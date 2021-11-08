(KMAland) -- We are moving into Week 12 of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and I made a promise to the man upstairs to give you Seven Points every Monday during the year.
Sure, I’ve already written KMAland Volleyball Conference Awards and a Western Iowa Conference girls basketball preview, but I made a promise!
Point 1: The fearsome foursome
The fearsome foursome was a pretty fearsome group that played along a dominant defensive line for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s and 1970s. But this fearsome foursome is CAM, Audubon, Harlan and Lewis Central. The remaining four teams in KMAland Iowa. Over these next three points, I’m previewing their matchups.
Point 2: Audubon and CAM
Or CAM and Audubon. Whichever you want to play it, these two 8P District 10 teams have been incredible all season long. The only loss among them is when CAM beat Audubon in a classic 58-42 game early in the year.
CAM is the No. 1 ranked team in the BCMoore Rankings, and they are significantly ahead of the rest of the class. They would be at least a 16+-point favorite against anybody else in those rankings. They’ve averaged 64.55 points (1st) and allowed just 14.18 (3rd) against the fifth-ranked schedule. Their 51-point domination in the state quarterfinal of Newell-Fonda was downright scary. Yet, in my opinion, the biggest threat to them is….
Audubon. The Wheelers are No. 4 in the BCMoore Rankings. They’ve played the state’s toughest schedule and had to beat two undefeated teams – Montezuma and WACO – on the road to get here. They’ve scored 51 points per game (6th) and allowed 21.73 (9th). And they have something that Remsen St. Mary’s and Easton Valley – the other two teams left in 8P – don’t have. They’ve seen the Cougars. They know what it looks and feels like. There’s familiarity. It doesn’t mean they will win on Wednesday, but it means they won’t be surprised with anything they see.
Point 3: Harlan
Ohhhh Harlan. They are back at the Dome for the 3,542nd time in school history, and this one would compare pretty favorably with the 3,541 before it. They have been downright dominant all season save for their 36-29 win over Lewis Central (another member of the fearsome foursome) to open the season. They don’t have to worry about playing Lewis Central anymore.
They’ve averaged 51.45 points per game (1st in 3A) and allowed just 10.18 (2nd), and they’ve played against the 14th-ranked schedule in the class. They can throw, they can run and they’ve allowed zero points in their last four games. They are a 10.68 favorite against Humboldt on Saturday, and I would be a bit surprised if they didn’t cover that. They’ve been covering all season long. Why would they stop now? Especially with all the experience many members of this team have in this scenario (the Dome).
Point 4: Lewis Central
The Titans are back to the Dome, and they are looking really, really scary. They entered the season with all kinds of Division I talent, but they were hardly a finished product early in the season as they matched up with one of the most challenging non-district schedules in recent memory.
Lewis Central played Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola in non-district play before embarking on a dominant run through their district. They got a great push from Winterset in the final week of the regular season, and that led to a challenge from the Titans coaching staff. They challenged them to turn it up a notch for the postseason, and….well, it worked.
The 46-16 win over Spencer was not that close, and it was definitely that impressive. Then they followed by avenging one of their two losses by taking a 35-21 win over and at Indianola. They’re averaging 40.64 points (1st in 4A) and allowing just 18.00 (1st), they’ve won seven in a row and they’ve played the fifth-toughest schedule in 4A. With North Scott ousted, are they favorite to win their first state championship. The answer is yes, although the Waverly-Shell Rock game will hardly be easy.
Point 5: Tips of the cap
Times for some weekly tips of the cap…
KMAland Volleyball Seniors – Tip of the cap to all the KMAland volleyball seniors that competed in our 5th Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series. I feel like I put the least amount of time I’ve ever put in on preparing for this, and it went as smooth as it ever has. I guess we’ve got to the point where the thing just runs itself, and I have many, many, many people to thank for this, including the 49 seniors that agreed to play, the six coaches and their assistants, Glenwood’s Jeff Bissen and Brian Bertini, Ryan Matheny, Trevor and Gentry Maeder, my wife Morgan, all the fans and parents that came out and KMA for giving me the green light on this project five years ago.
The wild and weird NFL – You never cease to amaze me, NFL. As I was checking scores yesterday after the event, I was shocked – SHOCKED! – with some of the results. Like, how did the Broncos completely dominate the Cowboys? Or how did the Giants beat the Raiders? Or how did the Chiefs get out-gained by the Packers with Jordan Love? Or how did the Jaguars beat the Bills? Or what the heck was Matthew Stafford doing last night? And on and on and on. You’re wild and weird, NFL. And I tip my cap to you.
Nebraska & the hope meter – Nebraska just wants to keep giving their fans this glimmer of hope every single week only to shut the dang light off every single time. They leave you believing they should have won every…single….game they played. It’s maddening, and there’s just nothing I can do but tip my cap to their consistency.
Kirk Ferentz & the hook – Kirk Ferentz finally did it. He finally pulled his long lost son Spencer Petras. Is there no relation there? I figured that was the only way he continued to run him out there (you know, like, how the offensive coordinator still has a job). It was a much needed move, and it brought a spark to the offense. Sure, they only scored 17 points, and they could have easily lost the game after they went dive-dive-dive-punt. But it was better than a 12-6 loss, which is what it likely would have been if Petras stayed in the game. Tip of the cap, Kirk.
Clowning the ‘Horns – Iowa State exploded in the second half and just completely annihilated future SEC cellar dweller Texas on Saturday. I’m always up for any clowning of the Longhorns, and this is exactly what that was. Tip of the cap on that. Now, let’s try to avoid silly losses to the West Virginias of the world. That’s not five-star culture.
Point 6: This week in sports coverage
Check out this schedule. It’s not usually this busy during this week of the season, but we have the fearsome foursome!
Wednesday, November 10th
FM: Iowa Class 8-Player State Football Semifinal at Cedar Falls -- CAM vs. Audubon, 10:00 AM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Thursday, November 11th
FM: Iowa Class 4A State Football Semifinal at Cedar Falls — Lewis Central vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Friday, November 12th
KMAX-Stream: Missouri Class 1 District Football Semifinal — East Atchison at Platte Valley, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Casey Martin)
Saturday, November 13th
AM: Iowa Class 3A State Football Semifinal at Cedar Falls — Harlan vs. Humboldt, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Tom Moore)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Winners are not people who never fail but people who never quit.
Believe that one.
