – Denison-Schleswig (11 points)
11 – Shenandoah (6 points)
Point 5: Boy’s Cross Country
Second verse, same as the first as it pertains to cross country. This is purely based on the conference meet.
1 – Glenwood (52 points): The Rams do it again, holding down the first spot and they even improved their team score from 63 to 52. (11 points)
2 – Lewis Central (71 points): The Titans also were in the No. 2 position last season when they scored 70 points. (10 points)
3 – Kuemper Catholic (111 points): The Knights jump up two positions and improve their team score from 137 to 111. (9 points)
4 – St. Albert (134 points): St. Albert also moves up from No. 7 last season, improving their team score from 161 to 134. (8 points)
5 – Clarinda (145 points): Clarinda was right in this area last year, but they do improve by one spot and by two points. (7 points)
6 – Shenandoah (152 points): Shenandoah is the most-improved team from last season. They were No. 10 at the conference meet last season, and they moved their team score all the way from 238 to 152. (6 points)
7 – Atlantic (170 points): Atlantic took a little bit of a tumble after the graduation of the conference champion. They go from No. 3 to No. 7 and from 77 points to 170. (5 points)
8 – Denison-Schleswig (182 points): The Monarchs are all about consistency. They were No. 8 last year, but they did improve their team score by 10 points. (4 points)
9 – Harlan (213 points): The Cyclones went from No. 4 to No. 9 and from 122 points to 213. (3 points)
10 – Red Oak (235 points): The Tigers drop from No. 9 to No. 10 and had 198 points last year. (2 points)
11 – Creston (237 points): Creston did post a team score this year, but they do stay in the same position. (1 point)
Point 6: Final Fall Standings
Here are the final standings for the first portion of our four-leg KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup race.
1 – Glenwood (41 points): The Rams were right here last year and also had 41 points. So, they’re right on track. Actually, their lead is by seven more points than it was last year.
2 – Lewis Central (30 points): The Titans had 34 points and were in third at this point last year.
3 – Harlan (29 points): The Cyclones had 39 points and were in second at this stage last year.
4t – Clarinda (28 points): The Cardinals are the highest riser from last season, moving from a tie for 18th and 16 points to where they are now.
4t – Kuemper Catholic (28 points): Kuemper was in fifth and had 23 points last year at this very moment.
6 – St. Albert (24 points): St. Albert improved their total points (up from 20), stay put at No. 6 and are on their own rather than tied like they were last season.
7 – Atlantic (23 points): The Trojans fall from No. 4 to No. 7 and lost seven points from where they were last year at this time.
8 – Creston (18 points): The Panthers were tied for eighth last year, and they had 16 points at this time.
9 – Red Oak (16 points): The Tigers were locked in a tie for sixth at this time last season, but they did have 20 points at the time.
10 – Denison-Schleswig (15 points): The Monarchs have one less point than they did at this time last year when they were tied for eighth.
11 – Shenandoah (12 points): The Fillies/Mustangs improved their total points from 11 to 12. However, they are right where they were at this time last year.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
The toughest part of working up the ladder is fighting through the crowd at the bottom. –Unknown
