(KMAland) -- Week 17 of the 2020-21 sports calendar year is officially here, and we’ve managed to not shut completely down. That’s worth crowing about, and it’s worth writing about.
Seven Points.
Point 1: Five impressive girls basketball teams
-Creston: The Panthers were all kinds of dominant against some pretty good teams this week. They beat Grand View Christian by 32, St. Albert by 24 and Atlantic by 14. The last of those was a road win over a Trojans team they had narrowly beat at home a little earlier in the year.
-Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: We knew the Spartans were going to be very good this year, but this was a particularly impressive week. They handled two pretty solid teams in the Rolling Valley, beating Paton-Churdan by 38 and Woodbine by 43. Yeesh.
-Fremont-Mills: The Knights entered a tough week where a split would have been considered a good performance. Well, instead it was great. They beat East Mills handily on Tuesday and then edged past East Atchison on Thursday. Statement week.
-Mount Ayr: The Raiderettes found a way. They edged past Lenox in a tight battle with a veteran Tigers group before a nice 12-point road win over a Southeast Warren squad that was previously unbeaten.
-Shenandoah: Anytime you can beat your two chief rivals it’s a big week. The Fillies beat Red Oak and Clarinda this week, and Ava Wolf was monstrous. She had 22 and 18 vs. the Tigers and 14 and 16 against the Cardinals.
Point 2: Five impressive boys basketball teams
-Boyer Valley: Domination. The Bulldogs had no issues with West Monona (68-37) and Glidden-Ralston (69-38) and are now 4-0 heading into a big three-game week with plenty of tests.
-Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: The Spartans took down my highest-ranked Rolling Valley team, Woodbine, by 10 points on Friday evening. They also had a 17-point win over Paton-Churdan earlier in the week. This is a team on the rise come Thursday.
-Glenwood: The Rams had a couple tests come to town this past week, and they passed them both. They beat Denison-Schleswig by six on Tuesday and then held off Clarinda in overtime on Friday night. More importantly, I think, they won against Clarinda without Ryan Blum being other-worldly. Big performances from Caden Johnson (24 points) and Silas Bales (21).
-Riverside: A 2-0 week for the Bulldogs! They beat IKM-Manning by three before a 35-point win over Heartland Christian. As they try to grow the program, it’s important to have advancement weeks like this. The victory over the Wolves, by the way, was their first in 14 tries since the advent of QuikStats/Varsity Bound.
-Underwood: This is the most impressive week. The Eagles had barely even practiced heading into the week, yet they beat Missouri Valley by 28, preseason WIC co-favorite Tri-Center by 14 and Audubon by 12. Great, great, GREAT week.
Point 3: The champs are here!
This is what the weekly rundown of individual tournament wrestling champions will be called from here on out. Here are the 24 names of those that took home brackets this weekend:
-Westin Allen, Underwood: Allen is off to an outstanding start to the season, winning each of his first 10 matches. His most recent was a technical fall victory to win the 132-pound title at the Arena Sports Academy Invitational.
-Alex Ausdemore, Tri-Center: Ausdemore closed out a dominant showing at the Kingsbury Invitational in Mapleton by nabbing a fall in 52 seconds to win the 285-pound title.
-Eli Beccera, Missouri Valley: Say hello to the real deal. The Missouri Valley freshman 106-pounder was a champion at a very tough Arena Sports Academy Invitational on Saturday. Anytime you win in a bracket where an Ayala is wrestling, you’ve done something.
-Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley: Breheny moved to a perfect 9-0 with a nice run through the 126-pound bracket at the Lenox Invitational on Saturday.
-Carson Burhenne, Treynor: Burhenne was one of four Treynor individual champions in Lenox on Saturday. It helped the Cardinals win the team championship. Burhenne’s win came at 152 pounds.
-Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley: Calkins grabbed a Lenox Invitational championship of his own on Saturday, winning at 220 pounds and moving to 9-2.
-Tegan Carson, Central Decatur: A hometown win for the hometown kid. The junior won his home Dan Christensen Invitational at 182 pounds, closing it out with a 6-1 decision at 195.
-Duncan Clark, Treynor: Another Treynor winner, Clark moved to a perfect 10-0 on his way to winning the 145-pound bracket. He wasn’t tested all weekend.
-Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley: That young man with two Ls in his name has not taken a single one yet this year. He’s now 12-0 after winning the 120-pound championship at the Lenox Invitational.
-Jake Cox, Bedford/Lenox: Two tournaments, two wins for Cox, who moved to 7-0 and won the 170-pound title at Lenox on Saturday.
-Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr: Another championship for Ehlen, who moved to 12-0 with a 145-pound championship at Central Decatur’s Dan Christensen Invitational. His final win was an 8-2 decision.
-Ethan Emmick, Sioux City West: Emmick was the champion in the 145-pound bracket at the Sibley-Ocheyedan Invitational. The senior is now 9-1 on the year.
-Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center: Freeberg moved to a perfect 6-0 on Friday evening, capturing a 9-3 decision to take the 182-pound championship at Maple Valley’s Kingsbury Invitational.
-Jadyn Friedrichs, Sioux City East: The Sioux City East freshman captured a 106-pound championship at the MVAOCOU Kingsbury Invitational on Friday.
-DJ Islas, East Union: The Eagles were led by the sophomore at 113 pounds, who won by a 10-7 decision in the championship at the Lenox Invitational.
-Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Joines moved to a perfect 11-0 in winning the 170-pound bracket at Saturday’s Arena Sports Academy Invitational.
-Andrew Kennan, Bedford/Lenox: The junior battled deep into his 160-pound championship before nabbing a fall in 5:17 to take the Lenox Invitational bracket.
-Danny Kinsella, Treynor: The first of the four Treynor champions on Saturday, Kinsella – a freshman – won the 138-pound bracket in Lenox.
-Dalton Kitzman, Bedford/Lenox: The freshman 132-pounder was a winner at the Lenox Invitational on Saturday, taking the championship with a 6-2 decision.
-Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr: The Mount Ayr sophomore followed up a championship from Ehlen with one of his own at 152 pounds. He’s now 12-0 thanks to a fall in 2:18 to clinch the bracket.
-Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley: The best Maeder I know won a battle of freshmen in the 106-pound championship at the Lenox Invitational. It was a fall in 2:49 that clinched the bracket.
-Vinney Pomerson, Sioux City East: Another win for the Black Raiders came from Pommerson – a junior at 132 pounds – who won at MVAOCOU.
-Keiren Watkins, Maryville: The lone Maryville champion in Lenox on Saturday, Watkins moved to 5-1 with a 15-2 major decision win in the 195-pound final.
-Logan Young, Treynor: The final Treynor champion in Lenox in both weight and by alphabetical order. Young won his 182-pound championship by fall in 5:22.
Point 4: This week in bowling
This week’s top five series among KMAland girls (reported to KMA or QuikStats/Varsity Bound):
-Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central: It was some week for Oden, who had a 475 series on Thursday against Denison-Schleswig. She also posted a 397 series early in the week and a 386 series at the Council Bluffs Holiday Tournament to tie for the championship.
-Madi Pulliam, Clarinda: Pulliam had a 409 on Thursday during an impressive win over Creston.
-Olivia Schiefen, LeMars: Schiefen and Oden ended up tying for the Holiday Tournament championship with their matching 386s.
-Bailey Maher, Shenandoah: Another Holiday Tournament score, Maher finished third with a 376 series.
-McKenna Rethmeier, Abraham Lincoln: And one final big series at the Holiday Tournament saw Rethmeier post a 368.
This week’s top five series among KMAland boys (reported to KMA or QuikStats/Varsity Bound):
-Josh Chavarria, Thomas Jefferson: A monster 471 series pushed Chavarria to the championship at the Holiday Tournament in Council Bluffs on Friday.
-Carter James, Abraham Lincoln: The dude has been on one all year, and he finished with a 466 early in the week.
-Evan White, St. Albert: Another big week for White, who finished with a 464 series at the Holiday Tournament in Council Bluffs on Friday.
-Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig: Segebart was outstanding on Thursday in a dual with Lewis Central, finishing with a 451 series.
-Hunter Merksick, Lewis Central: Merksick posted a 441 series last Monday during a battle with Abraham Lincoln.
Point 5: KMA Sports Hall of Fame goes virtual
Real quick: If you missed the posting of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony yesterday, you can find the entire video linked here. While it’s not exactly what we wanted to do, it ended up turning out pretty great, in my humble opinion.
Big thanks to Ryan Matheny for putting the video together, as well as the 15 Hall of Famers and presenters that sent videos our way. Note: We will be playing the entire ceremony on KMA Radio – both 960 and 99.1 – on Sunday from 3:00 until 5:30.
Point 6: Big Ten fails in choosing buckets over national spotlight
Want to know why Ohio State is the only Big Ten school with an outright national championship since 1968? And want to know why they’ve only done it three times? Well, it’s because they haven’t had the best team in the nation, but I also think there’s another factor. Mindset.
The Big Ten Conference continually touts meaningless trophies that nobody outside of the two schools competing for those trophies care about. And, to be honest, I’m not sure both teams actually do care about these trophies.
Yesterday, the Big Ten Conference announced their Champions Week schedule, and it decided to matchup Indiana and Purdue instead of doing the right thing. Sure, Indiana and Purdue have some rivalry that dates back 100 years, but do you think anybody really gives a crap? I mean, anybody with eyeballs that watches college football.
Sure, if the game happens, Indiana fans will definitely tune right in. I’m not sure Purdue fans really care to watch it. But outside of those two? Nobody gives a rat’s behind about a bucket trophy. And I really, truly mean NOBODY.
A game that would have had national implications and eyeballs, though? Iowa versus Indiana. Instead, Indiana will now be playing arguably the worst team in the Big Ten West while Iowa will be playing arguably the worst team in the Big Ten East. The Big Ten Conference remains incredibly tone deaf and completely out of touch with reality.
Extra Point: A quote about kindness
Kindness: It costs nothing, but means everything. –Unknown/Someone Smart.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.